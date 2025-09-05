KingSmith Fitness: KingSmith Introduces WalkingCase, a New Generation of Treadmill at IFA Berlin 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KingSmith unveiled its latest lineup of home fitness equipment at IFA Berlin 2025, spotlighting the world premiere of the WalkingCase treadmill. Scheduled for release next spring, WalkingCase introduces a new concept in treadmill design by combining a compact build with true portability.

Inspired by the mobility of carry-on luggage, WalkingCase folds neatly in half, locks securely, and features a telescopic handle with wheels for effortless transport. It can be rolled between rooms or tucked away with minimal effort, making it ideal for apartments and multipurpose living spaces. With its clean, minimalist aesthetic, WalkingCase blends seamlessly into modern interiors. This launch reflects KingSmith's vision of reimagining treadmills as compact, convenient, and perfectly suited to today's flexible lifestyles.

KingSmith also introduced two other upcoming innovations. The FC216 Incline Treadmill brings uphill training home with up to 10% automatic incline and KingSmith's patented Vertical Fold for easy, space-saving storage. The three-fold WMX Water and Magnetic Rower combines a bold asymmetric frame with 50 kg adjustable magnetic resistance, delivering powerful, customizable cardio training in a compact design.

In addition, KingSmith highlighted its current bestsellers. The flagship X218 Vertical Fold Treadmill features a powerful 3.5 HP brushless motor, 136 kg weight capacity, and top speeds of 18 km/h. Its distinctive light bar display makes progress tracking intuitive and motivating. The X218 folds upright to save space and includes smart built-in programs for targeted training. The R3 Hybrid+ remains a versatile 3-in-1 treadmill with flexible upright and folding side handles, designed for walking, jogging, and running in small spaces.

Together, these products reflect KingSmith's commitment to creating fitness solutions that are powerful, durable, and seamlessly integrated into daily life.

About KingSmith

KingSmith is a global leader in compact fitness technology and the creator of the award-winning WalkingPad treadmill. With over 260 patents and products available in more than 80 countries, KingSmith continues to redefine home fitness with smarter, space-efficient, and sustainable solutions that help people stay active and balanced in everyday life.

