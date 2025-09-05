September 5, 2025 At the IFA in Berlin, Thunderobot, a leading brand in professional esports hardware and ecosystem solutions, showcased high-performance gaming hardware, emerged as one of the highlights of the event. Since the opening, the Thunderobot booth located at Hall 6.2-173 has welcomed over a thousand professional visitors daily, drawing significant attention from international media, distributors, and gaming enthusiasts.

Key highlights of the exhibition included the Radiant S Ultra and Light 16S Ultra AI PCs, which demonstrated exceptional performance even under high-load gaming scenarios. Additionally, the Machenike F1 controller, Thunderobot S68 keyboard, and MLX mouse received widespread acclaim for their high customization and adaptability to various control needs. Flagship gaming laptops such as the Thunderobot ZERO 18 and Machenike Light 16 Pro were also on display, along with AURA AI glasses, the KT84 dual-screen mechanical keyboard, a MINI PC, and customized sea-view gaming rigs. Thunderobot's strong R&D capabilities, robust supply chain, and personalized services effectively meet the diverse needs of gamers and distribution partners.

To provide an immersive experience of the esports ecosystem, Thunderobot created a 108? all-scenario esports experience area, equipped with tournament-grade hardware and professional audio-visual systems, fostering an engaging atmosphere. Attendees could personally test Thunderobot's full range of gaming products, experiencing the ecological innovation of "device linkage and scene adaptation."

Notably, the two AI PCs and three peripherals launched at this exhibition mark their global debut and will gradually enter the international market after the event. Visitors are encouraged to follow Thunderobot's official website and social media platforms for the latest updates.

IFA 2025 will continue until September 9, and Thunderobot welcomes global partners to visit and explore the future development of esports technology together.

