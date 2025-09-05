Dr. Kara Fitzgerald: Functional Medicine is Longevity Medicine Masterclass to Redefine the Future of Healthspan

Free 3-day online event brings together 30+ global leaders to unite functional and longevity medicine with cutting-edge science and clinical tools

NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / The Functional Medicine IS Longevity Medicine Masterclass , hosted by Dr. Kara Fitzgerald, will convene over 30 world-renowned pioneers in functional and longevity medicine for three days of live, interactive learning, September 17-19, 2025.

This free online event acknowledges, unites, and elevates the role of functional medicine in longevity science, providing healthcare professionals, policy makers, researchers, and health enthusiasts with actionable strategies to extend healthspan, prevent chronic disease, and optimize resilience at every stage of life.

Speakers include Dr. Jeffrey Bland, Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Sara Szal, Dr. Dale Bredesen, Dr. David Perlmutter, Dr. Terry Wahls, Dr. Charles Serhan, Dr. Vittorio Sebastiano, and Sergey Young, alongside Dr. Fitzgerald and dozens of experts shaping the future of health. Together, they will translate breakthrough research in epigenetics, metabolic health, immunology, mitochondrial science, and nutrition into practical insights and tools that can be immediately applied.

"There is a dramatic rise in interest in longevity science and in democratizing access to better healthspan," says Dr. Kara Fitzgerald, medical director at the New Frontiers Clinic and host and founder of the New Frontiers in Functional Medicine podcast. "But in a world chasing the latest longevity hacks, we're reframing the conversation. Functional medicine is unequivocally the best paradigm for integrating effective innovations and addressing the age-driven mechanisms of chronic disease, as it starts with prevention, resilience, and root causes. It's clear: functional medicine is longevity medicine."

The Masterclass will explore:

Day 1 | Foundations + Frontiers

Functional medicine is presented as the future of longevity care, with sessions on safely transitioning off GLP-1 drugs, breakthroughs in brain and cognitive health, and the connection between immune function, metabolism, and aging.

Day 2 | Translational Breakthroughs

The focus turns to science with direct clinical application, including how the body resolves inflammation, emerging research on ovarian health and epigenetics, advances in mitochondrial testing and therapies, and innovative nutrition strategies for healthy aging.

Day 3 | Integration + Meaning

The final day highlights practical integration, covering the impact of food on gene expression, the microbiome's role in bone health, new longevity technologies, and approaches for cultivating resilience, vitality, and purpose in life and in clinical practice.

The Masterclass is designed for functional medicine clinicians, nutritionists, naturopathic physicians, integrative practitioners, and health coaches, as well as policy makers, researchers, and savvy health enthusiasts eager to learn from the forefront of science. In addition to expert-led sessions, participants will engage in live Q&As, panel discussions, and community chats designed to foster collaboration and peer-to-peer exchange.

About Dr. Kara Fitzgerald and the Masterclass

Dr. Kara Fitzgerald is an internationally recognized leader in functional medicine, epigenetics, and longevity science, and author of the groundbreaking book Younger You . Through her clinical practice , research, podcast , and teaching, she helps clinicians and patients alike translate cutting-edge science into lasting health outcomes.

The Functional Medicine IS Longevity Medicine Masterclass reflects her mission: to ensure that the functional medicine community worldwide is equipped with the science, strategies, and protocols needed to lead the longevity revolution.

Register for free: FunctionalMedicineIsLongevityMedicine.com

