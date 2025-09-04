Docusign, Inc.: Docusign Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025. Prepared remarks and the news release with the financial results will be accessible on Docusign's website at investor.docusign.com prior to its webcast.

"Q2 was an outstanding quarter, with AI innovation launches and recent go-to-market changes leading to strong performance across the eSignature, CLM, and IAM businesses," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "Q2 business results outperformed, leading to one of Docusign's highest growth and profitability quarters in recent years."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $800.6 million, a 9% year-over-year increase with no material impact from foreign exchange rates. Subscription revenue was $784.4 million, a 9% year-over-year increase. Professional services and other revenue was $16.2 million, a 13% year-over-year decrease.

Billings were $818.0 million, a 13% year-over-year increase including approximately 1% positive impact of foreign currency exchange rates.

GAAP gross margin was 79.3% compared to 78.9% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.0% compared to 82.2% in the same period last year.

GAAP net income per basic share was $0.31 on 203 million shares outstanding compared to $4.34 on 205 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.30 on 211 million shares outstanding compared to $4.26 on 208 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.92 on 211 million shares outstanding compared to $0.97 on 208 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $246.1 million compared to $220.2 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow was $217.6 million compared to $197.9 million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter.

Repurchases of common stock were $201.5 million compared to $200.1 million in the same period last year.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Key Business Highlights

New Capabilities with the Intelligent Agreement Management ("IAM") Platform: Docusign launched new AI-powered IAM capabilities to help customers unlock the value of their agreements across the entire agreement management lifecycle.

Create:

Agreement Preparation: Agreement Prep helps teams efficiently prepare custom, accurate, professional agreements within the Docusign IAM platform. This feature automatically detects the agreement type, builds a template, and suggests relevant fields.

Commit:

Docusign ID Verification with CLEAR: Docusign's integration with CLEAR's biometric identity network makes ID verification fast and easy, allowing recipients to confirm their identity using their existing CLEAR profile.

Manage:

Custom Extractions in Docusign Navigator: Custom Extractions allow customers to capture organization-specific information from their agreement at scale. This guided process maximizes efficiency, reduces risk, and provides valuable insights by eliminating the need to manually review countless contracts.

Platform & Applications:

System for Cross-domain Identity Management ("SCIM"): Addressing the enterprise need for efficient, secure, and scalable user management, SCIM for Docusign now allows customers to automatically provision and centrally manage users through integrations with Okta and Microsoft Entra.

Addressing the enterprise need for efficient, secure, and scalable user management, SCIM for Docusign now allows customers to automatically provision and centrally manage users through integrations with Okta and Microsoft Entra. Maestro Workflow Templates: Maestro Workflow Templates allow IAM customers to leverage pre-built templates to quickly customize and deploy workflows. Templates make it simple to automate end-to-end agreement processes without writing any code.

Contract Lifecycle Management ("CLM") Product Releases and Highlights:

A 2025 IDC MarketScape Leader for AI-Enabled Buy-Side CLM Applications: Docusign was recognized as a leader in IDC's MarketScape for AI-Enabled Buy-Side CLM Applications report, which acknowledged that "IAM is core to the Docusign strategy of replacing legacy and fragmented systems."

Docusign was recognized as a leader in IDC's MarketScape for AI-Enabled Buy-Side CLM Applications report, which acknowledged that "IAM is core to the Docusign strategy of replacing legacy and fragmented systems." Unified Task Management: Unified Task Management streamlines task completion by centralizing all Docusign tasks into a single, comprehensive view, providing better visibility into all tasks and allowing teams to prioritize tasks based on AI-extracted terms, such as due date, contract value, and parties.

Board of Directors and Governance Updates

Mike Rosenbaum, CEO of Guidewire, has joined Docusign's board: In addition to his experience as CEO of a leading enterprise SaaS company, Rosenbaum brings valuable platform growth, product, and go-to-market experience to Docusign. Prior to Guidewire, Rosenbaum served as EVP of Product at Salesforce, leading product management and strategy for its core CRM offerings. "Mike's extensive experience in scaling platform SaaS businesses will be an immense resource for Docusign as we continue our transformation to an Intelligent Agreement Management company," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "The opportunity to continue to revolutionize agreement technology for the benefit of our customers is profound, and Mike's arrival will help us continue to capture that opportunity."

In addition to his experience as CEO of a leading enterprise SaaS company, Rosenbaum brings valuable platform growth, product, and go-to-market experience to Docusign. Prior to Guidewire, Rosenbaum served as EVP of Product at Salesforce, leading product management and strategy for its core CRM offerings. "Mike's extensive experience in scaling platform SaaS businesses will be an immense resource for Docusign as we continue our transformation to an Intelligent Agreement Management company," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "The opportunity to continue to revolutionize agreement technology for the benefit of our customers is profound, and Mike's arrival will help us continue to capture that opportunity." James Beer has been appointed as Docusign's next Board Chair: He will succeed Maggie Wilderotter in this role at the end of the current fiscal year. Beer is a seasoned public company director with decades of CFO experience across American Airlines, Symantec, McKesson, and Atlassian. Beer has served on Docusign's Board and Audit Committee since 2020, and will bring deep finance and strategy experience to his role as independent Board Chair. "The introduction and growth of IAM represents a pivotal moment for Docusign as we pioneer a new software category fueled through advances in AI. It is an incredibly exciting time to lead the Board," said Beer. Wilderotter, who joined Docusign's Board in 2017 and has served as Chair since 2018, will remain an independent director. "Maggie's contribution to Docusign has been invaluable through a transformative period for the Company. I look forward to working with her as we continue to build an even stronger Company," said Allan Thygesen.

Guidance

The company currently expects the following guidance:

(in millions, except percentages) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2025

YoY

Midpoint

Change Total revenue [1] $804 to $808

7 % Subscription revenue $786 to $790

7 % Billings [2] $785 to $795

5 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80.3 % to 81.3 %

NA Non-GAAP operating margin 28.0 % to 29.0 %

NA Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 207 to 212

NA







(in millions, except percentages) Year Ended January 31,

2026

YoY

Midpoint

Change Total revenue [1] $3,189 to $3,201

7 % Subscription revenue $3,121 to $3,133

8 % Billings [2] $3,325 to $3,355

7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81.0 % to 82.0 %

NA Non-GAAP operating margin 28.6 % to 29.6 %

NA Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 207 to 212

NA



[1] Impact of foreign currency exchange rates on year-over-year guided revenue growth for both the quarter ending October 31, 2025 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 is expected to be approximately neutral. [2] Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on year-over-year guided growth, billings guidance range would be approximately 0.2% points lower for the quarter ending October 31, 2025 and approximately 0.8% points lower for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by many factors, including the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:













Subscription $ 784,388

$ 717,366

$ 1,530,590

$ 1,408,849 Professional services and other 16,248

18,661

33,700

36,818 Total revenue 800,636

736,027

1,564,290

1,445,667 Cost of revenue:













Subscription 144,097

132,372

281,440

258,974 Professional services and other 21,366

23,093

41,292

45,937 Total cost of revenue 165,463

155,465

322,732

304,911 Gross profit 635,173

580,562

1,241,558

1,140,756 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 305,450

287,464

601,863

569,108 Research and development 169,630

147,571

329,077

281,891 General and administrative 94,866

87,129

185,136

179,607 Restructuring and other related charges -

597

-

29,721 Total operating expenses 569,946

522,761

1,116,076

1,060,327 Income from operations 65,227

57,801

125,482

80,429 Interest expense (828)

(544)

(1,306)

(688) Interest income and other income, net 12,061

14,630

26,074

28,739 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 76,460

71,887

150,250

108,480 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 13,490

(816,324)

15,193

(813,491) Net income $ 62,970

$ 888,211

$ 135,057

$ 921,971 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:







Basic $ 0.31

$ 4.34

$ 0.67

$ 4.49 Diluted $ 0.30

$ 4.26

$ 0.64

$ 4.40 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:







Basic 202,644

204,604

202,957

205,231 Diluted 210,956

208,274

211,878

209,559















Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:







Cost of revenue-subscription $ 14,425

$ 15,593

$ 27,421

$ 29,774 Cost of revenue-professional services and other 4,167

4,998

8,075

9,700 Sales and marketing 49,081

58,778

95,166

105,049 Research and development 61,865

53,430

116,296

97,632 General and administrative 31,000

31,649

59,176

60,169 Restructuring and other related charges -

208

-

4,836

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands) July 31, 2025

January 31, 2025 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 599,986

$ 648,623 Investments-current 244,469

314,924 Accounts receivable, net 356,943

429,582 Contract assets-current 9,892

13,764 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,760

82,368 Total current assets 1,319,050

1,489,261 Investments-noncurrent 208,864

134,105 Property and equipment, net 327,953

299,370 Operating lease right-of-use assets 109,953

109,630 Goodwill 456,368

454,477 Intangible assets, net 64,553

76,388 Deferred contract acquisition costs-noncurrent 462,928

467,201 Deferred tax assets-noncurrent 836,641

840,470 Other assets-noncurrent 163,613

141,803 Total assets $ 3,949,923

$ 4,012,705 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 10,643

$ 30,697 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 100,579

99,579 Accrued compensation 208,005

227,115 Contract liabilities-current 1,436,033

1,455,442 Operating lease liabilities-current 21,185

19,077 Total current liabilities 1,776,445

1,831,910 Contract liabilities-noncurrent 27,428

21,523 Operating lease liabilities-noncurrent 105,757

105,350 Deferred tax liability-noncurrent 19,064

20,596 Other liabilities-noncurrent 33,254

30,634 Total liabilities 1,961,948

2,010,013 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 20

20 Treasury stock (3,192)

(2,871) Additional paid-in capital 3,544,127

3,321,242 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,078)

(28,376) Accumulated deficit (1,536,902)

(1,287,323) Total stockholders' equity 1,987,975

2,002,692 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,949,923

$ 4,012,705

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 62,970

$ 888,211

$ 135,057

$ 921,971 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 28,880

27,022

59,249

51,528 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 68,654

57,255

135,136

111,467 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 302

139

440

277 Non-cash operating lease costs 4,704

4,984

9,364

9,862 Stock-based compensation expense 160,538

164,656

306,134

307,160 Deferred income taxes 4,997

(826,038)

1,532

(824,561) Other (218)

3,851

1,505

5,323 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (50,674)

(7,068)

70,329

123,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,544

(6)

(23,007)

(17,067) Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (71,340)

(68,183)

(127,988)

(131,255) Other assets (2,179)

(16,975)

(1,335)

(15,058) Accounts payable (14,030)

(10,412)

(20,794)

(11,575) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 175

(4,680)

4,800

(8,160) Accrued compensation 37,214

25,146

(24,237)

(19,902) Contract liabilities 15,966

(11,553)

(18,274)

(16,526) Operating lease liabilities (5,430)

(6,141)

(10,399)

(12,021) Net cash provided by operating activities 246,073

220,208

497,512

475,034 Cash flows from investing activities:













Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash -

(143,611)

-

(143,611) Purchases of marketable securities (119,637)

(103,603)

(212,200)

(223,241) Maturities of marketable securities 117,710

93,509

208,972

175,623 Purchases of strategic and other investments (100)

(125)

(100)

(625) Purchases of property and equipment (28,425)

(22,280)

(52,049)

(45,033) Net cash used in investing activities (30,452)

(176,110)

(55,377)

(236,887) Cash flows from financing activities:













Payment of revolving credit facility costs (3,133)

-

(3,133)

- Repurchases of common stock (201,514)

(200,076)

(384,945)

(349,138) Payment of tax withholding obligation on net RSU settlement and ESPP purchase (69,164)

(39,446)

(131,957)

(81,083) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 471

454

1,170

1,089 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan -

-

22,010

20,190 Net cash used in financing activities (273,340)

(239,068)

(496,855)

(408,942) Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,529

238

11,452

(2,677) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (56,190)

(194,732)

(43,268)

(173,472) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 672,476

822,759

659,554

801,499 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 616,286

$ 628,027

$ 616,286

$ 628,027

(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash included restricted cash of $16.3 million and $10.9 million at July 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit (loss) and gross margin:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP gross profit $ 635,173

$ 580,562

$ 1,241,558

$ 1,140,756 Add: Stock-based compensation 18,592

20,591

35,496

39,474 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1,575

816

3,448

1,839 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,562

3,067

5,127

5,137 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 656,902

$ 605,036

$ 1,285,629

$ 1,187,206 GAAP gross margin 79.3 %

78.9 %

79.4 %

78.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2.7 %

3.3 %

2.8 %

3.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 82.0 %

82.2 %

82.2 %

82.0 %















GAAP subscription gross profit $ 640,291

$ 584,994

$ 1,249,150

$ 1,149,875 Add: Stock-based compensation 14,425

15,593

27,421

29,774 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1,220

595

2,665

1,387 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,562

3,067

5,127

5,137 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 657,498

$ 604,249

$ 1,284,363

$ 1,186,173 GAAP subscription gross margin 81.6 %

81.5 %

81.6 %

81.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2.2 %

2.7 %

2.3 %

2.6 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 83.8 %

84.2 %

83.9 %

84.2 %















GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (5,118)

$ (4,432)

$ (7,592)

$ (9,119) Add: Stock-based compensation 4,167

4,998

8,075

9,700 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 355

221

783

452 Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit (loss) $ (596)

$ 787

$ 1,266

$ 1,033 GAAP professional services and other gross margin (31.5) %

(23.8) %

(22.5) %

(24.8) % Non-GAAP adjustments 27.8 %

28.0 %

26.3 %

27.6 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin (3.7) %

4.2 %

3.8 %

2.8 %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP sales and marketing $ 305,450

$ 287,464

$ 601,863

$ 569,108 Less: Stock-based compensation (49,081)

(58,778)

(95,166)

(105,049) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (2,962)

(1,595)

(6,902)

(3,733) Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,354)

(3,113)

(6,708)

(5,742) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 250,053

$ 223,978

$ 493,087

$ 454,584 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 38.2 %

39.1 %

38.5 %

39.4 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 31.2 %

30.4 %

31.6 %

31.4 %















GAAP research and development $ 169,630

$ 147,571

$ 329,077

$ 281,891 Less: Stock-based compensation (61,865)

(53,430)

(116,296)

(97,632) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (2,600)

(1,754)

(7,681)

(4,319) Non-GAAP research and development $ 105,165

$ 92,387

$ 205,100

$ 179,940 GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 21.2 %

20.0 %

21.1 %

19.5 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 13.1 %

12.6 %

13.1 %

12.4 %















GAAP general and administrative $ 94,866

$ 87,129

$ 185,136

$ 179,607 Less: Stock-based compensation (31,000)

(31,649)

(59,176)

(60,169) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (911)

(607)

(2,276)

(1,285) Less: Acquisition-related expenses -

(3,358)

-

(4,716) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 62,955

$ 51,515

$ 123,684

$ 113,437 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 11.8 %

11.8 %

11.8 %

12.4 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 7.9 %

7.0 %

7.9 %

7.8 %

Reconciliation of income from operations and operating margin:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP income from operations $ 65,227

$ 57,801

$ 125,482

$ 80,429 Add: Stock-based compensation 160,538

164,448

306,134

302,324 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 8,048

4,772

20,307

11,176 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,916

6,180

11,835

10,879 Add: Acquisition-related expenses -

3,358

-

4,716 Add: Restructuring and other related charges -

597

-

29,721 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 238,729

$ 237,156

$ 463,758

$ 439,245 GAAP operating margin 8.1 %

7.9 %

8.0 %

5.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments 21.7 %

24.3 %

21.6 %

24.8 % Non-GAAP operating margin 29.8 %

32.2 %

29.6 %

30.4 %

Reconciliation of net income and net income per share, basic and diluted:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP net income $ 62,970

$ 888,211

$ 135,057

$ 921,971 Add: Stock-based compensation 160,538

164,448

306,134

302,324 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 8,048

4,772

20,307

11,176 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,916

6,180

11,835

10,879 Add: Acquisition-related expenses -

3,358

-

4,716 Add: Restructuring and other related charges -

597

-

29,721 Add: Income tax and other tax adjustments (41,387)

(866,572)

(87,397)

(906,950) Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 195,085

$ 200,994

$ 385,936

$ 373,837















Numerator:













Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 195,085

$ 200,994

$ 385,936

$ 373,837















Denominator:













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 202,644

204,604

202,957

205,231 Effect of dilutive securities 8,312

3,670

8,921

4,328 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 210,956

208,274

211,878

209,559















GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.31

$ 4.34

$ 0.67

$ 4.49 GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.30

$ 4.26

$ 0.64

$ 4.40 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.96

$ 0.98

$ 1.90

$ 1.82 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.92

$ 0.97

$ 1.82

$ 1.78

Computation of free cash flow:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 246,073

$ 220,208

$ 497,512

$ 475,034 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (28,425)

(22,280)

(52,049)

(45,033) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 217,648

$ 197,928

$ 445,463

$ 430,001 Net cash used in investing activities $ (30,452)

$ (176,110)

$ (55,377)

$ (236,887) Net cash used in financing activities $ (273,340)

$ (239,068)

$ (496,855)

$ (408,942)

Computation of billings:



Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue $ 800,636

$ 736,027

$ 1,564,290

$ 1,445,667 Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 1,468,618

1,334,461

1,468,618

1,334,461 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (1,450,718)

(1,340,680)

(1,479,266)

(1,343,792) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 13,319

17,179

17,825

20,189 Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (13,824)

(17,461)

(13,824)

(17,461) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable by acquisitions -

53

-

53 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by acquisitions -

(5,071)

-

(5,071) Non-GAAP billings $ 818,031

$ 724,508

$ 1,557,643

$ 1,434,046

