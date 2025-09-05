DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Multi Units Luxembourg (DAXX,L100,100D,100H,GOUD,GOVD,LEMA,E127,U127,MFEX,LCJD,LCJP,LCJG,NASD,NASL,SP5C,SP5L,SP5G,LSPX,LSPU,GILS,GILH) Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 05-Sep-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to modify the name of the sub-funds listed in Appendix 1 attached hereto (the "Sub-Funds") for harmonization purposes (the "Modification") as set out in the Appendix 1. The Modification will be effective on 11th September 2025 (the "Effective Date"). The Modification does not represent a change to the investment objective or to the investment policy of the SubFunds, whose other characteristics remain unchanged. Following the implementation of the Modification, the Prospectus and Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds will be amended accordingly. The Prospectus and the Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds listed in the Appendix I will be made available by the Management Company upon request at: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, or will be available on the following websites: www.amundi.com and www.amundietf.com. Yours sincerely, The Board APPENDIX I CHANGE OF NAME OF THE SUB-FUNDS Before the Effective Date As from the Effective Date Name of the Sub-Fund Name of the Share Classes Name of the Sub-Fund Name of the Share Classes Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc Acc Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist Dist Amundi FTSE 100 Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc Acc Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc Acc Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Acc Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II II UCITS Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist ETF Dist Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Acc Acc Amundi MSCI EMU Amundi Core MSCI EMU Amundi MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist Dist Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc Acc Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Dist Dist Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF EUR EUR Hedged Amundi MSCI Japan Amundi Core MSCI Japan Hedged Dist Dist Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP GBP Hedged Hedged Acc Acc Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF USD Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Hedged USD Acc Hedged Acc Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc ETF Acc Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Amundi Nasdaq-100 II Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Dist Swap ETF Dist Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF EUR Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc Hedged Acc Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc Acc Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF CHF Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Hedged CHF Hedged Dist Dist Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF EUR Dist EUR Dist Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc Acc Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Dist Dist Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist Dist Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF S- Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF S-Acc Acc Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist USD Dist Amundi Core UK Government Bond Amundi UK Government Bond Index IG Acc Index IG Acc Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Amundi Core UK Government Bond Amundi UK Government Amundi Core UK Bond Government Bond Dist UCITS ETF Dist Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc USD Hedged Acc Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Acc Amundi DAX III Amundi DAX II Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Dist Amundi DAX II UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Global Government Bond II Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS UCITS Amundi Global Government Amundi Global Government ETF Dist Bond ETF Dist Bond II Amundi Global Government Bond II Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Dist UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Dist Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond Bond UCITS UCITS ETF Acc ETF Acc Amundi EUR High Yield Amundi Core EUR High Corporate Bond Yield Bond Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond Bond UCITS UCITS ETF Dist ETF Dist Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Amundi Core USD High Yield Bond Bond UCITS Amundi Core USD High UCITS ETF Acc Yield ETF Acc Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Amundi Core USD High Yield Bond Bond Bond UCITS UCITS ETF Dist ETF Dist

