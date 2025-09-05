DJ Amundi ETF ICAV: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi ETF ICAV (MSCU,MWRL,MWRU) Amundi ETF ICAV: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS 05-Sep-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS Amendment to the Prospectus of the ICAV Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the instrument of incorporation and in the latest Prospectus of the ICAV. Dear Shareholders, The board of directors of the ICAV (the "Board") hereby informs the Shareholders that it has been decided for harmonization purposes to modify the name of the sub-funds listed below (the "SubFunds") and of their share classes as described hereinafter (the "Modification") The Modification will be effective as from 11th September 2025 (the "Effective Date"). BEFORE THE EFFECTIVE DATE AS FROM THE EFFECTIVE DATE Name of the Share Name of the Sub-Fund Name of the Share Class Name of the Sub-Fund Class Amundi MSCI World Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF DR - Amundi Core MSCI World Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF USD Dist UCITS ETF UCITS ETF Amundi MSCI World Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc UCITS ETF Acc Amundi MSCI USA UCITS Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Acc Amundi MSCI USA Amundi Core MSCI USA ETF Acc UCITS ETF Amundi MSCI USA UCITS UCITS ETF Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist ETF Dist

As a consequence of these modifications, the Prospectus and the Key Information Documents will be amended accordingly. An updated Prospectus will be issued to reflect these changes, subject to noting by the Central Bank.

The Modification does not represent a change to the investment objective, nor a material change to the investment policy of the sub-funds. The other characteristics of the Sub-Funds and/or the Share Classes remain unchanged.

The Prospectus and Key Information Documents of the ICAV will be made available by the Management Company upon request at: One George's Quay Plaza, George's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland or may be consulted on the following websites: www.amundi.com and www.amundietf.com.

Yours Sincerely,

Amundi ETF ICAV

The Board of Directors

