Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18
18 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 768.101p. The highest price paid per share was 770.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 764.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,280,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,020,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
372
767.600
16:12:51
26
767.800
16:12:06
181
767.800
16:12:06
431
767.800
16:12:06
306
767.400
16:08:30
280
767.400
16:08:30
583
767.400
16:05:15
609
767.400
16:05:15
673
766.600
16:01:38
629
766.600
15:58:00
707
766.400
15:52:26
664
766.400
15:47:26
711
766.600
15:43:43
629
766.600
15:41:40
711
766.600
15:39:43
712
766.600
15:31:42
715
765.200
15:26:17
130
765.200
15:22:28
180
765.200
15:21:46
220
765.200
15:21:46
62
765.200
15:21:46
591
765.800
15:19:42
723
767.200
15:15:19
673
767.400
15:15:18
1593
767.600
15:15:18
598
766.000
15:02:24
574
767.400
14:59:39
128
767.400
14:59:19
300
767.800
14:58:14
308
767.800
14:58:14
53
767.800
14:57:10
702
768.000
14:55:07
599
768.200
14:53:56
584
768.600
14:52:34
590
768.800
14:52:01
601
769.200
14:45:34
724
769.600
14:37:31
658
770.000
14:36:06
471
770.000
14:36:06
216
770.000
14:35:37
89
769.400
14:30:23
548
769.400
14:30:23
582
769.200
14:22:15
627
769.600
14:21:10
621
769.600
14:13:10
591
770.000
14:07:00
598
770.400
13:59:12
705
769.800
13:42:58
610
770.000
13:42:57
708
769.800
13:29:56
627
770.000
13:24:05
647
770.400
13:15:53
384
769.200
13:04:12
263
769.200
13:04:12
549
769.600
12:57:39
163
769.600
12:57:39
599
769.400
12:56:14
678
770.000
12:54:31
713
770.400
12:54:30
480
770.400
12:54:24
792
770.400
12:54:24
114
769.400
12:54:15
475
769.400
12:54:15
609
768.200
12:30:40
695
768.400
12:20:16
425
766.600
11:54:15
679
766.400
11:36:08
677
767.400
11:27:45
586
767.400
11:15:11
723
767.000
11:01:34
653
767.600
11:01:00
680
768.200
10:49:54
701
768.400
10:36:35
686
769.000
10:29:41
630
770.400
10:16:07
650
770.000
10:09:00
611
770.400
10:02:35
607
769.000
09:59:03
589
769.400
09:50:57
586
768.200
09:37:41
209
768.400
09:29:24
485
768.400
09:29:24
588
768.600
09:29:24
594
768.600
09:29:24
587
767.200
09:17:42
665
766.200
09:07:11
605
765.200
08:50:17
663
764.800
08:47:29
581
765.400
08:34:35
659
765.400
08:30:37
602
768.400
08:05:02
595
765.000
08:00:21