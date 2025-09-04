Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 2.5%
North American Second Quarter Comparable Sales Increased 4.2%
Third Quarter-to-date Comparable Sales up 11.2%
LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the second quarter ended August 2, 2025.
Net sales for the second quarter ended August 2, 2025 (13 weeks) increased 1.9% to $214.3 million from $210.2 million in the second quarter ended August 3, 2024 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended August 2, 2025, increased 2.5% on top of a 3.6% increase in the year ago period. Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.0 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.
Total net sales for the six months (26 weeks) ending August 2, 2025 increased 2.9% to $398.6 million from $387.6 million reported for the six months (26 weeks) ending August 3, 2024. Comparable sales increased 3.9% for the twenty-six weeks ended August 2, 2025. Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $15.3 million, or $0.88 per share, compared to a net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2024 of $17.6 million, or $0.91 per share. The first six months of 2025 was negatively impacted by $3.6 million, or approximately $0.15 per share related to the settlement of a wage and hours lawsuit in California.
On August 2, 2025, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $106.7 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $127.0 million on August 3, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by $38.3 million related to share repurchases and $14.1 million of capital expenditures partially offset by $26.6 million of cash flow from operations and the release of $3.0 million in restricted cash. The Company repurchased 0.6 million shares during the second quarter of 2025 at an average cost including commission of $13.10 per share and a total cost of $7.8 million. Fiscal year-to-date through August 2, 2025, the Company has repurchased 2.4 million shares at an average cost including commission of $13.64 per share and a total cost of $32.8 million. $7.2 million remains on the current open repurchase authorization.
Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, "We are encouraged with our second quarter results which exceeded expectations driven by outperformance in North America. Sales trends accelerated throughout the quarter even as we faced more difficult comparisons, underscoring the success of our recent merchandise and customer experience initiatives in what continues to be a challenging operating environment. We are seeing further acceleration third quarter-to-date led by an 11.2% comparable sales gain during back-to-school on top of a double-digit increase in the year ago period. With back-to-school performing well, we are optimistic about our prospects for the holiday season. However, we think it is prudent to balance our current momentum with some near-term conservatism given the uncertainty around tariffs and overall consumer demand."
Third Quarter To-Date
Third quarter-to-date net sales for the 30 days ending September 1, 2025, increased 10.6%, compared with the 30-day period in the prior year ending September 2, 2024. Comparable sales over the same period are up 11.2% led by strong comparable sales growth in North America of 13.0%.
Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Outlook
The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending November 1, 2025. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $232 to $237 million including anticipated comparable sales growth of between 5.5% and 7.5%. Consolidated operating margins are expected to be between 2.3% and 3.3% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.19 to $0.29.
The Company currently intends to open approximately 6 new stores in fiscal 2025, including up to 5 stores in North America and 1 store in Australia.
Conference call Information
To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (Registration Link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.
About Zumiez Inc.
Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of August 30, 2025, we operated 730 stores, including 570 in the United States, 46 in Canada, 86 in Europe and 28 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
|ZUMIEZ INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|August 2, 2025
|% of Sales
|August 3, 2024
|% of Sales
|Net sales
|$
|214,275
|100.0
|%
|$
|210,179
|100.0
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|138,257
|64.5
|%
|138,385
|65.8
|%
|Gross profit
|76,018
|35.5
|%
|71,794
|34.2
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|75,911
|35.4
|%
|72,187
|34.4
|%
|Operating profit (loss)
|107
|0.1
|%
|(393
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Interest income, net
|753
|0.3
|%
|1,128
|0.5
|%
|Other income (expense), net
|52
|0.0
|%
|(179
|)
|0.0
|%
|Profit before income taxes
|912
|0.4
|%
|556
|0.3
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|1,914
|0.9
|%
|1,403
|0.7
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(1,002
|)
|-0.5
|%
|$
|(847
|)
|-0.4
|%
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share
|Basic
|16,698
|19,284
|Diluted
|16,698
|19,284
|Six Months Ended
|August 2, 2025
|% of Sales
|August 3, 2024
|% of Sales
|Net sales
|$
|398,618
|100.0
|%
|$
|387,567
|100.0
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|267,285
|67.1
|%
|263,874
|68.1
|%
|Gross profit
|131,333
|32.9
|%
|123,693
|31.9
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|151,098
|37.9
|%
|144,240
|37.2
|%
|Operating loss
|(19,765
|)
|-5.0
|%
|(20,547
|)
|-5.3
|%
|Interest income, net
|3,008
|0.8
|%
|2,449
|0.6
|%
|Other expense, net
|1,895
|0.5
|%
|(946
|)
|-0.2
|%
|Loss before income taxes
|(14,862
|)
|-3.7
|%
|(19,044
|)
|-4.9
|%
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|471
|0.1
|%
|(1,417
|)
|-0.4
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(15,333
|)
|-3.8
|%
|$
|(17,627
|)
|-4.5
|%
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|(0.91
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|(0.91
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computation of loss per share:
|Basic
|17,403
|19,375
|Diluted
|17,403
|19,375
|ZUMIEZ INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|August 2, 2025
|February 1, 2025
|August 3, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|78,804
|$
|112,668
|$
|65,766
|Marketable securities
|27,936
|34,890
|61,194
|Receivables
|22,042
|12,825
|23,129
|Inventories
|157,722
|146,648
|158,753
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|14,258
|15,354
|17,939
|Total current assets
|300,762
|322,385
|326,781
|Fixed assets, net
|77,756
|80,178
|87,573
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|193,809
|183,235
|203,744
|Goodwill
|15,334
|15,258
|15,358
|Intangible assets, net
|14,853
|13,577
|14,196
|Deferred tax assets, net
|8,781
|8,684
|9,928
|Other long-term assets
|12,093
|11,564
|11,947
|Total long-term assets
|322,626
|312,496
|342,746
|Total assets
|$
|623,388
|$
|634,881
|$
|669,527
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|69,181
|$
|49,389
|$
|75,016
|Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|21,443
|21,962
|20,517
|Operating lease liabilities
|55,608
|56,009
|62,759
|Other current liabilities
|24,777
|28,154
|22,472
|Total current liabilities
|171,009
|155,514
|180,764
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|153,115
|143,812
|161,663
|Other long-term liabilities
|6,827
|6,578
|7,296
|Total long-term liabilities
|159,942
|150,390
|168,959
|Total liabilities
|330,951
|305,904
|349,723
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 17,221 shares issued and outstanding at August 2, 2025 and 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025
|207,388
|203,581
|199,763
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(15,684
|)
|(23,778
|)
|(18,844
|)
|Retained earnings
|100,733
|149,174
|138,885
|Total shareholders' equity
|292,437
|328,977
|319,804
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|623,388
|$
|634,881
|$
|669,527
|ZUMIEZ INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|August 2, 2025
|August 3, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(15,333
|)
|$
|(17,627
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|10,707
|11,052
|Noncash lease expense
|31,452
|32,169
|Deferred taxes
|(81
|)
|(1,688
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,621
|3,391
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|777
|298
|Other
|(693
|)
|949
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|(6,768
|)
|(7,067
|)
|Inventories
|(7,540
|)
|(30,665
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(1,836
|)
|(937
|)
|Trade accounts payable
|18,682
|34,650
|Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|(1,070
|)
|2,102
|Income taxes payable
|(4,775
|)
|(1,346
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(35,065
|)
|(36,817
|)
|Other liabilities
|(1,579
|)
|(3,886
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(9,501
|)
|(15,422
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to fixed assets
|(5,317
|)
|(6,266
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(8,044
|)
|(1,967
|)
|Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
|16,881
|24,145
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|3,520
|15,912
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from revolving credit facilities
|-
|3,220
|Payments on revolving credit facilities
|-
|(3,220
|)
|Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards
|377
|357
|Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards
|(192
|)
|(130
|)
|Repurchase of common stock, including taxes
|(32,682
|)
|(19,581
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(32,497
|)
|(19,354
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|1,614
|(213
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(36,864
|)
|(19,077
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|121,529
|94,284
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|84,665
|$
|75,207
|Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|$
|5,452
|$
|1,805
|Accrual for purchases of fixed assets
|1,180
|3,326
|Accrual for repurchase of common stock
|426
|479
