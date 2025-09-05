Edison Investment Research Limited

05-Sep-2025

London, UK, 5 September 2025 Edison issues report on The Schiehallion Fund (MNTN) Edison issues report on The Schiehallion Fund (LSE: MNTN) The Schiehallion Fund (MNTN) invests in later-stage private companies with the potential for transformational growth and eventual public listing. The fund owns some of the world's most exciting, game-changing companies, including SpaceX, a US spacecraft designer and manufacturer, ByteDance, the dominant Chinese social media and entertainment company (and owner of TikTok), and Bending Spoons, an Italian digital consumer product company. Launched in 2019, MNTN does not have a benchmark, instead aiming to deliver a 3x return over rolling 10-year periods. Its recent performance has been strong in absolute terms and compared to the MSCI ACWI Growth Index. It has also outperformed all its peers over one and five years, despite struggling during 2022-23, when a sharp spike in interest rates had an adverse impact on the valuations of tech and other growth stocks. MNTN's managers continue to search for the next generation of private company superstars, and believe the outlook for such investments is 'extremely compelling', thanks to the rapid pace of innovation. They cite satellite internet provision, frictionless cross-border transacting and data-driven medical diagnostics as a few of the great products and services created by private companies, and they see a deep and diverse pipeline of investment opportunities for further exposure to the unprecedented vitality of this sector. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



