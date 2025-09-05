DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDG LN) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 04-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.305 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1748975 CODE: ESDG LN ISIN: LU2059756598 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDG LN LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 400974 EQS News ID: 2193618 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

