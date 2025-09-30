Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Frankfurt
30.09.25 | 08:04
8,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,25019:32
8,1508,20019:31
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 18:00 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

30 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 122,725 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 706.317p. The highest price paid per share was 709.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 702.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 536,777,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 771,523,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

71

707.000

16:04:20

51

707.000

16:04:20

165

707.000

16:04:05

148

707.000

16:03:36

156

706.800

16:03:18

86

706.800

16:03:18

81

706.800

16:03:17

313

706.800

16:03:17

60

706.800

16:02:31

323

706.800

16:02:31

37

706.600

16:01:59

348

706.600

16:01:59

15

706.600

16:01:59

287

706.400

16:00:35

420

706.400

16:00:35

241

706.600

15:59:40

468

706.600

15:59:40

71

706.600

15:59:40

250

706.400

15:59:40

798

706.000

15:57:48

860

706.000

15:55:42

436

706.000

15:54:30

122

706.000

15:54:30

235

706.000

15:54:30

180

706.000

15:53:56

180

706.000

15:53:56

50

705.800

15:50:15

71

705.800

15:50:15

707

705.800

15:50:15

211

706.000

15:49:13

253

706.000

15:49:13

123

706.000

15:49:13

233

706.000

15:49:13

129

706.000

15:48:06

127

706.000

15:48:02

237

706.000

15:48:02

807

705.600

15:45:53

209

705.600

15:44:42

340

705.600

15:44:42

70

705.400

15:42:06

193

705.400

15:42:06

550

705.400

15:42:06

853

705.400

15:37:26

780

705.600

15:35:37

858

706.400

15:33:50

903

706.800

15:33:31

909

706.600

15:29:36

910

706.000

15:27:09

861

706.200

15:24:19

738

706.400

15:21:47

810

706.800

15:19:34

862

707.200

15:19:15

916

707.400

15:18:39

858

705.800

15:13:01

746

705.800

15:11:49

878

706.000

15:09:49

818

706.200

15:07:23

908

705.800

15:06:02

803

706.000

15:04:22

35

705.800

15:02:53

834

705.800

15:02:53

793

705.800

14:59:25

898

706.400

14:58:32

832

706.600

14:56:51

748

706.800

14:56:25

824

707.200

14:52:04

10

707.800

14:49:28

211

707.800

14:49:28

550

707.800

14:49:28

868

707.800

14:49:28

874

707.600

14:46:30

920

707.800

14:46:15

765

707.400

14:44:35

877

706.800

14:42:05

795

707.200

14:37:56

763

708.000

14:35:39

919

708.000

14:34:03

815

707.800

14:32:15

774

708.600

14:30:09

740

708.400

14:28:07

800

708.400

14:25:38

919

709.200

14:22:29

852

708.400

14:19:27

858

708.600

14:19:06

870

707.400

14:11:49

848

707.000

14:06:16

908

707.200

14:02:05

871

708.200

13:57:37

757

708.800

13:56:39

753

709.000

13:56:39

1154

708.800

13:54:44

469

708.200

13:52:45

476

708.000

13:51:36

353

708.000

13:51:36

915

707.400

13:47:03

894

706.200

13:33:32

296

706.400

13:32:00

476

706.400

13:32:00

765

706.600

13:29:52

159

705.800

13:28:20

68

705.800

13:28:20

56

705.800

13:28:20

802

706.000

13:24:54

873

705.600

13:20:52

837

706.000

13:16:08

445

705.800

13:11:07

430

705.800

13:11:07

781

705.800

13:09:36

744

705.000

13:01:28

742

705.400

13:01:02

777

705.400

13:01:02

912

704.600

12:46:25

710

704.800

12:42:33

94

704.800

12:42:33

849

705.000

12:40:55

798

705.200

12:40:10

919

705.000

12:30:40

242

705.600

12:25:17

86

705.600

12:25:17

103

705.600

12:25:17

446

705.600

12:22:55

527

705.400

12:16:59

291

705.400

12:16:59

857

705.400

12:14:30

833

705.200

12:10:38

777

705.000

12:02:54

564

705.200

11:58:59

317

705.200

11:58:57

811

705.000

11:55:10

822

706.200

11:48:17

64

706.200

11:46:00

54

706.200

11:46:00

151

706.200

11:46:00

292

706.200

11:46:00

292

706.200

11:46:00

66

706.200

11:46:00

55

706.200

11:46:00

154

706.200

11:46:00

766

705.600

11:34:58

847

706.000

11:31:36

778

705.800

11:26:32

848

704.800

11:20:00

882

705.600

11:16:16

296

705.400

11:11:29

550

705.400

11:11:29

873

705.400

11:11:29

841

705.800

11:08:07

1331

706.000

11:08:07

1

705.200

11:01:34

543

705.200

11:00:06

250

705.200

11:00:06

776

704.800

10:52:10

79

704.200

10:45:09

795

704.600

10:39:09

96

704.600

10:38:47

810

705.000

10:36:55

785

706.800

10:32:20

824

706.800

10:29:14

852

706.800

10:27:14

808

707.000

10:25:04

197

707.200

10:24:28

480

707.200

10:24:28

145

707.200

10:24:28

808

707.200

10:21:13

277

707.000

10:12:26

463

707.000

10:12:26

760

707.000

10:12:26

104

707.000

10:05:47

361

707.000

10:05:44

377

707.000

10:05:42

747

707.800

10:01:03

837

708.200

10:01:00

799

708.200

10:01:00

918

708.200

09:59:36

762

707.200

09:52:55

108

705.600

09:44:24

713

705.600

09:44:24

766

705.800

09:44:18

758

705.800

09:44:18

282

705.400

09:37:04

282

705.400

09:37:04

153

705.400

09:37:04

65

705.400

09:37:04

342

705.400

09:35:03

506

705.400

09:35:03

745

705.800

09:27:45

879

704.800

09:23:36

848

704.600

09:19:04

751

704.800

09:17:48

875

703.800

09:15:05

159

703.400

09:13:02

215

703.400

09:13:02

159

703.400

09:13:02

785

703.000

09:11:40

546

702.600

09:03:00

225

702.600

09:03:00

836

702.600

09:00:03

794

703.600

08:55:55

657

702.800

08:50:23

180

702.800

08:50:23

21

703.600

08:47:37

732

703.600

08:47:37

742

704.200

08:44:25

826

704.000

08:41:47

145

705.000

08:35:56

746

705.000

08:35:56

866

706.600

08:32:03

898

707.200

08:29:00

225

707.200

08:29:00

36

707.200

08:27:51

355

707.200

08:27:51

175

707.200

08:27:51

769

708.600

08:22:46

977

708.400

08:20:31

965

709.000

08:20:26

784

707.200

08:12:28

918

707.800

08:12:01

834

707.800

08:12:01

785

706.800

08:06:44

745

706.800

08:05:12

10

706.600

08:02:57

975

706.600

08:02:57

899

707.200

08:02:19


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.