Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A3DMJG | ISIN: CA0977518616
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 10:36
95,40 Euro
-1,14 % -1,10
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2025 00:18 Uhr
27 Leser
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces Conditional Notice of Redemption for All of its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and Conditional Notice of Partial Redemption for US$83,711,000 of its 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027

MONTREAL, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. ("Bombardier") today announced that it has issued a conditional notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 7.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"), and a conditional notice of partial redemption for US$83,711,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes" and, together with the 2026 Notes, the "Redemption Notes"). As set forth in the conditional notice of redemption issued today in respect of the 2026 Notes, the redemption date is October 4, 2025, and the redemption price for the 2026 Notes is 100% of the principal amount redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest. As set forth in the conditional notice of partial redemption issued today in respect of the 2027 Notes, the redemption date is October 4, 2025, and the redemption price for the 2027 Notes is 100% of the principal amount redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Each redemption of the Redemption Notes is subject to and conditioned upon Bombardier completing a new offering of debt securities in the aggregate principal amount of not less than US$250 million before the October 4, 2025 redemption dates; however, Bombardier may delay or waive this condition in its sole and absolute discretion.

On September 4, 2025, a copy of each of the respective conditional notices of redemption with respect to the Redemption Notes was issued to the respective record holders thereof. Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the respective Redemption Notes for redemption will be made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company on October 6, 2025. The name and address of the paying agent are as follows: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, c/o Deutsche Bank Services Americas, 5022 Gate Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, Attention: Corporate Team/Bombardier Inc., Tel: 1-800-735-7777.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada may only be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+1 514 240 9649
Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 855 7167

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
