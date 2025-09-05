H2 Global Group: Czech MedTech Startup Unveils World's First Patented Hydrogen-Based Therapy with the Potential to Target Alzheimer's Disease

PRAGUE, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H2 Medical Technologies, part of the H2 Global Group, has developed the world's first functional hydrogen-based therapy medical device prototype for clinical trials - aimed at both preventing and treating Alzheimer's disease.

Today, more than 6.5 million Americans and 50 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. According to the World Health Organization, this number could triple by 2050, placing an immense burden on families and healthcare systems. Despite decades of research, no effective solution has been found - until now.

"This is not another experiment - it is the first technology in the world with the potential to prevent Alzheimer's disease before it even starts, while supporting those already affected," says David Marsalek, founder and CEO of H2 Global Group. The company believes its effectiveness will be further confirmed in an upcoming new clinical trial. "Our mission is clear: to turn decades of research into real hope for millions of families around the world. We are part of a strong vision of a society where hydrogen is the molecule of life that connects the world."

From the Lab to the Global Stage

H2 Global Group will present this breakthrough at LSI Europe 2025 in London, one of the world's most prestigious MedTech and HealthTech conferences. The project builds on 30+ years of research and patents developed with Professor Shigeo Ohta, a global leader in molecular hydrogen science and co-founder of H2 Global Group.

More Than Medicine: A New Era of Brain Health

While the immediate focus is Alzheimer's, potential applications extend to neurological disorders, brain regeneration, and healthy aging.

Alongside its medical device, H2 Global Group has launched consumer products such as H2 Premium Water® and H2 Brain®, a world-first two-phase dietary supplement that stimulates molecular hydrogen production through the gut microbiome. The company is also the only certified global manufacturer authorized to use hydrogen-based medical devices in veterinary medicine.

Today, its hydrogen-based solutions are already being adopted by wellness centers, rehabilitation clinics, dental practices, and elite sports organizations across Europe - underscoring the broad potential of the technology.

An Opportunity for Visionary Investors

Until now, the project has been funded primarily by Czech investors. H2 Global Group is now opening the door to U.S. and global partners at a critical growth stage, with EU registration underway and FDA approval next on the horizon - unlocking the world's largest healthcare market.

The global Alzheimer's therapeutics market is projected to exceed $20 billion by 2030, with dementia-related costs already surpassing $1 trillion annually. Positioned as the only functional hydrogen-based therapy of its kind, H2 Global Group offers investors a rare first-mover advantage in one of the most urgent and lucrative markets of our time.

