American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2026 ended July 31, 2025.

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Quarterly net sales were $29.7 million, a decrease of $11.9 million, or 28.7%, compared with net sales of $41.6 million for the comparable quarter last year.





Quarterly gross margin was 46.7%, compared with quarterly gross margin of 45.4% for the comparable quarter last year.





Quarterly GAAP net loss was $6.8 million, or $(0.54) per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $2.4 million, or $(0.18) per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year.





Quarterly non-GAAP net loss was $(3.3) million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $748,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for net income exclude acquired intangible amortization, stock compensation, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.





Quarterly non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $(3.1) million, or (10.5)% of net sales, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million, or 4.8% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.

Brian Murphy, President and CEO, said, "Our brands continue to resonate with consumers, fueling stronger point-of-sale performance versus peers across several strategic product categories, a result that is supported by feedback from key retail partners and third-party data. You'll recall that many of these partners accelerated orders late in the fourth quarter to get ahead of tariff-related price changes, ensuring inventory of both our most popular products and exciting new products - such as the Caldwell ClayCopter and BUBBA Smart Fish Scale Lite. We believe the strength in consumer pull-through speaks to the power of our innovation engine and enduring appeal of our portfolio, especially during a seasonally light period of the year. In fact, new products represented nearly 29% of our net sales during the first quarter."

Purchasing activity from our retailers during the first quarter reflected replenishment cycles that were periodically turned on and off on a retailer-by-retailer basis, as each one sought to optimize pricing, product mix, and cash flows, tailored to their specific situation. These ordering patterns created a year-over-year net sales decline in the first quarter. However, if we adjust for the acceleration of orders by our retailers into the fourth quarter, total first quarter net sales would have declined approximately 5% - a favorable result given the environment - and net sales in our traditional channel would have increased by about 15%. This tells us our strategy is effective, and that - coupled with our POS performance - our brands are winning at retail."

Throughout the quarter, our teams did a great job navigating a rapidly changing tariff environment with agility and discipline, while advancing our long-term growth strategy and maintaining our commitment to innovation. That commitment was on full display with our announcement of an expanded partnership between our BUBBA brand and Major League Fishing (MLF). Together, we are integrating MLF SCORETRACKER® technology into the BUBBA app to launch SCORETRACKER LIVE in Spring 2026-delivering real-time tournament hosting and live scoring for anglers, organizers, and fans. We expect this innovation will accelerate our recurring subscription revenue stream and extend BUBBA's reach."

With the first quarter under our belt, these first few months of our fiscal year suggest that the near-term environment will continue to reflect shifting market conditions and evolving consumer trends, requiring us to remain agile and adaptable as we navigate quarterly fluctuations. Going forward, we will continue to lean on a strategy that, we believe, has proven to be resilient across cycles by continuing to innovate, staying close to our consumers, strengthening our retail partnerships, and executing with discipline. These fundamentals, combined with our strong financial position, are not only helping us manage through today's uncertainty, but also positioning us to continue executing on our strategic objectives to maximize long-term value."

Andrew Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Including approximately $10 million of net sales that were accelerated by our retailers from the first quarter of fiscal 2026 into the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, first-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales would have declined 4.7% compared with the prior-year period. We believe this performance underscores the continued strength of our popular brands, while also reflecting retailers' measured approach to order flow during this seasonally quiet period ahead of the fall hunting and holiday shopping seasons."

Our balance sheet remains a source of strength, providing us with the resources and flexibility to pursue our strategic objectives. During the quarter, we demonstrated disciplined capital deployment by repurchasing approximately 240,000 shares of our stock for $2.5 million, and we ended the first quarter debt-free with $17.8 million in cash. This strong financial foundation gives us the flexibility to pursue growth opportunities that create long-term, lasting value for shareholders."

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net loss" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are presented. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures is contained at the end of this press release. From time to time, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. The Company believes it is useful for itself and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) stock compensation, (iii) non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment, (iv) emerging growth status transition costs, (v) income tax adjustments, (vi) interest income, (vii) income tax expense, and (viii) depreciation and amortization; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. The Company presents these non-GAAP measures because it considers them an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes the disclosure of such measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company's definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. The Company believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect the Company's actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value and share data)

As of:

July 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

April 30, 2025



ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,771

$ 23,423 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $493 on July 31, 2025

and $159 on April 30, 2025 21,754

39,337 Inventories 125,787

104,717 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,372

3,970 Income tax receivable 111

143 Total current assets 169,795

171,590 Property, plant, and equipment, net 10,623

11,231 Intangible assets, net 29,471

31,411 Right-of-use assets 31,840

31,896 Other assets 182

227 Total assets $ 241,911

$ 246,355 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 23,051

$ 15,717 Accrued expenses 16,841

13,872 Accrued payroll and incentives 876

5,871 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,424

1,336 Total current liabilties 42,192

36,796 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 31,881

31,949 Total liabilities 74,073

68,745 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued or outstanding on July 31, 2025 and April 30, 2025 -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 15,170,738 shares

issued and 12,652,440 shares outstanding on July 31, 2025 and 14,974,217 shares

issued and 12,696,356 shares outstanding on April 30, 2025 15

15 Additional paid in capital 280,292

280,711 Retained deficit (81,529)

(74,700) Treasury stock, at cost (2,518,298 shares on July 31, 2025 and

2,277,861 shares on April 30, 2025) (30,940)

(28,416) Total equity 167,838

177,610 Total liabilities and equity $ 241,911

$ 246,355

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)















For the Three Months ended July 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited) Net sales

$ 29,702

$ 41,643 Cost of sales

15,844

22,717 Gross profit

13,858

18,926 Operating expenses:







Research and development

1,955

1,674 Selling, marketing, and distribution

10,520

11,383 General and administrative

8,202

8,443 Total operating expenses

20,677

21,500 Operating loss

(6,819)

(2,574) Other income, net:







Other income, net

35

83 Interest income, net

7

148 Total other income, net

42

231 Loss from operations before income taxes

(6,777)

(2,343) Income tax expense

52

22 Net loss

$ (6,829)

$ (2,365) Net loss per share:







Basic and diluted

$ (0.54)

$ (0.18)









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:







Basic and diluted

12,719

12,865

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)













For the Three Months Ended July 31,

2025

2024



(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss $ (6,829)

$ (2,365)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 3,042

3,309

Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable (329)

(19)

Stock-based compensation expense 651

932

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable 17,912

(599)

Inventories (21,070)

(13,395)

Accounts payable 7,234

4,073

Accrued liabilities (2,026)

2,794

Other (273)

918

Net cash used in operating activities (1,688)

(4,352)

Cash flows from investing activities:







Payments to acquire patents and software (70)

(261)

Payments to acquire property and equipment (300)

(844)

Net cash used in investing activities (370)

(1,105)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Payments to acquire treasury stock (2,524)

(381)

Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units (1,070)

(397)

Net cash used in financing activities (3,594)

(778)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,652)

(6,235)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 23,423

29,698

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,771

$ 23,463



AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months ended July 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)

GAAP gross profit $ 13,858

$ 18,926

Non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment -

221

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 13,858

$ 19,147











GAAP operating expenses $ 20,677

$ 21,500

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1,834)

(2,119)

Stock compensation (651)

(932)

Emerging growth status transition costs -

(42)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 18,192

$ 18,407











GAAP operating loss $ (6,819)

$ (2,574)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,834

2,119

Stock compensation 651

932

Non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment -

221

Emerging growth status transition costs -

42

Non-GAAP operating (loss)/income $ (4,334)

$ 740











GAAP net loss $ (6,829)

$ (2,365)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,834

2,119

Stock compensation 651

932

Non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment -

221

Emerging growth status transition costs -

42

Income tax adjustments 1,039

(201)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income $ (3,305)

$ 748











GAAP net loss per share - diluted $ (0.54)

$ (0.18)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.14

0.16

Stock compensation 0.05

0.07

Non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment -

0.02

Emerging growth status transition costs -

-

Income tax adjustments 0.08

(0.02)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share - diluted $ (0.26) (a) $ 0.06 (a)









(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not foot due to rounding.



AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

"RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)





For the Three Months

Ended July 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (6,829)

$ (2,365) Interest income

(7)



(148) Income tax expense

52



22 Depreciation and amortization

3,017



3,284 Stock compensation

651



932 Non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment

-



221 Emerging growth status transition costs

-



42 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,116)

$ 1,988

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.