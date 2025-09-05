Amundi Index Solutions: Notice to Shareholders -3

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Index Solutions (PRIC,CBDG,CBDU,MTXX,MSED,C50U,AGHG,GAGG,GAGU,EPRA,GOVG,GOVU,GGOV,AEMU,AEME,AEMD,CEU2,CEG2,CE2D,LEMB,C024,AUEG,AUEM,CI2U,CI2G,CW8U,CW8G,MSCW,ANXU,ANXG,PRIR,500U,500G,500D,LUXU,LUXG,MEUD,MEUS,MEUH,PRIP,PRUC,PRUB) Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 05-Sep-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amundi Index Solutions Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B206810 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to modify the name of the sub-funds listed in Appendix 1 attached hereto (the "Sub-Funds") for harmonization purposes of the Amundi's ETF fund range (the "Modification") as set out in the Appendix 1. The Modification will be effective on 11th September 2025 (the "Effective Date"). The Modification does not represent a change to the investment objective or to the investment policy of the SubFunds, whose other characteristics will remain unchanged. Following the implementation of the Modification, the Prospectus and Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds will be amended accordingly. The Prospectus and the Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds will be made available by the Management Company upon request at: 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, or will be available on the following websites: www.amundi.com and www.amundietf.com. Yours sincerely, The Board APPENDIX I CHANGE OF NAME OF THE SUB-FUNDS Before the Effective Before the Effective Date As from the Effective As from the Effective Date Date Date Name of the Sub-Fund Name of the Share Classes Name of the Sub-Fund Name of the Share Classes AMUNDI DAX AMUNDI DAX UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Core DAX Amundi Core DAX UCITS ETF Dist AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND Acc Corporate Bond ETF Acc AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND CHF Hedged Acc Corporate Bond ETF CHF Hedged Acc AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND Corporate Bond ETF Dist Dist AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE Bond UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND GBP Hedged Dist Corporate Bond ETF GBP Hedged Dist AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE UCITS ETF USD Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND Hedged Acc Corporate Bond ETF USD Hedged Acc AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - A3E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond A3E GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - A3E Amundi Core Euro Government Bond A3E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond (D) Dist AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - AE AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond AE GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - AE Amundi Core Euro Government Bond AE AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond (D) Dist AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I12E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond I12E Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I13E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond I13E Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I14E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond I14E Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I15E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond I15E Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE - AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond IE GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond EXF Acc EXF (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE - AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond IE EXF Dist EXF (D) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond IE Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond IE Dist (D) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - ME AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond ME Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - OE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond OE Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - RE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond RE Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - RE Amundi Core Euro Government Bond RE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro BOND Government Bond (D) Dist AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND UCITS AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc ETF Acc AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND UCITS AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist ETF Dist AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) EUR Acc AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) EUR Dist

AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) USD Acc AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond A12HS Acc A12HS (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND A12HU (C) Aggregate Bond A12HU Acc AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond AE Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond AE Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AHE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond AHE Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AHE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond AHE Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond I13HN Acc I13HN (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - I13U AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond I13U Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond I14HE Acc I14HE (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond I14HSK Acc I14HSK (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IE - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IE EXF Acc EXF (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND IE - EXF (D) Aggregate Bond IE EXF Dist AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IE Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IE Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IG AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IG Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IG AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IG Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IHC AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IHC Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IHC AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IHC Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IHE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IHE Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IHE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IHE Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IHU AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IHU Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IHU AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IHU Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IU - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IU EXF Acc EXF (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IU AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IU Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IU AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IU Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - ME AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond ME Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - ME AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond ME Aggregate Bond Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - OE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond OE Aggregate Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - OE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond OE Aggregate Bond Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - OHE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond OHE Aggregate Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - RE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond RE Aggregate Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE

BOND - RE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond RE Aggregate Bond Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - RG AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond RG Aggregate Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - RG AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond RG Aggregate Bond Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - RU AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond RU Aggregate Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - RU AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond RU Aggregate Bond Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND IHG AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond IHG Aggregate Bond Acc Acc AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc UCITS ETF DR (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Dist UCITS ETF DR (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc UCITS ETF DR - EUR HEDGED (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc UCITS ETF DR - USD HEDGED (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond A4E Acc GOVIES - A4E (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond A4HE Acc GOVIES - A4HE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond AHE Acc GOVIES - AHE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond AHE Dist GOVIES - AHE (D) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond AU Acc GOVIES - AU (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Government Bond GBI GLOBAL AU AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond GOVIES - AU (D) Dist AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I12E Acc GOVIES - I12E (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I13E Acc GOVIES - I13E (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Government Bond GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I13HE Acc GOVIES - I13HE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Government Bond GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I14HE Acc GOVIES - I14HE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I14HG Dist GOVIES - I14HG (D) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Government Bond GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I15HE Acc GOVIES - I15HE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Government Bond GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I16HE Acc GOVIES - I16HE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond IE EXF Acc GOVIES - IE - EXF (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond IE EXF Dist GOVIES - IE - EXF (D) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL

