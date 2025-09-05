Anzeige
Amundi Index Solutions: Notice to Shareholders -3-

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Index Solutions 
(PRIC,CBDG,CBDU,MTXX,MSED,C50U,AGHG,GAGG,GAGU,EPRA,GOVG,GOVU,GGOV,AEMU,AEME,AEMD,CEU2,CEG2,CE2D,LEMB,C024,AUEG,AUEM,CI2U,CI2G,CW8U,CW8G,MSCW,ANXU,ANXG,PRIR,500U,500G,500D,LUXU,LUXG,MEUD,MEUS,MEUH,PRIP,PRUC,PRUB) 
Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
05-Sep-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Amundi Index Solutions 
 
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
 
Registered office: 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
 
R.C.S. Luxembourg B206810 
 
(the "Company") 
 
  
 
_______________________________________________________________ 
  
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS   
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents   
 
  
 
Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") 
and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Dear Shareholder, 
 
  
 
  
 
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to modify the name of the sub-funds listed in Appendix 
1 attached hereto (the "Sub-Funds") for harmonization purposes of the Amundi's ETF fund range (the "Modification") as 
set out in the Appendix 1.  
 
  
 
The Modification will be effective on 11th September 2025 (the "Effective Date").  
 
  
 
The Modification does not represent a change to the investment objective or to the investment policy of the SubFunds, 
whose other characteristics will remain unchanged. 
 
  
 
Following the implementation of the Modification, the Prospectus and Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds will be 
amended accordingly. 
 
  
 
The Prospectus and the Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds will be made available by the Management Company upon 
request at: 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, or will be available on the following 
websites: www.amundi.com and www.amundietf.com. 
 
  
 
  
 
Yours sincerely, 
 
  
 
  
 
The Board 
 
  
  
 
APPENDIX I 
CHANGE OF NAME OF THE SUB-FUNDS  
  
 
  
 
Before the Effective Before the Effective Date      As from the Effective  As from the Effective Date 
Date                           Date 
 
 
Name of the Sub-Fund Name of the Share Classes      Name of the Sub-Fund  Name of the Share Classes 
 
AMUNDI DAX      AMUNDI DAX UCITS ETF Dist      Amundi Core DAX     Amundi Core DAX UCITS ETF Dist 
 
AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR     Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS 
BOND         Acc                 Corporate Bond     ETF Acc 
 
AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR     Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS 
BOND         CHF Hedged Acc           Corporate Bond     ETF CHF Hedged Acc 
 
           AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF 
AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE                   Amundi Core EUR     Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS 
BOND                         Corporate Bond     ETF Dist 
         Dist 
 
AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE Bond UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR     Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS 
BOND         GBP Hedged Dist           Corporate Bond     ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE UCITS ETF USD Amundi Core EUR     Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS 
BOND         Hedged Acc             Corporate Bond     ETF USD Hedged Acc 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - A3E 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  A3E 
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     Acc 
         (C) 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - A3E              Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  A3E 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro 
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond 
         (D)                           Dist 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - AE 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  AE 
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     Acc 
         (C) 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - AE              Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  AE 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro 
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond 
         (D)                           Dist 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I12E 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     I12E Acc 
         (C) 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I13E 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     I13E Acc 
         (C) 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I14E 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     I14E Acc 
         (C) 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I15E 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     I15E Acc 
         (C) 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE - 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  IE 
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     EXF Acc 
         EXF (C) 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE 
            - 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
BOND                         Government Bond      IE  EXF Dist 
          EXF (D) 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
BOND                         Government Bond      IE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
BOND                         Government Bond      IE Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - ME 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
BOND                         Government Bond      ME Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - OE 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
BOND                         Government Bond      OE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - RE 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
BOND                         Government Bond      RE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - RE              Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
                                          RE 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                Amundi Core Euro 
BOND                           Government Bond 
            (D) 
                                      Dist 
 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND 
            UCITS 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond 
BOND                         Government Bond      UCITS ETF Acc 
          ETF Acc 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND 
            UCITS 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond 
BOND                         Government Bond      UCITS ETF Dist 
          ETF Dist 
 
AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50  AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF  Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF 
            DR - EUR (C)                        EUR Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50  AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF  Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF 
            DR - EUR (D)                        EUR Dist

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS -2- 

AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50  AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF  Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF 
            DR - USD (C)                        USD Acc 
 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       A12HS Acc 
          A12HS (C) 
 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND -  Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND          A12HU (C)            Aggregate Bond       A12HU Acc 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            AE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       AE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            AE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       AE Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            AHE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       AHE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            AHE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       AHE Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       I13HN Acc 
          I13HN (C) 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            I13U 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       I13U Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       I14HE Acc 
          I14HE (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       I14HSK Acc 
          I14HSK (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IE - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IE  EXF Acc 
          EXF (C) 
 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND -  Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND          IE - EXF (D)           Aggregate Bond       IE  EXF Dist 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IE Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IG 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IG Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IG 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IG Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IHC 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IHC Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IHC 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IHC Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IHE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IHE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IHE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IHE Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IHU 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IHU Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IHU 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IHU Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IU - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IU  EXF Acc 
          EXF (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IU 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IU Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IU 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IU Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            ME 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       ME Acc 
          (C) 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - ME 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  ME 
                          Aggregate Bond      Dist 
 
               (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - OE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond OE 
                          Aggregate Bond      Acc 
 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - OE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  OE 
                          Aggregate Bond      Dist 
 
               (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - OHE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  OHE 
                          Aggregate Bond      Acc 
 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - RE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  RE 
                          Aggregate Bond      Acc 
 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS -3- 

BOND - RE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  RE 
                          Aggregate Bond      Dist 
 
               (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - RG 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  RG 
                          Aggregate Bond      Acc 
 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - RG 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  RG 
                          Aggregate Bond      Dist 
 
               (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - RU 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  RU 
                          Aggregate Bond      Acc 
 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - RU 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  RU 
                          Aggregate Bond      Dist 
 
               (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND IHG 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond IHG 
                          Aggregate Bond      Acc 
 
               Acc 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond 
                          Aggregate Bond      UCITS ETF Acc 
 
               UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond 
                          Aggregate Bond      UCITS ETF Dist 
 
               UCITS ETF DR (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - 
                            Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND            Aggregate Bond      UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc 
             UCITS ETF DR - EUR HEDGED 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - 
                            Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND            Aggregate Bond      UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
             UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED 
               (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - 
                            Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND            Aggregate Bond      UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc 
             UCITS ETF DR - USD HEDGED 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
               GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                    Government Bond     A4E Acc 
             GOVIES  - A4E (C) 
 
               AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
               GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                    Government Bond     A4HE Acc 
             GOVIES  - A4HE (C) 
 
               AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
               GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                    Government Bond     AHE Acc 
             GOVIES  - AHE (C) 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      AHE Dist 
              GOVIES  - AHE (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      AU Acc 
              GOVIES  - AU (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN               Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
                GBI GLOBAL                      AU 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global 
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond 
              GOVIES  - AU (D)                 Dist 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      I12E Acc 
              GOVIES  - I12E (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      I13E Acc 
              GOVIES  - I13E (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN               Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global 
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond 
                                          I13HE  Acc  
              GOVIES  - I13HE (C) 
 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN               Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global 
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond 
                                          I14HE  Acc  
              GOVIES  - I14HE (C) 
 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      I14HG Dist 
              GOVIES  - I14HG (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN               Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global 
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond 
                                          I15HE  Acc  
              GOVIES  - I15HE (C) 
 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN               Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global 
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond 
                                          I16HE  Acc  
              GOVIES  - I16HE (C) 
 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      IE  EXF  Acc  
              GOVIES  - IE - EXF (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      IE  EXF Dist 
              GOVIES  - IE - EXF (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL

© 2025 Dow Jones News
