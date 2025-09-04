Metalsource Mining Inc.: Metalsource announces OTCQB LISTING

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METALSOURCE MINING INC. (the "Company" or "Metalsource") (CSE: "MSM") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") effective September 5, 2025.

The shares trade on the OTCQB under trading symbol "SFRIF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "MSM".

"Trading on the OTCQB gives Metalsource Mining enhanced access to the U.S. capital markets and makes it easier for American investors to participate in our growth story," said Joseph Cullen, CEO of the Company.

This U.S. listing will provide the Company with access to a broader base of U.S. and international retail and institutional investors, ultimately providing investors with increased access to data, transparency and liquidity.

Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Additionally, further to the Company's news release dated August 22, 2025, the Company wishes to clarify that the loan of $50,000 was borrowed by the Company from York Harbour Metals Inc. (the "Lender"), a non-arm's length party. Brandon Schwabe, CFO of the Company, is also CFO of the Lender, as well, Joseph Cullen, CEO and director of the Company, is also a director of the Lender.

About Metalsource Mining

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Aruba Property. The Aruba Property is located in the Kalahari Desert region of Botswana, covering 4,663 square kilometers in an area prospective for platinum group metals, gold, silver, and manganese mineralization.

For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

