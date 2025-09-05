Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
05.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
Lexar at IFA 2025: Creator Workshops and Product Highlights

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a global leader in flash memory solutions, will be showcasing its offerings from September 5 to 9, 2025, at IFA in Hall 20, Stand 101. The program is designed for content creators and features an overview of selected product solutions. Under the IFA motto "Back up to the future," Lexar emphasizes not only the technical advantages of its products but also brings creativity to the forefront through practical workshops and live sessions.

Lexar at IFA 2025: Creator Workshops and Product Highlights

Program Highlights for Creators

  • September 6, 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
    Fashion photographer Felix Rachor will demonstrate efficient "shoot-while-preview" workflows in a live shooting setup.
  • September 7, 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
    Outdoor photographer Emily Endean will share her journey to becoming a full-time creator and discuss community building among female photographers.
  • September 7, 4:45 PM - 5:30 PM
    Filmmaker and drone pilot Matthias Dangl will explain the practical use of storage solutions in his workflow on the Creator Stage at the IFA Creator Hub in Palais.

More information about the sessions can be found in the official IFA program at ifa-berlin.com.

Product Highlights at the Booth

A special focus will be on the Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD, which will be presented to a wide audience for the first time at IFA. This drive can be unlocked using an NFC-enabled smartphone and features hardware encryption to protect sensitive data. With read speeds of up to 430 MB/s and write speeds of up to 400 MB/s, along with features like shock resistance up to two meters and MagSafe compatibility, this SSD is aimed at users who prioritize security and mobile use.

Additionally, Lexar will showcase the PLAY PRO microSD Express with 1 TB capacity, the NM1090 PRO SSD, and the Professional Go Portable SSD with hub, which supports mobile filming with additional USB-C connectivity.

Another highlight is the Lexar app (download), whose main function is the automatic backup of photos (including Live Photos) and videos. It is compatible with all Lexar portable SSDs and works with both iOS and Android devices.

Interactive Activities for Visitors

At the Lexar booth, various interactive activities will take place, including a memory challenge, a scratch-card campaign with instant prizes, and a three-day raffle with prizes such as a Nintendo Switch 2, a PlayStation 5, and a DJI Pocket 3.

See you at IFA

Lexar invites visitors to join them at Hall 20-101 from September 5 to 9, 2025, to participate in the creator sessions and explore the featured storage solutions.

About Lexar:

For more than 29 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs. For more information, please visit lexar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Media contact: lexarbm@lexar.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762132/2025IFA_KV.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498763/Lexar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lexar-at-ifa-2025-creator-workshops-and-product-highlights-302543656.html

