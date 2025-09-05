Jackery Inc.: Jackery Explorer 500 v2 Sets New Standards: Smallest Power Station in Its Class with Double the Lifespan

Debut at IFA 2025 - New Form Factor, Enhanced Safety, 6,000 Charge Cycles

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2025 in Berlin, Jackery is expanding its v2 series with an especially compact model: the Explorer 500 v2, offering 512 Wh capacity and 500 watts of continuous output. Making its debut, this portable power station impresses not only as the lightest and most compact solution in its class, but also by setting new benchmarks for lifespan and safety. With its ultra-slim design, it is the perfect companion for outdoor adventures, festivals, camping trips, or as a reliable household backup power source.

New Cell Technology Boosts Longevity and Safety

At the heart of the Explorer 500 v2 lies an upgraded LiFePO4 battery featuring an innovative ceramic multi-layer membrane that combines open 3D pore structures with heat-resistant protective coatings. This breakthrough ensures stable energy flow even at -20 °C, extends cell life, and significantly enhances safety. Additional protection features include zirconia reinforcement of the cell membrane to prevent short circuits, phase-change microcapsules against overheating, surge protection up to 3,000 V, and a fire- and shock-resistant housing compliant with the UL94V-0 standard.

Thanks to this innovation, efficient operation is guaranteed even in demanding outdoor environments with temperatures ranging from -20 °C to +45 °C. And it does so for the long haul: Jackery has nearly doubled the cycle life in this category, enabling 6,000 cycles (to 70% remaining capacity) - a level of durability rarely seen on the market. This allows users to rely on the Explorer 500 v2 for decades of dependable performance.

Compact Power for Everyday Life and Adventure

With 512 Wh capacity, 500 watts continuous and up to 1,000 watts peak output, the Explorer 500 v2 delivers stable power for small appliances, mobile devices, and essential household equipment. Its versatile ports include two AC outlets, two USB-C ports (100 W and 30 W), one USB-A port, and a 12-volt car socket - ideal for charging multiple devices simultaneously on the go.

The housing measures just 31 × 20.5 × 15.6 cm, making it 29% more compact than comparable models. Weighing only 5.7 kg and equipped with a foldable handle, this mini powerhouse is easy to carry and, thanks to its especially slim form factor, fits neatly into a boot or under a seat - a clear advantage over conventional designs.

Thanks to advanced charging technology, the Explorer 500 v2 fully recharges from the grid in 80 minutes (0-80% in just 52 minutes). In hybrid mode (AC + DC), charging is reduced to 60 minutes. With a solar panel such as the Jackery SolarSaga 100W, recharging takes around 200 minutes - roughly 7.5 times faster than with its predecessor, the Explorer 500, one of the Jackery's first power station on the UK market . Meanwhile, the unit operates whisper-quiet at under 28 dB at a 200-watt load.

Availability

The Jackery Explorer 500 v2 makes its debut today at IFA 2025 in Hall 2.2, Booth 119, and will be available from September 19, 2025. The recommended retail price is £449. A complete package, the Solar Generator 500 v2 (Explorer 500 v2 + SolarSaga 100W panel), will also be offered at a recommended retail price of £649.

