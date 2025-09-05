Oscillate Plc - Update on progress of Phase 1 field work at the Duékoué Project, Cote d'Ivoire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

5 September 2025

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Update on progress of Phase 1 field work at the Duékoué Project, Cote d'Ivoire

Oscillate PLC, a company advancing global exploration and development-stage strategic metals opportunities focussed on Copper, is pleased to announce that it has made further progress on the first phase of field work on the Duékoué Project ("Project"), in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Duékoué Project is the subject of a Joint Venture Partnership and earn-in agreement with La Miniere de L'Elephant SARL ("Laminele", together the "JV Partnership") as announced on 30 April 2025. Duékoué, is a molybdenum-copper prospect located in the District des Montagnes in western Côte d'Ivoire.

The aim of the first field programme was to re-establish the geo-location of historical anomalies, first identified by SODEMI in the 1960s and 1970s. The collection of 204 soil samples and the completion of a ground magnetic survey, collected along six lines, were completed and announced on 2 July 2025.

The soil samples have since then been submitted to ALS Laboratories sample preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Cote d'Ivoire. The samples have then been dried, screened, packaged and shipped to ALS Laboratories in Johannesburg, where they have been analysed using multi element analysis by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES.

The geochemical results for the 204 samples have been delivered to Oscillate and have been checked for quality. The soil samples returned maximum copper content of 456ppm and molybdenum content of maximum 295ppm.

The geochemical results together with the ground magnetic data and the geological mapping will be used to accurately locate the historical anomalies. Oscillate will plan follow up exploration programmes in the form of pitting/trenching, grid soil surveys, geophysics and geological mapping, or a combination of these methods, all aimed at identifying drill targets.

A technical report, prepared by Oscillate's specialist technical advisor, analysing the results from the soil sampling survey, the ground magnetic survey and the geological mapping and making recommendations for a future work programme is in preparation and will be completed within the next 2 weeks. The market will be updated once this is received and of the planned follow up exploration programmes.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Oscillate, commented:

"We are pleased to have concluded this field work programme, shortly after the completion of the JV deal. I am delighted with these initial results which have come back as we were expecting. This showcases the urgency and efficiency of the Oscillate operational team. We thank our in-country staff, suppliers and services providers for delivering an incident free work programme. We are eager to update the market on the final interpretation of the results and planning of the follow up exploration programmes".

Oscillate Strategy:

With the support of the board and key shareholders in the Company, Oscillate continues to advance the next phase of its development. We are focussed on creating a portfolio of exceptional base metals exploration and development projects with particular emphasis on copper and key metals for the energy transition, in order to build significant shareholder value. In addition to this, it is the Company's intention to use these assets to graduate to a more senior Stock Exchange to allow the Company better access to capital going forward and to give shareholders access to better liquidity.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Company

Oscillate PLC

John Treacy

https://oscillateplc.com

Robin Birchall, CEO

robinbirchall@oscillateplc.com

Telephone: + 44 (0) 7711 313 019

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Telephone: 020 7220 9795

OSCILLATE PLC is an investment issuer listed on the Aquis Growth Market Stock Exchange with the ticker AQSE: MUSH. Oscillate is focussed on advancing exploration and development-stage strategic metals opportunities focussed on Copper to deliver compelling and long-term value for shareholders.

The Company has commenced a strategic process of reviewing acquisition opportunities. As part of this strategy, the Company has entered a Joint Venture Partnership with La Miniere de L'Elephant SARL to advance exploration at the Duékoué Project; Duékoué is a copper- molybdenum ("Cu--Mo") prospect located in the District des Montagnes in western Côte d'Ivoire.