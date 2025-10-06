Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Dow Jones News
06.10.2025 13:57 Uhr
DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SHARE CLASS 

Amundi Index Solutions (JARG) 
Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SHARE CLASS 
06-Oct-2025 / 13:26 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS 
 
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
 
Registered office: 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg 
 
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
 
R.C.S. Luxembourg B206810  
 
(the "Company") 
 
_______________________________________________________________ 

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SHARE CLASS  

AMUNDI MSCI JAPAN SRI CLIMATE PARIS ALIGNED UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) 
 
(ISIN: LU2469335025) 

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 06/11/2025

Please note that on NAV 06/11/2025 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated: 

ETF Name                                 ISIN 
 
Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)    LU2469335025

Impact on Secondary Market:

The last trading date on stock exchanges will happen on 23/10/2025 after the close. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers: 

ETF Name                 ISIN     Ticker  Trading    Stock Exchange  Last Trading date (after 
                                currency            the close) 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris    LU2469335025 JARG LN GBX      London Stock   23/10/2025 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)                        Exchange

Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                     Date 
 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges      23/10/2025 
 
Liquidation NAV                06/11/2025 
 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date     07/11/2025

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2469335025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      JARG 
Sequence No.:  404252 
EQS News ID:  2208600 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2208600&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2025 07:26 ET (11:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
