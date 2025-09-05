Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 07:38
8,600 Euro
+0,58 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4508,70018:27
8,5508,65018:23
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 18:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

5 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 741.015p. The highest price paid per share was 744.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 735.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,194,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,105,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

140

740.400

16:13:32

130

740.200

16:12:28

544

740.200

16:12:28

1094

740.400

16:12:26

53

740.400

16:12:26

808

740.400

16:12:26

640

740.400

16:10:02

457

740.600

16:09:22

188

740.600

16:09:22

219

739.800

16:05:41

444

739.800

16:05:41

650

739.600

16:05:41

642

739.800

16:05:41

769

739.800

16:03:57

546

739.800

16:03:57

144

739.800

16:03:57

35

739.800

16:03:57

42

739.800

16:03:57

54

739.600

16:03:31

5

739.600

16:03:21

75

739.600

16:03:21

40

739.600

16:03:21

54

739.400

16:02:32

204

739.400

16:02:32

66

739.400

16:02:32

633

739.200

16:00:38

423

739.400

16:00:10

762

739.000

15:55:53

737

739.600

15:51:36

335

739.600

15:51:36

639

739.800

15:51:15

557

739.200

15:45:20

211

739.200

15:45:20

630

739.200

15:45:20

696

739.400

15:42:03

248

739.400

15:39:06

444

739.400

15:39:06

658

739.400

15:39:06

681

739.600

15:35:25

647

739.800

15:32:13

289

740.200

15:28:20

396

740.200

15:28:20

674

740.400

15:25:54

655

741.600

15:22:23

67

741.600

15:22:23

671

742.400

15:21:45

780

742.000

15:18:53

783

741.200

15:16:18

682

742.000

15:13:11

652

742.200

15:11:51

770

742.800

15:11:08

233

743.000

15:10:45

180

743.000

15:10:45

220

743.000

15:10:45

892

743.200

15:10:45

365

742.000

15:04:34

146

742.000

15:04:34

708

742.000

15:04:34

131

742.000

15:02:43

646

742.400

15:01:18

5

743.000

15:00:11

647

743.000

15:00:11

692

743.200

14:58:29

768

744.000

14:55:05

646

744.400

14:54:47

766

744.400

14:52:17

708

744.800

14:50:20

791

744.800

14:50:20

490

742.800

14:44:19

242

743.000

14:39:07

468

743.000

14:39:07

646

743.600

14:38:01

54

743.600

14:38:01

454

743.600

14:36:34

337

743.600

14:36:34

1083

744.000

14:35:59

198

744.000

14:33:51

475

744.000

14:33:51

133

744.400

14:32:53

580

744.400

14:32:53

745

744.400

14:32:53

238

744.600

14:31:01

535

744.600

14:31:01

189

743.600

14:30:00

786

743.200

14:21:28

136

742.800

14:14:45

546

742.800

14:14:45

642

742.800

14:14:45

1142

743.600

14:13:50

67

743.600

14:13:50

444

744.000

14:13:48

346

744.200

14:13:48

419

744.200

14:13:48

727

744.600

14:13:01

803

744.600

14:12:01

760

744.600

14:11:30

754

742.800

13:55:52

762

742.800

13:55:52

818

742.400

13:48:53

42

741.600

13:37:21

187

741.600

13:37:21

447

741.600

13:37:21

698

742.000

13:36:04

774

741.400

13:32:05

807

741.800

13:31:57

596

742.200

13:31:05

194

742.200

13:31:05

727

741.000

13:22:38

692

741.400

13:20:06

75

741.200

13:12:06

1281

741.200

13:12:06

115

741.600

13:11:27

354

741.600

13:11:27

114

741.600

13:11:27

744

739.800

12:59:16

722

740.000

12:53:11

785

740.200

12:46:45

288

740.000

12:37:14

437

740.000

12:37:14

665

739.800

12:34:37

384

740.000

12:33:40

516

740.000

12:33:40

399

739.800

12:20:00

302

739.800

12:20:00

638

739.800

12:11:05

697

740.000

12:08:17

786

739.600

11:51:19

647

739.800

11:51:05

654

739.600

11:41:34

916

740.000

11:40:30

750

740.200

11:39:44

743

739.400

11:32:39

650

739.400

11:32:39

646

739.600

11:32:38

720

739.200

11:23:50

771

738.400

11:14:40

761

738.800

11:12:34

902

739.000

11:12:32

119

739.000

11:12:32

687

739.200

11:12:32

694

739.000

11:04:12

762

738.600

11:01:50

774

739.000

11:01:41

704

739.000

11:01:41

677

738.600

10:56:41

692

739.200

10:54:06

632

739.800

10:50:24

520

740.400

10:40:44

169

740.400

10:39:49

679

740.400

10:37:52

744

740.600

10:28:37

667

740.200

10:17:54

691

740.200

10:15:05

741

740.400

10:10:51

647

741.600

10:04:11

15

741.600

10:04:11

766

742.000

10:01:51

697

742.600

09:57:39

693

742.800

09:56:30

749

743.000

09:55:46

835

743.200

09:51:20

694

743.400

09:35:12

679

744.200

09:33:04

665

743.800

09:30:25

663

742.200

09:28:03

724

741.400

09:14:37

728

741.200

09:11:44

700

740.000

08:51:35

676

740.200

08:48:20

704

740.000

08:46:34

14

740.000

08:46:34

100

740.200

08:40:05

587

740.200

08:40:05

813

740.000

08:35:52

642

739.800

08:35:52

1023

739.600

08:35:21

760

739.200

08:35:05

762

738.400

08:31:44

509

738.400

08:31:44

736

736.600

08:25:59

725

736.000

08:18:15

766

735.600

08:08:11

644

737.200

08:02:25

728

737.200

08:01:00

652

737.600

08:00:56


© 2025 PR Newswire
