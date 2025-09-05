Anzeige
Amundi ETF ICAV: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

DJ Amundi ETF ICAV: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi ETF ICAV (MSCU,MWRL,MWRU) 
Amundi ETF ICAV: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS  
05-Sep-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS  
 
Amendment to the Prospectus of the ICAV 
 
Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the instrument of incorporation and in the 
latest Prospectus of the ICAV. 
 
  
 
Dear Shareholders,  
 
The board of directors of the ICAV (the "Board") hereby informs the Shareholders that it has been decided for 
harmonization purposes to modify the name of the sub-funds listed below (the "SubFunds") and of their share classes as 
described hereinafter (the "Modification") 
 
The Modification will be effective as from 11th September 2025 (the "Effective Date").  
 
BEFORE THE EFFECTIVE DATE                 AS FROM THE EFFECTIVE DATE 
 
                                          Name of the Share 
Name of the Sub-Fund  Name of the Share Class       Name of the Sub-Fund 
                                    Class 
 
Amundi MSCI World   Amundi MSCI World  UCITS ETF DR -  Amundi Core MSCI World  Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF 
            USD                             Dist 
 
 
UCITS ETF                          UCITS ETF           
 
            Amundi MSCI World  
                                          Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF 
                                         Acc 
          UCITS ETF Acc 
 
            Amundi MSCI USA UCITS 
                                        Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Acc 
Amundi MSCI USA                      Amundi Core MSCI USA 
            ETF Acc 
 
 
UCITS ETF       Amundi MSCI USA UCITS        UCITS ETF 
                                    Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist 
            ETF Dist

As a consequence of these modifications, the Prospectus and the Key Information Documents will be amended accordingly. An updated Prospectus will be issued to reflect these changes, subject to noting by the Central Bank.

The Modification does not represent a change to the investment objective, nor a material change to the investment policy of the sub-funds. The other characteristics of the Sub-Funds and/or the Share Classes remain unchanged.

The Prospectus and Key Information Documents of the ICAV will be made available by the Management Company upon request at: One George's Quay Plaza, George's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland or may be consulted on the following websites: www.amundi.com and www.amundietf.com.

Yours Sincerely,

Amundi ETF ICAV

The Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE000IEGVMH6, IE000BI8OT95, IE000BI8OT95 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MSCU,MWRL,MWRU 
LEI Code:   213800GGZLHFKWV2RW41 
Sequence No.: 400991 
EQS News ID:  2193594 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
