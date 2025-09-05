Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 10:18 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KingSmith Fitness: KingSmith Introduces WalkingCase, a New Generation of Treadmill at IFA Berlin 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KingSmith unveiled its latest lineup of home fitness equipment at IFA Berlin 2025, spotlighting the world premiere of the WalkingCase treadmill. Scheduled for release next spring, WalkingCase introduces a new concept in treadmill design by combining a compact build with true portability.


Inspired by the mobility of carry-on luggage, WalkingCase folds neatly in half, locks securely, and features a telescopic handle with wheels for effortless transport. It can be rolled between rooms or tucked away with minimal effort, making it ideal for apartments and multipurpose living spaces. With its clean, minimalist aesthetic, WalkingCase blends seamlessly into modern interiors. This launch reflects KingSmith's vision of reimagining treadmills as compact, convenient, and perfectly suited to today's flexible lifestyles.

KingSmith also introduced two other upcoming innovations. The FC216 Incline Treadmill brings uphill training home with up to 10% automatic incline and KingSmith's patented Vertical Fold for easy, space-saving storage. The three-fold WMX Water and Magnetic Rower combines a bold asymmetric frame with 50 kg adjustable magnetic resistance, delivering powerful, customizable cardio training in a compact design.

In addition, KingSmith highlighted its current bestsellers. The flagship X218 Vertical Fold Treadmill features a powerful 3.5 HP brushless motor, 136 kg weight capacity, and top speeds of 18 km/h. Its distinctive light bar display makes progress tracking intuitive and motivating. The X218 folds upright to save space and includes smart built-in programs for targeted training. The R3 Hybrid+ remains a versatile 3-in-1 treadmill with flexible upright and folding side handles, designed for walking, jogging, and running in small spaces.

Together, these products reflect KingSmith's commitment to creating fitness solutions that are powerful, durable, and seamlessly integrated into daily life.

About KingSmith
KingSmith is a global leader in compact fitness technology and the creator of the award-winning WalkingPad treadmill. With over 260 patents and products available in more than 80 countries, KingSmith continues to redefine home fitness with smarter, space-efficient, and sustainable solutions that help people stay active and balanced in everyday life.

For more information, please visit https://www.kingsmith.com/

Shop Online

United Kingdom:WalkingPad UK
X218 | R3 Hybrid+
Amazon X218 | Amazon R3 Hybrid+
Netherlands: WalkingPad NL
X218 | R3 Hybrid+
Amazon X218 | Amazon R3 Hybrid+
Italy:KingSmith IT
X218 | R3 Hybrid+
Amazon X218 | Amazon R3 Hybrid+
Norway:X218 | R3 Hybrid+ | Bench
Greece:WalkingPad GR

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764420/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kingsmith-introduces-walkingcase-a-new-generation-of-treadmill-at-ifa-berlin-2025-302546596.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.