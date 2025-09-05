The 100 MW Hultsfred Solar Farm, developed by Alight and Neoen, will supply 95% of the energy produced to retailer H&M Group via a long-term power purchase agreement.Sweden's largest solar power plant to date has begun commercial operations. The 100 MW Hultsfred Solar Farm, developed by Swedish independent power producer (IPP) Alight and French IPP Neoen, is located at Hultsfred Airport in the province of Småland, southern Sweden. Construction began in October 2023. The completed installation features 174,000 "low-carbon" solar panels deployed over approximately 130 hectares around the runway. ...

