The Seoul Design Foundation will showcase seven innovative Seoul brands at Maison&Objet Paris 2025 this September. Each brand proposes creative sustainability solutions, proving how design can serve as a vital link between environment, humanity, and the future.

Seoul stands at the forefront of the sustainability movement. Blending Korean craftsmanship, advanced technology, and urban creativity, "Seoul-style sustainability" has emerged as a new design language that goes beyond eco-friendliness. From reinterpreting traditional crafts to breathing new life into discarded resources, and from long-lasting durability to lifestyle design with emotional value, Seoul offers a distinctive approach that is gaining global attention.

1. PYOGO STUDIO Finding Answers in Traditional Craft

PYOGO STUDIO modernizes Korea's traditional quilting craft Yeouijumunbo, incorporating its rich aesthetics of Obangsaek (five colors) and hanbok patchwork into contemporary fashion items. Using meticulous hand-stitching and eco-friendly natural fabrics, the studio creates small-batch, artisan bags and accessories that combine durability with artistry. These designs embody harmony between tradition and modern sensibility, showcased through custom-made orders and exhibitions both in Korea and abroad.

2. Dia Lento (NATURE PICK) Everyday Design Built to Last

Dia Lento specializes in ODM and OEM eco-friendly lifestyle goods, integrating sustainable materials and processes across production. Using Ganghwa cotton, eco-conscious fabrics, and minimal chemical treatments, the brand applies green standards from manufacturing to packaging.

3. Studio Floue Made-to-Order Design Without Surplus

Studio Floue produces bags, stationery, and lifestyle items with eco-friendly paper leather, an alternative to animal leather that reduces carbon emissions and resource consumption. Partnering with public institutions and sustainability-driven companies, the brand develops new materials and custom-made goods. Its one-on-one production model eliminates unnecessary inventory and waste, encouraging consumers to "switch from leather to paper leather" as an everyday act of sustainability.

4. Seasoning.objet Sustainability Through Space and Restraint

Seasoning.objet presents minimalist objects and lifestyle products inspired by nature and architecture. Using certified plant-based materials, FSC-approved packaging, and eco-friendly adhesives, the brand designs with subtraction in mind-reducing unnecessary elements to save resources. Its reusable and recyclable structures, combined with durable construction, embody the belief that "small everyday actions create a sustainable future."

5. a nu Extending Product Life Through Modular Design

a nu, named from the Chinese characters for "peaceful home" (??), is a sustainable living brand inspired by nature and crafted with recycled ceramics. Founded by designers trained in both ceramics and industrial design, the brand oversees the entire process from manufacturing to distribution. Its Repocelin Series, made with recycled ceramic powder, highlights unique textures and patterns. a nu has collaborated on projects such as Volvo Car Korea's Upcycling Living Design Project (2023), transforming automotive waste and ceramics into sustainable family spaces.

6. CUECLYP Circular Solutions that Transform Waste into Fashion

CUECLYP produces upcycled bags and fashion accessories using urban waste, from discarded umbrellas and banners to industrial textile scraps. With minimal chemical processing, the brand ensures durability and style. Since its beginnings in 2016 with umbrella fabric and banner upcycling, CUECLYP has continued to expand its use of diverse textile waste. The brand name itself is an anagram of "UPCYCLE," symbolizing its circular lifestyle philosophy.

7. Positive Me Wellness Meets Sustainability

Positive Me creates functional sportswear from high-purity recycled nylon (discarded fishing nets) and plant-based fibers. Featuring UV protection, quick-dry technology, and 3D fit patterns, its products embody a sustainable active lifestyle. The brand hosted a pop-up at Hyundai Department Store Pangyo in July 2025, engaging directly with consumers. Its philosophy connects personal well-being with environmental care, promoting a global wellness community grounded in sustainability.

This exhibition will become a platform for Seoul's design brands to demonstrate the fusion of environmental responsibility and aesthetics, offering sustainable solutions tailored for the global market. Each brand's philosophy, production process, and creative approach will inspire visitors, who will experience firsthand how Seoul is shaping a sustainable future.

