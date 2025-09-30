Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30
30 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 122,725 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 706.317p. The highest price paid per share was 709.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 702.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,777,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,523,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
71
707.000
16:04:20
51
707.000
16:04:20
165
707.000
16:04:05
148
707.000
16:03:36
156
706.800
16:03:18
86
706.800
16:03:18
81
706.800
16:03:17
313
706.800
16:03:17
60
706.800
16:02:31
323
706.800
16:02:31
37
706.600
16:01:59
348
706.600
16:01:59
15
706.600
16:01:59
287
706.400
16:00:35
420
706.400
16:00:35
241
706.600
15:59:40
468
706.600
15:59:40
71
706.600
15:59:40
250
706.400
15:59:40
798
706.000
15:57:48
860
706.000
15:55:42
436
706.000
15:54:30
122
706.000
15:54:30
235
706.000
15:54:30
180
706.000
15:53:56
180
706.000
15:53:56
50
705.800
15:50:15
71
705.800
15:50:15
707
705.800
15:50:15
211
706.000
15:49:13
253
706.000
15:49:13
123
706.000
15:49:13
233
706.000
15:49:13
129
706.000
15:48:06
127
706.000
15:48:02
237
706.000
15:48:02
807
705.600
15:45:53
209
705.600
15:44:42
340
705.600
15:44:42
70
705.400
15:42:06
193
705.400
15:42:06
550
705.400
15:42:06
853
705.400
15:37:26
780
705.600
15:35:37
858
706.400
15:33:50
903
706.800
15:33:31
909
706.600
15:29:36
910
706.000
15:27:09
861
706.200
15:24:19
738
706.400
15:21:47
810
706.800
15:19:34
862
707.200
15:19:15
916
707.400
15:18:39
858
705.800
15:13:01
746
705.800
15:11:49
878
706.000
15:09:49
818
706.200
15:07:23
908
705.800
15:06:02
803
706.000
15:04:22
35
705.800
15:02:53
834
705.800
15:02:53
793
705.800
14:59:25
898
706.400
14:58:32
832
706.600
14:56:51
748
706.800
14:56:25
824
707.200
14:52:04
10
707.800
14:49:28
211
707.800
14:49:28
550
707.800
14:49:28
868
707.800
14:49:28
874
707.600
14:46:30
920
707.800
14:46:15
765
707.400
14:44:35
877
706.800
14:42:05
795
707.200
14:37:56
763
708.000
14:35:39
919
708.000
14:34:03
815
707.800
14:32:15
774
708.600
14:30:09
740
708.400
14:28:07
800
708.400
14:25:38
919
709.200
14:22:29
852
708.400
14:19:27
858
708.600
14:19:06
870
707.400
14:11:49
848
707.000
14:06:16
908
707.200
14:02:05
871
708.200
13:57:37
757
708.800
13:56:39
753
709.000
13:56:39
1154
708.800
13:54:44
469
708.200
13:52:45
476
708.000
13:51:36
353
708.000
13:51:36
915
707.400
13:47:03
894
706.200
13:33:32
296
706.400
13:32:00
476
706.400
13:32:00
765
706.600
13:29:52
159
705.800
13:28:20
68
705.800
13:28:20
56
705.800
13:28:20
802
706.000
13:24:54
873
705.600
13:20:52
837
706.000
13:16:08
445
705.800
13:11:07
430
705.800
13:11:07
781
705.800
13:09:36
744
705.000
13:01:28
742
705.400
13:01:02
777
705.400
13:01:02
912
704.600
12:46:25
710
704.800
12:42:33
94
704.800
12:42:33
849
705.000
12:40:55
798
705.200
12:40:10
919
705.000
12:30:40
242
705.600
12:25:17
86
705.600
12:25:17
103
705.600
12:25:17
446
705.600
12:22:55
527
705.400
12:16:59
291
705.400
12:16:59
857
705.400
12:14:30
833
705.200
12:10:38
777
705.000
12:02:54
564
705.200
11:58:59
317
705.200
11:58:57
811
705.000
11:55:10
822
706.200
11:48:17
64
706.200
11:46:00
54
706.200
11:46:00
151
706.200
11:46:00
292
706.200
11:46:00
292
706.200
11:46:00
66
706.200
11:46:00
55
706.200
11:46:00
154
706.200
11:46:00
766
705.600
11:34:58
847
706.000
11:31:36
778
705.800
11:26:32
848
704.800
11:20:00
882
705.600
11:16:16
296
705.400
11:11:29
550
705.400
11:11:29
873
705.400
11:11:29
841
705.800
11:08:07
1331
706.000
11:08:07
1
705.200
11:01:34
543
705.200
11:00:06
250
705.200
11:00:06
776
704.800
10:52:10
79
704.200
10:45:09
795
704.600
10:39:09
96
704.600
10:38:47
810
705.000
10:36:55
785
706.800
10:32:20
824
706.800
10:29:14
852
706.800
10:27:14
808
707.000
10:25:04
197
707.200
10:24:28
480
707.200
10:24:28
145
707.200
10:24:28
808
707.200
10:21:13
277
707.000
10:12:26
463
707.000
10:12:26
760
707.000
10:12:26
104
707.000
10:05:47
361
707.000
10:05:44
377
707.000
10:05:42
747
707.800
10:01:03
837
708.200
10:01:00
799
708.200
10:01:00
918
708.200
09:59:36
762
707.200
09:52:55
108
705.600
09:44:24
713
705.600
09:44:24
766
705.800
09:44:18
758
705.800
09:44:18
282
705.400
09:37:04
282
705.400
09:37:04
153
705.400
09:37:04
65
705.400
09:37:04
342
705.400
09:35:03
506
705.400
09:35:03
745
705.800
09:27:45
879
704.800
09:23:36
848
704.600
09:19:04
751
704.800
09:17:48
875
703.800
09:15:05
159
703.400
09:13:02
215
703.400
09:13:02
159
703.400
09:13:02
785
703.000
09:11:40
546
702.600
09:03:00
225
702.600
09:03:00
836
702.600
09:00:03
794
703.600
08:55:55
657
702.800
08:50:23
180
702.800
08:50:23
21
703.600
08:47:37
732
703.600
08:47:37
742
704.200
08:44:25
826
704.000
08:41:47
145
705.000
08:35:56
746
705.000
08:35:56
866
706.600
08:32:03
898
707.200
08:29:00
225
707.200
08:29:00
36
707.200
08:27:51
355
707.200
08:27:51
175
707.200
08:27:51
769
708.600
08:22:46
977
708.400
08:20:31
965
709.000
08:20:26
784
707.200
08:12:28
918
707.800
08:12:01
834
707.800
08:12:01
785
706.800
08:06:44
745
706.800
08:05:12
10
706.600
08:02:57
975
706.600
08:02:57
899
707.200
08:02:19