First major project contract for Phase One signed with NESI
Construction contracts are a prerequisite for finalising project financing, scheduled for H2
Vulcan Energy (Vulcan, ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL, the Company) is pleased to announce it has signed a supply contract with Canadian electrochemistry company, NORAM Electrolysis Systems (NESI), as the exclusive electrolysis technology supplier for the Phase One Lionheart Project (the Project).
Key highlights
Vulcan Energy's Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, commented: "The signing of the contract with NESI is an important step ahead of the construction of our Central Lithium Plant.
"Our partnership with NESI to date has been key to our success at CLEOP, and its technology is a global leader in producing lithium hydroxide through electrolysis.
"This is yet another milestone in our aim to deliver a local, low-cost source of sustainable lithium for European EV batteries."
"We have strong alignment with Vulcan in that we both demand quality in our product and processes, and we both have an unwavering commitment to sustainability.
"We are looking forward to further contributing our technology and expertise to such an important project and further strengthening our partnership."
The NESI agreement otherwise contains the following material terms:
About Vulcan Energy
Vulcan Energy (ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) is building the world's first carbon neutral, integrated lithium and renewable energy business to decarbonise battery production. Vulcan's Lionheart Project, located in the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field bordering Germany and France, is the largest lithium resource in Europe[2] and a tier-one lithium project globally. Harnessing natural heat to produce lithium from sub-surface brines and to power conversion to battery grade material and using its in-house industry-leading technology VULSORB®, Vulcan is building a local, low-cost source of sustainable lithium for European electric vehicle batteries. For more information, please go to https://v-er.eu/
About NESI
Founded in 1990, NORAM Electrolysis Systems Inc. (NESI) develops electrochemical processes that combat climate change, waste management, and pollution in industrial chemical production. Its flagship technology, the NORSCAND® electrolyser, is a versatile cell designed for various salt-splitting chemistries. It has been successfully used to produce high-purity lithium hydroxide from lithium sulfate or lithium chloride, and to recover acid and caustic from sodium sulfate. The NORSCAND® system can be adapted to meet different process chemistry needs.
Disclaimer
Some of the statements appearing in this announcement may be in the nature of forward-looking statements. You should be aware that such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties include factors and risks specific to the industries in which Vulcan operates and proposes to operate as well as general economic conditions, prevailing exchange rates and interest rates and conditions in the financial markets, among other things. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee or representation as to future performance or any other future matters, which will be influenced by a number of factors and subject to various uncertainties and contingencies, many of which will be outside Vulcan's control. Vulcan does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Vulcan, its Directors, employees, advisors or agents, nor any other person, accepts any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this announcement. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect views held only as at the date of this announcement. This announcement is not an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, or purchase securities by Vulcan. Nor does this announcement constitute investment or financial product advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used for the basis of making an investment decision. Investors should obtain their own advice before making any investment decision.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves is extracted from the Bridging Engineering Study Results announcement on 16 November 2023, the Future Phase Pipeline - Mannheim Resources Growth announcements on 7 and 9 July 2025[3] and End of Validation review contained in the Prospectus released on 18 December 2024, all of which are available to view on Vulcan's website at http://v-er.eu. Vulcan confirms, that in respect of the estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves included in this announcement:
[1] https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2025/08/26/canada-announces-new-partnership-germany-critical-minerals-and
[2] On a lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) basis, according to public information, as estimated and reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. See Appendix 4 of Vulcan's Equity Raise Presentation dated 11 December 2024 for comparison information.
[3] The Mannheim Announcement relates solely to the lithium brine Resource estimation for the Mannheim sector.
