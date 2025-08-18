Anzeige
Montag, 18.08.2025
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 16:58
9,050 Euro
+1,69 % +0,150
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
18.08.2025 18:00 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18

18 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 768.101p. The highest price paid per share was 770.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 764.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,280,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,020,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

372

767.600

16:12:51

26

767.800

16:12:06

181

767.800

16:12:06

431

767.800

16:12:06

306

767.400

16:08:30

280

767.400

16:08:30

583

767.400

16:05:15

609

767.400

16:05:15

673

766.600

16:01:38

629

766.600

15:58:00

707

766.400

15:52:26

664

766.400

15:47:26

711

766.600

15:43:43

629

766.600

15:41:40

711

766.600

15:39:43

712

766.600

15:31:42

715

765.200

15:26:17

130

765.200

15:22:28

180

765.200

15:21:46

220

765.200

15:21:46

62

765.200

15:21:46

591

765.800

15:19:42

723

767.200

15:15:19

673

767.400

15:15:18

1593

767.600

15:15:18

598

766.000

15:02:24

574

767.400

14:59:39

128

767.400

14:59:19

300

767.800

14:58:14

308

767.800

14:58:14

53

767.800

14:57:10

702

768.000

14:55:07

599

768.200

14:53:56

584

768.600

14:52:34

590

768.800

14:52:01

601

769.200

14:45:34

724

769.600

14:37:31

658

770.000

14:36:06

471

770.000

14:36:06

216

770.000

14:35:37

89

769.400

14:30:23

548

769.400

14:30:23

582

769.200

14:22:15

627

769.600

14:21:10

621

769.600

14:13:10

591

770.000

14:07:00

598

770.400

13:59:12

705

769.800

13:42:58

610

770.000

13:42:57

708

769.800

13:29:56

627

770.000

13:24:05

647

770.400

13:15:53

384

769.200

13:04:12

263

769.200

13:04:12

549

769.600

12:57:39

163

769.600

12:57:39

599

769.400

12:56:14

678

770.000

12:54:31

713

770.400

12:54:30

480

770.400

12:54:24

792

770.400

12:54:24

114

769.400

12:54:15

475

769.400

12:54:15

609

768.200

12:30:40

695

768.400

12:20:16

425

766.600

11:54:15

679

766.400

11:36:08

677

767.400

11:27:45

586

767.400

11:15:11

723

767.000

11:01:34

653

767.600

11:01:00

680

768.200

10:49:54

701

768.400

10:36:35

686

769.000

10:29:41

630

770.400

10:16:07

650

770.000

10:09:00

611

770.400

10:02:35

607

769.000

09:59:03

589

769.400

09:50:57

586

768.200

09:37:41

209

768.400

09:29:24

485

768.400

09:29:24

588

768.600

09:29:24

594

768.600

09:29:24

587

767.200

09:17:42

665

766.200

09:07:11

605

765.200

08:50:17

663

764.800

08:47:29

581

765.400

08:34:35

659

765.400

08:30:37

602

768.400

08:05:02

595

765.000

08:00:21


© 2025 PR Newswire
