LifeVantage Corporation: LifeVantage Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Summary*:

Revenue of $55.1 million, an increase of 12.6% from the prior year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, fourth quarter revenue increased approximately 11.6%;

Revenue in the Americas increased 14.1% and revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe increased 7.6%. Excluding foreign currency fluctuations, fourth quarter revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe increased 1.6%;

Net income per diluted share was $0.15, versus $0.10 per diluted share a year ago;

Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.17, compared to $0.14 a year ago; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million was flat compared to a year ago.



* All comparisons are on a year over year basis and compare the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, unless otherwise noted.

Fiscal Year 2025 Summary**:

Revenue of $228.5 million, an increase of 14.2%. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, fiscal year 2025 revenue increased approximately 14.4%;

Revenue in the Americas increased 21.5%, and revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe decreased 9.4%;

Net income per diluted share was $0.75, compared to $0.23 in fiscal 2024;

Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.82, compared to $0.59 in fiscal 2024;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 30.3%, to $22.1 million;

Repurchased 0.3 million shares for $3.1 million; and

Strong balance sheet with $20.2 million of cash and no debt.



**All growth rates compare fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2024.

"Fourth quarter results capped off a strong fiscal 2025 as we delivered revenue growth of approximately 13% to $55.1 million, expanded gross margin and increased earnings," said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. "What's particularly exciting is that our international business returned to growth for the first time in nearly three years, with Asia/Pacific & Europe revenue increasing approximately 8% as we successfully rolled out our MindBody System to Japan, Australia, Europe, and Thailand. This international momentum, combined with continued strong performance in the Americas where revenue grew approximately 14%, demonstrates the global appeal of our activation-focused wellness solutions. As we enter fiscal 2026, we have built a powerful, scalable platform that positions us well for continued growth and long-term value creation."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

For the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported revenue of $55.1 million, a 12.6% increase over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, fourth quarter revenue increased 11.6%. Revenue in the Americas region for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 14.1%, including strong growth in the United States. Revenue in the Asia/Pacific & Europe region increased 7.6%; on a constant currency basis, revenue in the Asia/Pacific and Europe regions increased 1.6%.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $44.0 million, or 79.9% of revenue, compared to $38.9 million, or 79.5% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2024.

Commissions and incentives expense for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $23.2 million, or 42.1% of revenue, compared to $22.0 million, or 44.9% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2024. The decrease in commissions and incentives as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to reduced incentive expenses during the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $18.7 million, or 33.9% of revenue, compared to $14.0 million, or 28.7% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2024. Adjusted for nonrecurring expenses, which are detailed in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were $18.3 million, or 33.3% of revenue, compared to adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 of $13.7 million, or 28.0% of revenue. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to costs related to our global convention and increases in the variable portion of employee compensation expenses.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.1 million, compared to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Accounting for the non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, adjusted non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.5 million compared to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share. This compares to a net income of $1.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Accounting for the non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, net of tax, adjusted non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to adjusted non-GAAP net income of $1.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $4.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2024.

Fiscal 2025 Full Year Results

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net revenue of $228.5 million, an increase of 14.2% compared to $200.2 million for fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2025, revenue in the Americas increased 21.5% and revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe decreased 9.4%. Revenue for fiscal 2025 was negatively impacted by $0.5 million, or 0.3%, by foreign currency fluctuations.

Gross profit during fiscal 2025 was $183.7 million, or 80.4% of revenue, compared to $158.7 million, or 79.3% of revenue, for fiscal 2024. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to favorable product mix and decreased inventory obsolescence costs.

Commissions and incentives expense for fiscal 2025 was $102.3 million, or 44.7% of revenue, compared to $85.9 million, or 42.9% of revenue, for fiscal 2024. The increase in percentage of commissions and incentives to revenue was primarily due to higher qualifications within existing promotional and incentive programs and changes in the sales mix between independent consultants and customers.

SG&A expense for fiscal 2025 was $69.2 million, or 30.3% of revenue, compared to $68.5 million, or 34.2% of revenue, for fiscal 2024. Adjusted for nonrecurring expenses and recoveries, which are detailed in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense for fiscal 2025 was $68.2 million, or 29.8% of revenue, compared to adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense for fiscal 2024 of $62.7 million, or 31.3% of revenue. The increase SG&A expenses are primarily due to the variable portion of employee compensation expenses, partially offset by the elimination of endorsement agreements in December 2023.

Operating income for fiscal 2025 was $12.2 million, or 5.3% of revenue, compared to $4.3 million, or 2.2% of revenue, for fiscal 2024. Accounting for non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, adjusted non-GAAP operating income for fiscal 2025 was $13.3 million, or 5.8% of revenue, compared to $10.1 million, or 5.0% of revenue, for fiscal 2024.

Net income for fiscal 2025 was $9.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for fiscal 2024. Accounting for the non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, net of tax, adjusted non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2025 was $10.6 million, or $0.82 per diluted share compared to $7.6 million, or $0.59 per diluted share in fiscal 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.1 million for fiscal 2025 compared to $17.0 million for fiscal 2024.

Share Repurchase

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased 0.2 million of its common shares for an aggregate price of approximately $2.0 million. In fiscal 2025, 0.3 million shares were repurchased for an aggregate price of $3.1 million. There was approximately $17.3 million remaining under the current repurchase program authorization as of June 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

The Company generated $11.9 million of cash from operations during fiscal 2025 compared to $12.2 million during fiscal 2024. The Company's cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025 were $20.2 million, compared to $16.9 million at June 30, 2024 and there was no debt outstanding.

Dividend Announcement

On August 28, 2025, the Company announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.045 per common share. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2025 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

The Company expects to generate revenue in the range of $225 million to $240 million in fiscal year 2026, adjusted EBITDA of $23 million to $26 million, and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.00 to $1.15. The Company expects a full year tax rate of approximately 24% to 26%. This guidance reflects the current trends in the business. The Company's guidance for adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes any non-operating or non-recurring expenses that may materialize during fiscal 2026.

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of (In thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,201 $ 16,886 Accounts receivable 3,294 2,949 Income tax receivable 635 313 Inventory 20,669 15,055 Prepaid expenses and other 6,095 2,443 Total current assets 50,894 37,646 Property and equipment, net 6,207 7,813 Right-of-use assets 8,041 9,569 Intangible assets, net 245 323 Deferred income tax asset 5,970 4,268 Other long-term assets 601 680 TOTAL ASSETS $ 71,958 $ 60,299 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,600 $ 5,853 Commissions payable 7,237 6,569 Income tax payable - 202 Lease liabilities 1,867 1,811 Other accrued expenses 13,513 7,874 Total current liabilities 27,217 22,309 Long-term lease liabilities 9,811 11,801 Other long-term liabilities 289 198 Total liabilities 37,317 34,308 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock - par value $0.0001 per share, 40,000 shares authorized and 12,428 and 12,510 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 139,962 136,644 Accumulated deficit (104,147 ) (108,738 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,175 ) (1,916 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,641 25,991 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 71,958 $ 60,299

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended June 30,

(unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue, net $ 55,114 $ 48,931 $ 228,530 $ 200,164 Cost of sales 11,065 10,022 44,864 41,440 Gross profit 44,049 38,909 183,666 158,724 Operating expenses: Commissions and incentives 23,222 21,979 102,260 85,920 Selling, general and administrative 18,679 14,020 69,207 68,472 Total operating expenses 41,901 35,999 171,467 154,392 Operating income 2,148 2,910 12,199 4,332 Other expense: Interest income, net 111 78 431 430 Other expense, net 137 (277 ) (387 ) (412 ) Total other income, net 248 (199 ) 44 18 Income before income taxes 2,396 2,711 12,243 4,350 Income tax expense (437 ) (1,406 ) (2,438 ) (1,413 ) Net income $ 1,959 $ 1,305 $ 9,805 $ 2,937 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.80 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.75 $ 0.23 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 12,326 12,256 12,251 12,458 Diluted 13,128 12,867 12,987 12,986

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Revenue by Region Three Months Ended June 30,

(unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Americas $ 43,477 79 % $ 38,112 78 % $ 185,723 81 % $ 152,907 76 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 11,637 21 % 10,819 22 % 42,807 19 % 47,257 24 % Total $ 55,114 100 % $ 48,931 100 % $ 228,530 100 % $ 200,164 100 % Active Accounts

(unaudited) As of June 30, 2025 2024 Change from

Prior Year Percent

Change Active Independent Consultants(1) Americas 34,000 67 % 31,000 63 % 3,000 9.7 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 17,000 33 % 18,000 37 % (1,000 ) (5.6 )% Total Active Independent Consultants 51,000 100 % 49,000 100 % 2,000 4.1 % Active Customers(2) Americas 66,000 81 % 63,000 80 % 3,000 4.8 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 15,000 19 % 16,000 20 % (1,000 ) (6.3 )% Total Active Customers 81,000 100 % 79,000 100 % 2,000 2.5 % Active Accounts(3) Americas 100,000 76 % 94,000 73 % 6,000 6.4 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 32,000 24 % 34,000 27 % (2,000 ) (5.9 )% Total Active Accounts 132,000 100 % 128,000 100 % 4,000 3.1 % (1) Active Independent Consultants have purchased product in the prior three months for retail or personal consumption. (2) Active Customers have purchased product in the prior three months for personal consumption only. (3) Total Active Accounts is the sum of Active Independent Consultants and Active Customers.

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Fiscal Year Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 1,959 $ 1,305 $ 9,805 $ 2,937 Interest (income) expense (111 ) (78 ) (431 ) (430 ) Provision for income taxes 437 1,406 2,438 1,413 Depreciation and amortization 750 805 3,156 3,581 Non-GAAP EBITDA: 3,035 3,438 14,968 7,501 Adjustments: Stock compensation expense 1,542 757 5,702 3,280 Other expense, net (137 ) 277 387 412 Other adjustments(1) 343 333 1,054 5,769 Total adjustments 1,748 1,367 7,143 9,461 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,783 $ 4,805 $ 22,111 $ 16,962 (1) Other adjustments breakout: Nonrecurring proxy contest related expenses, net of credits - (118 ) - 5,043 Executive and non-recurring severance expenses, net 57 120 244 220 Executive team recruiting and transition expenses 38 198 562 198 Other non-recurring expenses 248 133 248 308 Total adjustments $ 343 $ 333 $ 1,054 $ 5,769