Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
05.09.2025 11:33 Uhr
Multi Units Luxembourg: Notice to Shareholders

DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Multi Units Luxembourg 
(DAXX,L100,100D,100H,GOUD,GOVD,LEMA,E127,U127,MFEX,LCJD,LCJP,LCJG,NASD,NASL,SP5C,SP5L,SP5G,LSPX,LSPU,GILS,GILH) 
Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS   
05-Sep-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
 
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
 
Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273  
 
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
 
RCS Luxembourg B 115 129  
 
(the "Company") 
 
_______________________________________________________________ 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS   
 
Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents 
 
Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") 
and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). 
 
Dear Shareholder, 
 
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to modify the name of the sub-funds listed in Appendix 
1 attached hereto (the "Sub-Funds") for harmonization purposes (the "Modification") as set out in the Appendix 1.  
 
The Modification will be effective on 11th September 2025 (the "Effective Date").  
 
The Modification does not represent a change to the investment objective or to the investment policy of the SubFunds, 
whose other characteristics remain unchanged. 
 
Following the implementation of the Modification, the Prospectus and Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds will be 
amended accordingly. 
 
The Prospectus and the Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds listed in the Appendix I will be made available by 
the Management Company upon request at: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, or will be 
available on the following websites: www.amundi.com and www.amundietf.com. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
 
The Board 
 
  
APPENDIX I 
 
CHANGE OF NAME OF THE SUB-FUNDS  
 
Before the Effective Date              As from the Effective Date 
 
Name of the Sub-Fund  Name of the Share Classes  Name of the Sub-Fund     Name of the Share Classes 
 
                                         Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF 
            Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 
            Acc 
                                       Acc 
 
                                         Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF 
            Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 
            Dist 
                                       Dist 
Amundi FTSE 100                   Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap 
            Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 
          EUR Hedged 
                                         Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF 
                                       EUR Hedged Acc 
            Acc 
 
            Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 
            USD Hedged 
                                         Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF 
                                       USD Hedged Acc 
            Acc 
 
            Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets 
            II UCITS 
                                         Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap 
                                       UCITS ETF Acc 
Amundi MSCI Emerging 
Markets        ETF Acc 
                          Amundi Core MSCI Emerging 
                      Markets Swap 
            Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets 
II           II UCITS 
                                         Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap 
                                     UCITS ETF Dist 
            ETF Dist 
 
            Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF                 Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Acc 
            Acc 
Amundi MSCI EMU                   Amundi Core MSCI EMU 
 
                                        
 
            Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF                 Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist 
            Dist 
 
 
            Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF                Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc 
            Acc 
 
 
            Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF                Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Dist 
            Dist 
 
 
            Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF                Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF EUR 
            EUR Hedged 
Amundi MSCI Japan                  Amundi Core MSCI Japan 
 
                                     Hedged Dist 
            Dist 
 
 
            Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF                Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP 
            GBP Hedged 
 
 
                                         Hedged Acc 
            Acc 
            Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF USD               Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF 
            Hedged                            USD 
                                 
 
 
            Acc                             Hedged Acc 
 
                                           Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS 
            Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc 
                                         ETF Acc 
 
                                           Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS 
                              Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 
Amundi Nasdaq-100 II  Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Dist Swap 
                                     ETF Dist 
 
            Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF EUR 
                                           Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS 
                                         ETF EUR Hedged Acc 
            Hedged Acc 
 
                                           Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF 
            Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc 
                                         Acc 
 
            Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF CHF               Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF 
            Hedged 
 
 
                                           CHF Hedged Dist 
            Dist 
 
 
                                           Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF 
            Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF EUR 
            Dist 
                                         EUR Dist 
 
            Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF EUR 
            Hedged 
                                           Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF 
                                         EUR Hedged Acc 
            Acc 
                              Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap 
Amundi S&P 500 II                    UCITS ETF Acc 
            Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF EUR 
          Hedged 
                                           Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF 
                                         EUR Hedged Dist 
            Dist 
 
            Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP 
            Hedged 
                                           Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF 
                                         GBP Hedged Dist 
            Dist 
 
                                           Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF 
                                           S- 
            Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF S-Acc 
 
 
                                           Acc 
 
                                           Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF 
            Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD 
            Dist 
                                         USD Dist 
 
                                           Amundi Core UK Government Bond 
            Amundi UK Government Bond Index IG 
            Acc 
                                         Index IG Acc 
 
            Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF             Amundi Core UK Government Bond

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
