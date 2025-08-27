Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
27.08.2025 17:54 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

27 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 55,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 762.549p. The highest price paid per share was 768.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 759.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0071% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,585,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,715,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

819

764.800

16:13:06

15

764.800

16:11:21

243

764.800

16:11:21

433

764.800

16:11:21

304

764.600

16:11:21

269

765.000

16:10:46

334

765.000

16:10:46

469

764.600

16:08:09

201

764.600

16:08:07

1146

764.400

16:06:05

663

764.400

16:06:05

675

762.400

15:59:47

645

762.000

15:57:30

591

762.200

15:55:16

666

762.200

15:55:16

435

762.200

15:52:35

581

762.200

15:48:48

720

762.400

15:44:15

723

763.000

15:41:38

35

763.000

15:41:38

297

763.000

15:41:38

304

763.000

15:39:56

650

762.600

15:37:32

638

763.200

15:32:52

384

763.400

15:32:32

316

763.400

15:32:32

181

763.600

15:27:00

435

763.600

15:27:00

694

763.600

15:27:00

699

764.000

15:26:13

261

763.400

15:23:48

129

763.000

15:22:34

667

763.200

15:20:20

566

762.600

15:14:35

278

762.600

15:14:35

611

760.400

15:07:39

630

759.200

15:02:26

622

759.400

14:59:41

26

759.400

14:59:41

638

759.600

14:56:24

7

759.600

14:56:24

359

760.000

14:55:17

348

760.000

14:55:17

594

759.400

14:50:43

648

759.200

14:46:56

714

759.800

14:42:16

638

760.400

14:42:12

679

760.800

14:34:42

301

760.000

14:33:39

603

761.600

14:33:15

621

762.000

14:33:14

655

762.000

14:31:05

431

761.200

14:24:27

219

761.200

14:24:27

716

761.200

14:22:55

1

760.200

14:09:29

650

760.200

14:09:29

609

760.200

14:03:01

649

760.400

14:01:51

622

761.400

13:50:25

692

761.600

13:42:19

165

762.400

13:36:39

439

762.400

13:36:39

725

762.600

13:35:52

594

762.400

13:32:07

42

762.400

13:32:07

680

760.200

13:21:32

60

760.200

13:14:41

290

760.200

13:14:19

321

760.200

13:13:34

824

760.400

13:11:25

431

760.600

13:11:24

90

760.600

13:11:24

592

760.000

13:01:50

678

761.000

12:53:15

700

761.600

12:44:18

214

762.000

12:40:34

70

762.000

12:40:34

658

761.800

12:28:39

357

762.600

12:13:39

368

762.600

12:13:39

599

763.200

12:00:39

63

763.400

11:59:59

342

763.400

11:59:59

253

763.400

11:59:59

622

763.600

11:59:59

254

765.000

11:37:59

429

765.000

11:37:59

170

765.000

11:24:39

366

765.000

11:24:39

693

764.400

11:23:10

136

764.200

11:19:33

431

764.200

11:19:33

25

763.200

11:15:39

576

763.200

11:15:39

635

763.400

11:15:30

589

763.200

11:14:03

694

762.600

10:55:47

721

763.200

10:43:15

585

763.000

10:31:55

675

763.400

10:23:17

686

763.000

10:15:01

720

763.600

10:07:06

718

762.600

09:47:30

2

762.600

09:47:30

637

763.600

09:41:42

568

764.000

09:36:49

142

764.000

09:36:49

696

764.200

09:36:38

584

762.800

09:11:40

606

763.400

09:06:27

725

763.800

09:06:21

622

763.800

08:36:26

710

767.800

08:08:41

679

768.600

08:07:36


