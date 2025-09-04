Tevogen Bio Inc: Tevogen Shares Valuation of Key Assets and Potential Forecast For Pipeline Product Focused on EBV Associated Leukemia and Lymphomas

The risk adjusted Net Present Value (rNPV) for TVGN 930 is estimated to exceed ~$250 million in the US alone.

Covering five rare disease eligible indications, the accessible market in the US could be as high as 40,000 patients.

Focused on improved prognosis for patients with hematologic malignancies.



WARREN, N.J., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen ("Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc." or "Company") (Nasdaq: TVGN), today shared asset value and potential forecast for the Company's pipeline product, TVGN 930, for treatment of non-solid tumor malignancies stemming from Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV).

The TVGN 930 cumulative 5-year top-line revenue forecast is estimated to be ~$3.5 billion. The forecast reflects the Company's unique, faster, and cost-efficient drug development model which has the potential to serve as a blueprint to ensure sustainable medical innovation for years to come. The current rNPV projection for this internally developed asset exceeds ~$250 million. This is based on our current understanding of the unmet medical needs and the competitive landscape. The risk adjustment resets for every milestone reached in the product development lifecycle and Tevogen's success for its first clinical stage product, TVGN 489, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 in immunocompromised patients, highlights the rapid pace which this can be accomplished.

Treatment of multiple sclerosis through tighter EBV control could be an additional opportunity for this product. The Company will share additional valuation updates on product pipeline as well as its other assets.

"As of July, of this year, there are no approved vaccines for EBV. This together with the absence of effective therapeutics poses a significant challenge for oncologists treating these malignancies" said Sadiq Khan, Chief Commercial Officer of Tevogen Bio. "TVGN 930 offers a significant opportunity to fill this therapeutic gap".

