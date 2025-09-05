RayNeo and Bang & Olufsen Forge Global Strategic Licensing Partnership

RayNeo, the global leader in augmented reality eyewear, today announced a global strategic licensing partnership with Bang & Olufsen, to bring 'Audio by Bang & Olufsen' to RayNeo's forthcoming AR glasses.

Expanding the Senses of Augmented Reality

As AR technology advances, users increasingly expect a rich, multi-sensory experience. By combining RayNeo's innovative AR capabilities with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, this partnership enhances the functionality and appeal of AR glasses - transforming audio into an integral part of how users experience content, interact with their environment, and stay connected.

Audio by Bang & Olufsen

Audio by Bang & Olufsen, bringing an elevated audio experience to RayNeo users, meticulously tuned by the same engineers who design, tune and refine Bang & Olufsen's iconic speakers.

"We are delighted to launch our partnership with RayNeo, and we look forward to the launch of their forthcoming products featuring our acoustic technologies, bringing an elevated sound experience to RayNeo customers," said Duncan McCue, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Bang & Olufsen.

"Exceptional technology must deliver measurable user value," said Howie Li, CEO of RayNeo. "By leveraging Bang & Olufsen's class-leading capabilities in acoustic engineering, we will redefine the boundaries of portable entertainment and empower users with an unmatched, holistic sensory experience."

The integration of Audio by Bang & Olufsen into RayNeo's AR glasses marks the start of a long-term partnership, bringing together expertise in AR innovation and acoustic engineering and technologies.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is a leading brand in the AR space, dedicated to redefining augmented reality through groundbreaking technology and wearable innovation. RayNeo develops AR glasses that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, delivering immersive and intuitive experiences. By combining cutting-edge design with advanced technologies, RayNeo empowers users to explore and interact with the digital world like never before. Committed to shaping the future of AR, RayNeo drives innovation through collaboration and a user-first approach. For more information about RayNeo and its innovative AR technology, visit www.rayneo.com.

About Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology, and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation.

Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company's innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers.

