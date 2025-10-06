DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SHARE CLASS

Amundi Index Solutions (JARG) Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SHARE CLASS 06-Oct-2025 / 13:26 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B206810 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SHARE CLASS AMUNDI MSCI JAPAN SRI CLIMATE PARIS ALIGNED UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (ISIN: LU2469335025) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 06/11/2025

Please note that on NAV 06/11/2025 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated:

ETF Name ISIN Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) LU2469335025

Impact on Secondary Market:

The last trading date on stock exchanges will happen on 23/10/2025 after the close. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Stock Exchange Last Trading date (after currency the close) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris LU2469335025 JARG LN GBX London Stock 23/10/2025 Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) Exchange

Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 23/10/2025 Liquidation NAV 06/11/2025 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 07/11/2025

