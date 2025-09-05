Anzeige
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 11:52
63,15 Euro
+0,80 % +0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,1063,1512:14
63,1063,1512:14
Dow Jones News
05.09.2025 11:33 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO UNITHOLDERS 

Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO UNITHOLDERS  
05-Sep-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
  
 
NOTICE TO UNITHOLDERS  
 
CHANGE OF NAME 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
The capitalised terms appearing in this letter correspond to the terms defined in the prospectus for the Funds listed 
in the attached appendix (the "Prospectus"). 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Dear Sir/Madam,  
 
  
 
You hold units in the funds listed in the attached appendix (the "Funds"), for which the management company is Amundi 
Asset Management (hereinafter the "Management Company"). 
 
  
 
The Management Company would like to advise you that it has decided to change the names of the Funds with effect from 
11 September 2025 (the "Effective Date"), in order to harmonise Amundi's ETF fund range. 
 
  
 
Please find attached the details of the changes to the names of the Funds. 
 
  
 
The Prospectuses and Key Information Documents (KID) for the Funds will be amended accordingly on the Effective Date. 
 
  
 
We would like to remind you that you must read the Prospectus and the Key Information Document for the Funds; these can 
be found at www.amundietf.fr.  
 
  
 
These documents can also be consulted on the AMF's website, www.amf-france.org, or are available on request from the 
Management Company.  
 
  
 
For more details, please contact your usual financial adviser, or get in touch at www.amundi.fr, on the "Contact us" 
page.  
 
  
 
Thank you for the trust you have placed in us. Yours faithfully, 
 
  
 
AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT 
 
  
 
Benoit Sorel 
 
Head of the ETF, Indexing & Smart Beta Business Line 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
APPENDIX 
 
LIST OF CHANGES AND FUNDS IMPACTED 
 
  
 
                                           New name  
                                                      ISIN of Unit 
Type of Fund Name of Fund       Name of Unit class(es)  New name of Fund           class(es) 
                                   of Unit class(es) 
 
                    Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF            Amundi Core CAC 40  FR0013380607 
                    Acc                      UCITS ETF Acc 
 
 
                    Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF            Amundi Core CAC 40  FR0007052782 
Sub-Fund of              Dist                     UCITS ETF Dist 
MULTI UNITS  Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF              Amundi Core CAC 40 
FRANCE                            UCITS ETF 
                  Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF S           Amundi Core CAC 40  FR001400ZGQ9 
                  Acc                    UCITS ETF S Acc 
 
 
                    Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF J           Amundi Core CAC 40  FR0011122233 
                                           UCITS ETF J 
 
 
                    AMUNDI MSCI Emerging             Amundi MSCI Emerging 
                    Markets III UCITS ETF EUR           Markets Swap II UCITS FR0010429068 
                    Acc                      ETF EUR Acc 
       AMUNDI  MSCI                    Amundi  MSCI 
 
                  AMUNDI MSCI Emerging 
Sub-Fund of                                     Amundi MSCI Emerging 
MULTI UNITS  Emerging Markets III              Emerging  Markets  Markets Swap II UCITS FR0013465796 
FRANCE                                        ETF J 
                  Markets III UCITS ETF J 
 
       UCITS ETF                   Swap II UCITS ETF 
                    AMUNDI MSCI Emerging             Amundi MSCI Emerging 
                  Markets III UCITS ETF USD         Markets Swap II UCITS FR0010435297 
                    Acc                      ETF USD Acc 
 
 
                    Amundi MSCI India II             Amundi MSCI India 
                    UCITS ETF EUR Acc               Swap UCITS ETF EUR  FR0010361683 
Sub-Fund of                                     Acc 
MULTI UNITS  Amundi MSCI India II              Amundi MSCI India 
FRANCE    UCITS ETF                     Swap UCITS ETF 
                    Amundi MSCI India II             Amundi MSCI India 
                UCITS ETF USD Acc             Swap UCITS ETF USD  FR0010375766 
                                           Acc 
 
 
                                           Amundi  MSCI  World 
                    Amundi MSCI World II 
                    UCITS ETF Acc                          FR0014003IY1 
                                         Swap II UCITS ETF Acc 
 
                                           Amundi  MSCI  World 
                    Amundi MSCI World II                      FR0010315770 
                    UCITS ETF Dist 
                                           Swap II UCITS ETF 
                                         Dist 
 
                    Amundi MSCI World II             Amundi MSCI World 
                    UCITS ETF EUR Hedged             Swap II UCITS ETF EUR 
                                                      FR0014003N93 
 
 
Sub-Fund of              Acc                      Hedged Acc 
MULTI UNITS  Amundi MSCI World II                Amundi MSCI World 
FRANCE    UCITS ETF                   Swap II UCITS ETF 
                    Amundi MSCI World II             Amundi MSCI World 
                UCITS ETF EUR Hedged           Swap II UCITS ETF EUR 
                                                      FR0011660927 
 
 
                    Dist                     Hedged Dist 
 
                                           Amundi  MSCI  World 
                    Amundi MSCI World II 
                    UCITS ETF J                           FR0013465804 
                                         Swap II UCITS ETF J 
 
                    Amundi MSCI World II             Amundi MSCI World 
                    UCITS ETF USD Hedged             Swap II UCITS ETF USD 
                                                      FR0011669845 
 
 
                    Dist                     Hedged Dist 
 
                                           Amundi  MSCI  Europe 
Sub-Fund of  Amundi MSCI Europe II  Amundi MSCI Europe II   Amundi MSCI Europe 
MULTI UNITS  UCITS ETF        UCITS ETF Acc       UCITS ETF               FR0010261198 
FRANCE 
                                     UCITS ETF Acc 
 
 
                                 Amundi  Euro 
       AMUNDI ETF GOVIES 0-6  AMUNDI ETF GOVIES 0-6             Amundi Euro 
Mutual fund  MONTHS EURO INVESTMENT  MONTHS EURO INVESTMENT          Government Bond 0-6 M FR0010754200 
       GRADE UCITS ETF     GRADE UCITS ETF DR              UCITS ETF Acc 
                               Government Bond 0-6 
                             M UCITS ETF 
 
                                 Amundi MSCI EMU 
                                 High Dividend UCITS Amundi MSCI EMU High 
Mutual fund  AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU HIGH AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU HIGH           Dividend UCITS ETF  FR0010717090 
       DIVIDEND UCITS ETF    DIVIDEND UCITS ETF (C)          Acc 
 
                             ETF 
 
       AMUNDI  ETF 
                    AMUNDI  ETF 
 
                               Amundi MSCI USA   Amundi MSCI USA Daily 
Mutual fund  LEVERAGED  MSCI                  Daily (2x)     (2x) Leveraged UCITS FR0010755611 
                    LEVERAGED MSCI USA DAILY Leveraged UCITS ETF ETF Acc 
                UCITS ETF - EUR 
 
       USA DAILY UCITS ETF

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
