Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27
27 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 55,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 762.549p. The highest price paid per share was 768.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 759.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0071% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,585,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,715,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
819
764.800
16:13:06
15
764.800
16:11:21
243
764.800
16:11:21
433
764.800
16:11:21
304
764.600
16:11:21
269
765.000
16:10:46
334
765.000
16:10:46
469
764.600
16:08:09
201
764.600
16:08:07
1146
764.400
16:06:05
663
764.400
16:06:05
675
762.400
15:59:47
645
762.000
15:57:30
591
762.200
15:55:16
666
762.200
15:55:16
435
762.200
15:52:35
581
762.200
15:48:48
720
762.400
15:44:15
723
763.000
15:41:38
35
763.000
15:41:38
297
763.000
15:41:38
304
763.000
15:39:56
650
762.600
15:37:32
638
763.200
15:32:52
384
763.400
15:32:32
316
763.400
15:32:32
181
763.600
15:27:00
435
763.600
15:27:00
694
763.600
15:27:00
699
764.000
15:26:13
261
763.400
15:23:48
129
763.000
15:22:34
667
763.200
15:20:20
566
762.600
15:14:35
278
762.600
15:14:35
611
760.400
15:07:39
630
759.200
15:02:26
622
759.400
14:59:41
26
759.400
14:59:41
638
759.600
14:56:24
7
759.600
14:56:24
359
760.000
14:55:17
348
760.000
14:55:17
594
759.400
14:50:43
648
759.200
14:46:56
714
759.800
14:42:16
638
760.400
14:42:12
679
760.800
14:34:42
301
760.000
14:33:39
603
761.600
14:33:15
621
762.000
14:33:14
655
762.000
14:31:05
431
761.200
14:24:27
219
761.200
14:24:27
716
761.200
14:22:55
1
760.200
14:09:29
650
760.200
14:09:29
609
760.200
14:03:01
649
760.400
14:01:51
622
761.400
13:50:25
692
761.600
13:42:19
165
762.400
13:36:39
439
762.400
13:36:39
725
762.600
13:35:52
594
762.400
13:32:07
42
762.400
13:32:07
680
760.200
13:21:32
60
760.200
13:14:41
290
760.200
13:14:19
321
760.200
13:13:34
824
760.400
13:11:25
431
760.600
13:11:24
90
760.600
13:11:24
592
760.000
13:01:50
678
761.000
12:53:15
700
761.600
12:44:18
214
762.000
12:40:34
70
762.000
12:40:34
658
761.800
12:28:39
357
762.600
12:13:39
368
762.600
12:13:39
599
763.200
12:00:39
63
763.400
11:59:59
342
763.400
11:59:59
253
763.400
11:59:59
622
763.600
11:59:59
254
765.000
11:37:59
429
765.000
11:37:59
170
765.000
11:24:39
366
765.000
11:24:39
693
764.400
11:23:10
136
764.200
11:19:33
431
764.200
11:19:33
25
763.200
11:15:39
576
763.200
11:15:39
635
763.400
11:15:30
589
763.200
11:14:03
694
762.600
10:55:47
721
763.200
10:43:15
585
763.000
10:31:55
675
763.400
10:23:17
686
763.000
10:15:01
720
763.600
10:07:06
718
762.600
09:47:30
2
762.600
09:47:30
637
763.600
09:41:42
568
764.000
09:36:49
142
764.000
09:36:49
696
764.200
09:36:38
584
762.800
09:11:40
606
763.400
09:06:27
725
763.800
09:06:21
622
763.800
08:36:26
710
767.800
08:08:41
679
768.600
08:07:36