Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zendure DE GmbH: Breaking New Ground at IFA: Zendure Enhances Its Home Energy Management System and Enters the Electric Mobility Market

  • AI-empowered HEMS with new functions for smarter energy management
  • Concept presentation of an e-cargo bike as part of the ZEN+ Home ecosystem

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a leading solar energy innovator, is expanding its intelligent ZEN+ Home Energy Management System (HEMS) with new features: precise load control, optimized data-driven energy management, and a voice assistant. Simultaneously, Zendure enters electric mobility with an e-cargo bike concept. Both innovations, including a prototype, debut at IFA Berlin from September 5 to 9, 2025, at stand H2.2-209.


The ZEN+ Home ecosystem provides sustainable energy solutions for households worldwide. Its core smart HEMS uses AI to forecast consumption, generation, and prices, yielding 7-22% higher output and up to 42% cost savings. It integrates dynamic tariffs from over 700 European providers, creates personalized plans, and auto-adjusts based on real-time data, weather, and habits for better efficiency and independence.

Advanced HEMS Enhancements

HEMS now includes load control for running heat pumps on solar power and charging EVs (Tesla) during peak yields or low tariffs. It supports 10 smart sockets and 6 storage devices centrally. Three modes cater to user needs:

  • Zenki: AI-driven charging/discharging and load management via forecasts, predictions, and dynamic prices to cut costs.
  • Auto: Beginner-friendly automatic mode for simple setups with one storage device.
  • Expert: Custom control using meters, plugs, schedules, or pricing.

HEMS offers real-time monitoring, analyses, annual reports, and personalized savings tips. The multilingual Smart Energy Robot voice assistant (German, English, French, Dutch) delivers reports, usage recommendations, and expansion suggestions.

Key New Features:

  • Versatile modes for diverse needs
  • Intelligent load control for solar-powered heat pumps and EV(Tesla) charging
  • Support for 10 sockets and 6 storage devices
  • Voice assistant with analyses, reports, and tailored advice

E-Cargo Bike Concept: Bridging Energy and Mobility

Zendure's e-cargo bike integrates with the ZEN+ Home ecosystem using stored solar energy for green transport. For families and adventurers, it features 400 km ECO range, fast charging, optional solar roof, NFC access, and 4G GPS, fostering safe, smart, sustainable mobility.

About Zendure
Founded in 2017, Zendure operates from Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. The SolarFlow system transforms sunlight into a safe, resilient power source for everyday living.

Contact: Chris Patrick, chris.qiu@zendure.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763788/Picture1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703192/image_5017297_40348172_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breaking-new-ground-at-ifa-zendure-enhances-its-home-energy-management-system-and-enters-the-electric-mobility-market-302545465.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.