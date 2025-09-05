DJ Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO UNITHOLDERS

Amundi Asset Management (-) Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO UNITHOLDERS 05-Sep-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE TO UNITHOLDERS CHANGE OF NAME The capitalised terms appearing in this letter correspond to the terms defined in the prospectus for the Funds listed in the attached appendix (the "Prospectus"). Dear Sir/Madam, You hold units in the funds listed in the attached appendix (the "Funds"), for which the management company is Amundi Asset Management (hereinafter the "Management Company"). The Management Company would like to advise you that it has decided to change the names of the Funds with effect from 11 September 2025 (the "Effective Date"), in order to harmonise Amundi's ETF fund range. Please find attached the details of the changes to the names of the Funds. The Prospectuses and Key Information Documents (KID) for the Funds will be amended accordingly on the Effective Date. We would like to remind you that you must read the Prospectus and the Key Information Document for the Funds; these can be found at www.amundietf.fr. These documents can also be consulted on the AMF's website, www.amf-france.org, or are available on request from the Management Company. For more details, please contact your usual financial adviser, or get in touch at www.amundi.fr, on the "Contact us" page. Thank you for the trust you have placed in us. Yours faithfully, AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT Benoit Sorel Head of the ETF, Indexing & Smart Beta Business Line APPENDIX LIST OF CHANGES AND FUNDS IMPACTED New name ISIN of Unit Type of Fund Name of Fund Name of Unit class(es) New name of Fund class(es) of Unit class(es) Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Amundi Core CAC 40 FR0013380607 Acc UCITS ETF Acc Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Amundi Core CAC 40 FR0007052782 Sub-Fund of Dist UCITS ETF Dist MULTI UNITS Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Amundi Core CAC 40 FRANCE UCITS ETF Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF S Amundi Core CAC 40 FR001400ZGQ9 Acc UCITS ETF S Acc Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF J Amundi Core CAC 40 FR0011122233 UCITS ETF J AMUNDI MSCI Emerging Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF EUR Markets Swap II UCITS FR0010429068 Acc ETF EUR Acc AMUNDI MSCI Amundi MSCI AMUNDI MSCI Emerging Sub-Fund of Amundi MSCI Emerging MULTI UNITS Emerging Markets III Emerging Markets Markets Swap II UCITS FR0013465796 FRANCE ETF J Markets III UCITS ETF J UCITS ETF Swap II UCITS ETF AMUNDI MSCI Emerging Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Markets Swap II UCITS FR0010435297 Acc ETF USD Acc Amundi MSCI India II Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF EUR Acc Swap UCITS ETF EUR FR0010361683 Sub-Fund of Acc MULTI UNITS Amundi MSCI India II Amundi MSCI India FRANCE UCITS ETF Swap UCITS ETF Amundi MSCI India II Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF USD Acc Swap UCITS ETF USD FR0010375766 Acc Amundi MSCI World Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Acc FR0014003IY1 Swap II UCITS ETF Acc Amundi MSCI World Amundi MSCI World II FR0010315770 UCITS ETF Dist Swap II UCITS ETF Dist Amundi MSCI World II Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Swap II UCITS ETF EUR FR0014003N93 Sub-Fund of Acc Hedged Acc MULTI UNITS Amundi MSCI World II Amundi MSCI World FRANCE UCITS ETF Swap II UCITS ETF Amundi MSCI World II Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Swap II UCITS ETF EUR FR0011660927 Dist Hedged Dist Amundi MSCI World Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF J FR0013465804 Swap II UCITS ETF J Amundi MSCI World II Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF USD Hedged Swap II UCITS ETF USD FR0011669845 Dist Hedged Dist Amundi MSCI Europe Sub-Fund of Amundi MSCI Europe II Amundi MSCI Europe II Amundi MSCI Europe MULTI UNITS UCITS ETF UCITS ETF Acc UCITS ETF FR0010261198 FRANCE UCITS ETF Acc Amundi Euro AMUNDI ETF GOVIES 0-6 AMUNDI ETF GOVIES 0-6 Amundi Euro Mutual fund MONTHS EURO INVESTMENT MONTHS EURO INVESTMENT Government Bond 0-6 M FR0010754200 GRADE UCITS ETF GRADE UCITS ETF DR UCITS ETF Acc Government Bond 0-6 M UCITS ETF Amundi MSCI EMU High Dividend UCITS Amundi MSCI EMU High Mutual fund AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU HIGH AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU HIGH Dividend UCITS ETF FR0010717090 DIVIDEND UCITS ETF DIVIDEND UCITS ETF (C) Acc ETF AMUNDI ETF AMUNDI ETF Amundi MSCI USA Amundi MSCI USA Daily Mutual fund LEVERAGED MSCI Daily (2x) (2x) Leveraged UCITS FR0010755611 LEVERAGED MSCI USA DAILY Leveraged UCITS ETF ETF Acc UCITS ETF - EUR USA DAILY UCITS ETF

