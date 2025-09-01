Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01
1 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 743.012p. The highest price paid per share was 747.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 739.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0123% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,799,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,500,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
290
739.800
16:13:10
17
739.800
16:12:40
1020
739.800
16:12:40
66
740.000
16:11:21
547
740.000
16:11:21
101
739.800
16:09:50
602
739.800
16:09:50
657
740.000
16:07:17
703
740.000
16:05:13
736
740.400
16:05:11
785
740.400
16:05:11
666
740.400
16:05:11
220
740.400
16:01:35
150
740.400
16:01:35
695
739.600
15:59:39
612
739.600
15:59:39
59
740.000
15:56:22
548
740.000
15:56:10
664
740.000
15:53:38
256
740.400
15:50:32
352
740.400
15:50:32
641
740.600
15:50:30
196
740.800
15:49:41
292
740.400
15:46:07
700
740.400
15:43:51
160
740.400
15:43:51
621
741.000
15:41:03
419
741.600
15:39:02
210
741.600
15:39:02
603
741.400
15:37:01
586
741.600
15:35:23
624
742.400
15:30:19
630
742.800
15:28:35
1226
743.200
15:28:01
103
743.200
15:28:01
582
743.200
15:28:01
72
742.600
15:23:53
263
742.600
15:23:53
321
742.600
15:23:53
11
742.600
15:23:53
1229
742.600
15:21:53
143
742.200
15:18:00
510
742.200
15:18:00
355
742.200
15:15:00
418
742.200
15:15:00
21
742.200
15:15:00
859
742.200
15:14:00
311
742.200
15:11:44
293
742.200
15:11:44
636
742.200
15:10:44
662
742.000
15:05:08
698
742.400
15:04:17
686
742.600
15:04:17
266
742.600
15:01:09
638
742.600
15:01:09
10
742.600
15:01:09
160
742.600
15:01:09
500
742.400
14:59:33
621
742.400
14:59:33
673
742.400
14:59:33
91
742.400
14:56:50
539
742.400
14:56:50
720
742.000
14:54:02
815
741.800
14:52:59
725
741.800
14:50:37
191
742.200
14:49:53
81
742.200
14:49:53
86
742.000
14:48:17
210
742.000
14:48:16
341
742.000
14:48:16
704
741.800
14:45:45
636
741.800
14:42:42
708
741.600
14:38:01
667
741.800
14:36:09
667
742.000
14:35:59
449
741.800
14:31:50
216
741.800
14:31:50
180
741.800
14:31:50
649
741.800
14:31:50
454
741.800
14:31:50
589
741.800
14:31:50
646
741.600
14:22:02
708
742.000
14:16:22
600
742.000
14:13:09
630
742.400
14:09:55
694
742.400
14:06:14
792
742.400
14:06:14
632
742.400
13:57:13
652
742.000
13:54:20
667
741.800
13:44:25
637
742.000
13:43:03
617
741.800
13:41:37
624
741.800
13:36:20
644
741.800
13:36:20
614
742.000
13:24:59
641
742.000
13:23:45
626
741.800
13:18:12
797
741.800
13:18:12
714
741.600
13:12:46
633
741.600
13:07:13
491
741.800
13:01:24
155
741.800
13:01:24
727
741.800
13:01:24
595
741.400
12:47:00
722
741.800
12:35:56
665
741.600
12:28:58
676
741.400
12:24:06
643
741.600
12:21:42
63
741.600
12:20:49
689
741.600
12:17:10
696
742.000
12:10:10
611
742.000
11:58:54
232
742.800
11:54:32
374
742.800
11:53:12
716
743.200
11:52:45
595
743.800
11:47:24
610
744.000
11:37:15
590
744.200
11:37:11
610
744.200
11:37:11
715
745.000
11:16:05
630
745.400
11:12:40
721
745.200
11:09:16
632
745.000
11:01:35
687
745.200
11:00:59
74
744.200
10:50:19
644
744.200
10:50:19
650
743.800
10:43:33
657
744.000
10:38:41
309
744.800
10:33:05
357
744.800
10:33:05
658
744.800
10:31:09
644
744.800
10:24:08
701
744.800
10:18:41
8
744.800
10:18:41
638
744.800
10:17:08
696
745.000
10:12:24
13
745.000
10:08:44
702
745.000
10:08:44
587
745.200
10:06:31
599
745.800
10:06:00
601
746.000
10:00:18
636
746.000
09:59:00
645
746.200
09:57:37
603
746.200
09:57:37
690
745.200
09:53:07
669
745.800
09:51:14
510
745.400
09:47:00
181
745.400
09:47:00
643
746.000
09:45:53
643
746.200
09:45:52
625
745.600
09:29:02
768
745.600
09:29:02
602
745.800
09:27:30
26
746.200
09:26:19
859
746.200
09:26:19
2333
746.200
09:26:19
638
745.400
09:22:16
633
743.600
09:17:16
724
744.200
09:13:33
714
744.400
09:11:20
639
743.600
09:07:45
681
744.200
09:05:11
603
743.800
08:58:21
625
743.200
08:56:03
657
743.800
08:48:07
651
743.600
08:43:09
678
743.800
08:39:45
597
744.600
08:17:06
719
744.800
08:10:16
633
746.200
08:06:30
684
746.600
08:05:22
102
746.600
08:05:22
709
747.000
08:05:22
359
747.000
08:05:22
347
747.000
08:05:22
810
746.000
08:00:58