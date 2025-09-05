DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Index Solutions (PRIC,CBDG,CBDU,MTXX,MSED,C50U,AGHG,GAGG,GAGU,EPRA,GOVG,GOVU,GGOV,AEMU,AEME,AEMD,CEU2,CEG2,CE2D,LEMB,C024,AUEG,AUEM,CI2U,CI2G,CW8U,CW8G,MSCW,ANXU,ANXG,PRIR,500U,500G,500D,LUXU,LUXG,MEUD,MEUS,MEUH,PRIP,PRUC,PRUB) Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 05-Sep-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amundi Index Solutions Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B206810 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to modify the name of the sub-funds listed in Appendix 1 attached hereto (the "Sub-Funds") for harmonization purposes of the Amundi's ETF fund range (the "Modification") as set out in the Appendix 1. The Modification will be effective on 11th September 2025 (the "Effective Date"). The Modification does not represent a change to the investment objective or to the investment policy of the SubFunds, whose other characteristics will remain unchanged. Following the implementation of the Modification, the Prospectus and Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds will be amended accordingly. The Prospectus and the Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds will be made available by the Management Company upon request at: 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, or will be available on the following websites: www.amundi.com and www.amundietf.com. Yours sincerely, The Board APPENDIX I CHANGE OF NAME OF THE SUB-FUNDS Before the Effective Before the Effective Date As from the Effective As from the Effective Date Date Date Name of the Sub-Fund Name of the Share Classes Name of the Sub-Fund Name of the Share Classes AMUNDI DAX AMUNDI DAX UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Core DAX Amundi Core DAX UCITS ETF Dist AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND Acc Corporate Bond ETF Acc AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND CHF Hedged Acc Corporate Bond ETF CHF Hedged Acc AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND Corporate Bond ETF Dist Dist AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE Bond UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND GBP Hedged Dist Corporate Bond ETF GBP Hedged Dist AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE UCITS ETF USD Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND Hedged Acc Corporate Bond ETF USD Hedged Acc AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - A3E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond A3E GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - A3E Amundi Core Euro Government Bond A3E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond (D) Dist AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - AE AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond AE GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - AE Amundi Core Euro Government Bond AE AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond (D) Dist AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I12E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond I12E Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I13E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond I13E Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I14E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond I14E Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I15E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond I15E Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE - AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond IE GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond EXF Acc EXF (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE - AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond IE EXF Dist EXF (D) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond IE Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond IE Dist (D) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - ME AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond ME Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - OE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond OE Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - RE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond RE Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - RE Amundi Core Euro Government Bond RE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro BOND Government Bond (D) Dist AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND UCITS AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc ETF Acc AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND UCITS AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist ETF Dist AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) EUR Acc AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) EUR Dist

