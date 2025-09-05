Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05
5 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 741.015p. The highest price paid per share was 744.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 735.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,194,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,105,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
140
740.400
16:13:32
130
740.200
16:12:28
544
740.200
16:12:28
1094
740.400
16:12:26
53
740.400
16:12:26
808
740.400
16:12:26
640
740.400
16:10:02
457
740.600
16:09:22
188
740.600
16:09:22
219
739.800
16:05:41
444
739.800
16:05:41
650
739.600
16:05:41
642
739.800
16:05:41
769
739.800
16:03:57
546
739.800
16:03:57
144
739.800
16:03:57
35
739.800
16:03:57
42
739.800
16:03:57
54
739.600
16:03:31
5
739.600
16:03:21
75
739.600
16:03:21
40
739.600
16:03:21
54
739.400
16:02:32
204
739.400
16:02:32
66
739.400
16:02:32
633
739.200
16:00:38
423
739.400
16:00:10
762
739.000
15:55:53
737
739.600
15:51:36
335
739.600
15:51:36
639
739.800
15:51:15
557
739.200
15:45:20
211
739.200
15:45:20
630
739.200
15:45:20
696
739.400
15:42:03
248
739.400
15:39:06
444
739.400
15:39:06
658
739.400
15:39:06
681
739.600
15:35:25
647
739.800
15:32:13
289
740.200
15:28:20
396
740.200
15:28:20
674
740.400
15:25:54
655
741.600
15:22:23
67
741.600
15:22:23
671
742.400
15:21:45
780
742.000
15:18:53
783
741.200
15:16:18
682
742.000
15:13:11
652
742.200
15:11:51
770
742.800
15:11:08
233
743.000
15:10:45
180
743.000
15:10:45
220
743.000
15:10:45
892
743.200
15:10:45
365
742.000
15:04:34
146
742.000
15:04:34
708
742.000
15:04:34
131
742.000
15:02:43
646
742.400
15:01:18
5
743.000
15:00:11
647
743.000
15:00:11
692
743.200
14:58:29
768
744.000
14:55:05
646
744.400
14:54:47
766
744.400
14:52:17
708
744.800
14:50:20
791
744.800
14:50:20
490
742.800
14:44:19
242
743.000
14:39:07
468
743.000
14:39:07
646
743.600
14:38:01
54
743.600
14:38:01
454
743.600
14:36:34
337
743.600
14:36:34
1083
744.000
14:35:59
198
744.000
14:33:51
475
744.000
14:33:51
133
744.400
14:32:53
580
744.400
14:32:53
745
744.400
14:32:53
238
744.600
14:31:01
535
744.600
14:31:01
189
743.600
14:30:00
786
743.200
14:21:28
136
742.800
14:14:45
546
742.800
14:14:45
642
742.800
14:14:45
1142
743.600
14:13:50
67
743.600
14:13:50
444
744.000
14:13:48
346
744.200
14:13:48
419
744.200
14:13:48
727
744.600
14:13:01
803
744.600
14:12:01
760
744.600
14:11:30
754
742.800
13:55:52
762
742.800
13:55:52
818
742.400
13:48:53
42
741.600
13:37:21
187
741.600
13:37:21
447
741.600
13:37:21
698
742.000
13:36:04
774
741.400
13:32:05
807
741.800
13:31:57
596
742.200
13:31:05
194
742.200
13:31:05
727
741.000
13:22:38
692
741.400
13:20:06
75
741.200
13:12:06
1281
741.200
13:12:06
115
741.600
13:11:27
354
741.600
13:11:27
114
741.600
13:11:27
744
739.800
12:59:16
722
740.000
12:53:11
785
740.200
12:46:45
288
740.000
12:37:14
437
740.000
12:37:14
665
739.800
12:34:37
384
740.000
12:33:40
516
740.000
12:33:40
399
739.800
12:20:00
302
739.800
12:20:00
638
739.800
12:11:05
697
740.000
12:08:17
786
739.600
11:51:19
647
739.800
11:51:05
654
739.600
11:41:34
916
740.000
11:40:30
750
740.200
11:39:44
743
739.400
11:32:39
650
739.400
11:32:39
646
739.600
11:32:38
720
739.200
11:23:50
771
738.400
11:14:40
761
738.800
11:12:34
902
739.000
11:12:32
119
739.000
11:12:32
687
739.200
11:12:32
694
739.000
11:04:12
762
738.600
11:01:50
774
739.000
11:01:41
704
739.000
11:01:41
677
738.600
10:56:41
692
739.200
10:54:06
632
739.800
10:50:24
520
740.400
10:40:44
169
740.400
10:39:49
679
740.400
10:37:52
744
740.600
10:28:37
667
740.200
10:17:54
691
740.200
10:15:05
741
740.400
10:10:51
647
741.600
10:04:11
15
741.600
10:04:11
766
742.000
10:01:51
697
742.600
09:57:39
693
742.800
09:56:30
749
743.000
09:55:46
835
743.200
09:51:20
694
743.400
09:35:12
679
744.200
09:33:04
665
743.800
09:30:25
663
742.200
09:28:03
724
741.400
09:14:37
728
741.200
09:11:44
700
740.000
08:51:35
676
740.200
08:48:20
704
740.000
08:46:34
14
740.000
08:46:34
100
740.200
08:40:05
587
740.200
08:40:05
813
740.000
08:35:52
642
739.800
08:35:52
1023
739.600
08:35:21
760
739.200
08:35:05
762
738.400
08:31:44
509
738.400
08:31:44
736
736.600
08:25:59
725
736.000
08:18:15
766
735.600
08:08:11
644
737.200
08:02:25
728
737.200
08:01:00
652
737.600
08:00:56