Solar represented 75% of US grid-capacity additions in the first half of 2025, followed by wind and natural gas, according to new data from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).From pv magazine USA The solar industry installed 14.5 GW of solar large-scale solar in the first half of 2025, according to data released by FERC. It defines "large scale" as projects with capacities greater than 1 MW. Solar was the head-and-shoulders capacity addition leader in the United States, adding 75% of the 19.4 GW of capacity brought online over the period. It was followed by wind (3.1 GW) and natural ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...