Nextracker has introduced NX PowerMerge, a 2 kV trunk connector-based eBOS solution for utility-scale solar projects, designed to cut connection points, simplify layouts, and lower project costs.From pv magazine USA Solar tracker provider Nextracker released NX PowerMerge, a trunk connector-based electrical balance of systems (eBOS) solution for utility-scale solar projects. The NX PowerMerge is designed to meet demands of today's high-voltage, high-density arrays. It delivers a 2 kV-ready solution for PV string-to-trunk bus connections. It houses 400 A or greater ampacity, supports up to eight ...

