The use of AI within projects has almost doubled in two years. The majority (70%) of project professionals say their organisation currently uses AI, with just 1% of project managers whose organisation doesn't currently use AI or that there is no plan to introduce it. In addition, 29% of project managers say their company is planning to adopt it.

The findings are highlighted in a new survey by Association for Project Management (APM), and research company Censuswide, which surveyed 1,000 project professionals across a range of industry sectors. Comparative data (a survey carried out by APM in 2023) shows that two years ago, just 36% of project professionals said their organisation was using AI and 47% who said their company was then planning to adopt it. The marked increase in just two years demonstrates the rapid adoption of AI into projects carried out across the UK.

This is resulting in multiple benefits and improvements to project delivery. When asked which project functions have benefited the most from AI implementation (from those respondents whose organisation is already using AI) the main responses were:

Task and schedule automation 50% of project professionals using AI who have seen a benefit

Recourse allocation 50%

Risk analysis and forecasting 50%

Reporting and dashboarding 49%

Stakeholder communications 43%

APM has also found that 82% of those working in projects are using AI more frequently than they anticipated five years ago, with just 18% who say they are using it less frequently than anticipated.

Comparative data between 2023 and 2025 also reveals increasing optimism in the use of AI in business. In APM's latest survey, 62% of respondents think the latest advancements of AI will be very positive for their industry/sector, compared to just 15% who said it would have a very positive effect when asked the same question in 2023.

The positive impacts that project professionals most anticipated from AI are:

Free up time for project professionals to work on more strategic areas of the job by completing administrative tasks 49%

More accurate data analysis 43%

Assist in decision making 42%

Produce more consistent and/or timely reports 40%

There is also positivity across the profession regarding support by employers with the adoption of AI, with 70% saying they are confident their organisation is adequately preparing its project managers for the growing rise in AI, and 29% saying efforts to improve skills in AI are underway. Just 1% said there is little preparation taking place at the current time.

However, of those already using AI, nearly half (49%) said technical knowledge and training is a challenge they have encountered, amongst other concerns including security data privacy (44% of respondents), integration with organisation workflows (42%) and inaccuracy untrustworthiness of using AI at work 41%.

The importance of training and upskilling in AI is highlighted by James Doherty, a project controls expert at maritime consulting firm BMT who says, "You have to feel suitably qualified and experienced before you should be using AI to generate any work for you. It's about assurance, you have to sign your name at the bottom of anything you're delivering.

"There are new AI tools cropping up every other day that do just about everything that you could ever want. The challenge is implementing these safely, at scale. It takes effort behind the scenes."

Professor Adam Boddison OBE, Chief Executive of APM, says: "The pace at which AI is transforming project management is remarkable. In just two years, we've seen adoption levels almost double, with the vast majority of project professionals now working alongside AI tools to plan and deliver better outcomes. This isn't about replacing project managers, but about enabling them freeing up time, enhancing analysis, and improving decision-making.

"What our survey shows clearly is both the opportunity and the responsibility: organisations must continue investing in training and support, to enable project professionals to feel equipped and confident to use AI effectively, safely and ethically. The future of the profession will not be defined by AI alone, but by how people use it to create real value.

"APM has produced a series of resources including case studies to help project, programme and portfolio professionals better understand the current impacts of AI and the journey towards adoption."

In construction, 75% of survey respondents said their organisation is using AI in projects (in 2025) compared to 15% in 2023.

In financial services 66% said their organisation is currently using AI (in 2025), compared to 23% in 2023.

In engineering 73% or respondents said their organisation is using AI (in 2025) in comparison to 35% in 2023.

In transport 71% of project professionals said their organisation is using AI (in 2025) compared to 36% in 2023.

