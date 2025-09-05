At its "INFINITE POWER STARTING FROM ZERO" Global Launch Event, Autel Energy Europe introduced its most advanced EV charging platform to date, a next-generation solution designed to meet the surging demand for ultra-fast, reliable, and scalable charging infrastructure across Europe and beyond. Built on in-house engineered liquid-cooled power modules, the platform combines high performance with unmatched adaptability, providing operators flexible and scalable charging solutions that cover a vast majority of different use cases.

MaxiModule LCM60/120: High-Performance Liquid-Cooled Modules Developed In-House

At the core of the platform are Autel's in-house developed MaxiModule LCM60/120 liquid-cooled power modules, available in 60 kW and 120 kW configurations. Engineered for high conversion efficiency, long-term stability, and sustained operation under demanding conditions, these modules deliver consistent thermal performance during continuous high-power use. For operators, the MaxiModule LCM60/120 offers not only technical robustness, but also tangible business value-lower total cost of ownership, higher uptime, and future-ready scalability.

MaxiCharger DS600L: Scalable Cabinet Systems with Redundant Architecture

The new power modules are integrated into Autel's MaxiCharger DS600L cabinet system, engineered for scalability in large-scale charging infrastructure with a total output capacity of up to 3 MW per cabinet cluster.

To safeguard operational continuity, the MaxiCharger DS600L features a backup architecture for critical components such as power modules, control units and switching matrix designed with the vision of achieving zero downtime. In combination with Autel's terminal units, the system supports flexible site configurations with CCS and MCS compatibility, fleet and depot applications, and seamless integration of BESS and PV, all orchestrated through Autel's EMS to optimize energy flow and operational efficiency. The DS600L can also be flexibly paired with a variety of dispensers and terminal units from passenger car posts to heavy-duty truck dispensers enabling tailored solutions for diverse site requirements. The MaxiCharger DT1500 terminal supports outputs of up to 1,500 A and 1.44 MW, ensuring readiness for next-generation ultra-fast charging demands.

All-in-One Charger Upgrade to MaxiCharger DH600

Autel has advanced its all-in-one charger line with the MaxiCharger DH600, an upgrade of the MaxiCharger DH480 that retains the series' compact footprint and streamlined design while delivering significantly enhanced performance. The MaxiCharger DH600 is equipped with liquid-cooled charging cables supporting up to 650 A, enabling continuous high-power delivery of 600 kW with excellent thermal performance. With higher sustained performance, improved efficiency, and enhanced adaptability across diverse charging scenarios, the MaxiCharger DH600 guarantees reliable operation even under the most demanding conditions.

MaxiCare Service and AI Integration

In addition to hardware advancements, Autel highlighted MaxiCare service capabilities and AI-driven features. These tools support predictive maintenance, real-time network optimization, and improved user experience, enabling operators to manage infrastructure proactively, reduce downtime, and deliver a smoother charging process for drivers. Building on this, Autel is also exploring broader applications of AI in charging and inspection, further enhancing efficiency and laying the foundation for future innovations.

"By developing our core power modules in-house and integrating them into scalable cabinet systems, high-performance terminals, and next-generation all-in-one chargers, we are providing flexibility and reliability for the evolving EV charging market," said Andreas Lastei, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Autel Europe. "Together with our intelligent service platform and AI capabilities -and full readiness for CCS, MCS, BESS, and PV- this launch provides a comprehensive foundation for building the charging networks of the future, supporting Europe's transition to zero-emission transport.

