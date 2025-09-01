Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 743.012p. The highest price paid per share was 747.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 739.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,799,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,500,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

290

739.800

16:13:10

17

739.800

16:12:40

1020

739.800

16:12:40

66

740.000

16:11:21

547

740.000

16:11:21

101

739.800

16:09:50

602

739.800

16:09:50

657

740.000

16:07:17

703

740.000

16:05:13

736

740.400

16:05:11

785

740.400

16:05:11

666

740.400

16:05:11

220

740.400

16:01:35

150

740.400

16:01:35

695

739.600

15:59:39

612

739.600

15:59:39

59

740.000

15:56:22

548

740.000

15:56:10

664

740.000

15:53:38

256

740.400

15:50:32

352

740.400

15:50:32

641

740.600

15:50:30

196

740.800

15:49:41

292

740.400

15:46:07

700

740.400

15:43:51

160

740.400

15:43:51

621

741.000

15:41:03

419

741.600

15:39:02

210

741.600

15:39:02

603

741.400

15:37:01

586

741.600

15:35:23

624

742.400

15:30:19

630

742.800

15:28:35

1226

743.200

15:28:01

103

743.200

15:28:01

582

743.200

15:28:01

72

742.600

15:23:53

263

742.600

15:23:53

321

742.600

15:23:53

11

742.600

15:23:53

1229

742.600

15:21:53

143

742.200

15:18:00

510

742.200

15:18:00

355

742.200

15:15:00

418

742.200

15:15:00

21

742.200

15:15:00

859

742.200

15:14:00

311

742.200

15:11:44

293

742.200

15:11:44

636

742.200

15:10:44

662

742.000

15:05:08

698

742.400

15:04:17

686

742.600

15:04:17

266

742.600

15:01:09

638

742.600

15:01:09

10

742.600

15:01:09

160

742.600

15:01:09

500

742.400

14:59:33

621

742.400

14:59:33

673

742.400

14:59:33

91

742.400

14:56:50

539

742.400

14:56:50

720

742.000

14:54:02

815

741.800

14:52:59

725

741.800

14:50:37

191

742.200

14:49:53

81

742.200

14:49:53

86

742.000

14:48:17

210

742.000

14:48:16

341

742.000

14:48:16

704

741.800

14:45:45

636

741.800

14:42:42

708

741.600

14:38:01

667

741.800

14:36:09

667

742.000

14:35:59

449

741.800

14:31:50

216

741.800

14:31:50

180

741.800

14:31:50

649

741.800

14:31:50

454

741.800

14:31:50

589

741.800

14:31:50

646

741.600

14:22:02

708

742.000

14:16:22

600

742.000

14:13:09

630

742.400

14:09:55

694

742.400

14:06:14

792

742.400

14:06:14

632

742.400

13:57:13

652

742.000

13:54:20

667

741.800

13:44:25

637

742.000

13:43:03

617

741.800

13:41:37

624

741.800

13:36:20

644

741.800

13:36:20

614

742.000

13:24:59

641

742.000

13:23:45

626

741.800

13:18:12

797

741.800

13:18:12

714

741.600

13:12:46

633

741.600

13:07:13

491

741.800

13:01:24

155

741.800

13:01:24

727

741.800

13:01:24

595

741.400

12:47:00

722

741.800

12:35:56

665

741.600

12:28:58

676

741.400

12:24:06

643

741.600

12:21:42

63

741.600

12:20:49

689

741.600

12:17:10

696

742.000

12:10:10

611

742.000

11:58:54

232

742.800

11:54:32

374

742.800

11:53:12

716

743.200

11:52:45

595

743.800

11:47:24

610

744.000

11:37:15

590

744.200

11:37:11

610

744.200

11:37:11

715

745.000

11:16:05

630

745.400

11:12:40

721

745.200

11:09:16

632

745.000

11:01:35

687

745.200

11:00:59

74

744.200

10:50:19

644

744.200

10:50:19

650

743.800

10:43:33

657

744.000

10:38:41

309

744.800

10:33:05

357

744.800

10:33:05

658

744.800

10:31:09

644

744.800

10:24:08

701

744.800

10:18:41

8

744.800

10:18:41

638

744.800

10:17:08

696

745.000

10:12:24

13

745.000

10:08:44

702

745.000

10:08:44

587

745.200

10:06:31

599

745.800

10:06:00

601

746.000

10:00:18

636

746.000

09:59:00

645

746.200

09:57:37

603

746.200

09:57:37

690

745.200

09:53:07

669

745.800

09:51:14

510

745.400

09:47:00

181

745.400

09:47:00

643

746.000

09:45:53

643

746.200

09:45:52

625

745.600

09:29:02

768

745.600

09:29:02

602

745.800

09:27:30

26

746.200

09:26:19

859

746.200

09:26:19

2333

746.200

09:26:19

638

745.400

09:22:16

633

743.600

09:17:16

724

744.200

09:13:33

714

744.400

09:11:20

639

743.600

09:07:45

681

744.200

09:05:11

603

743.800

08:58:21

625

743.200

08:56:03

657

743.800

08:48:07

651

743.600

08:43:09

678

743.800

08:39:45

597

744.600

08:17:06

719

744.800

08:10:16

633

746.200

08:06:30

684

746.600

08:05:22

102

746.600

08:05:22

709

747.000

08:05:22

359

747.000

08:05:22

347

747.000

08:05:22

810

746.000

08:00:58


© 2025 PR Newswire
