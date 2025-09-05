Amundi Index Solutions: Notice to Shareholders -8

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Index Solutions (PRIC,CBDG,CBDU,MTXX,MSED,C50U,AGHG,GAGG,GAGU,EPRA,GOVG,GOVU,GGOV,AEMU,AEME,AEMD,CEU2,CEG2,CE2D,LEMB,C024,AUEG,AUEM,CI2U,CI2G,CW8U,CW8G,MSCW,ANXU,ANXG,PRIR,500U,500G,500D,LUXU,LUXG,MEUD,MEUS,MEUH,PRIP,PRUC,PRUB) Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 05-Sep-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amundi Index Solutions Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B206810 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to modify the name of the sub-funds listed in Appendix 1 attached hereto (the "Sub-Funds") for harmonization purposes of the Amundi's ETF fund range (the "Modification") as set out in the Appendix 1. The Modification will be effective on 11th September 2025 (the "Effective Date"). The Modification does not represent a change to the investment objective or to the investment policy of the SubFunds, whose other characteristics will remain unchanged. Following the implementation of the Modification, the Prospectus and Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds will be amended accordingly. The Prospectus and the Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds will be made available by the Management Company upon request at: 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, or will be available on the following websites: www.amundi.com and www.amundietf.com. Yours sincerely, The Board APPENDIX I CHANGE OF NAME OF THE SUB-FUNDS Before the Effective Before the Effective Date As from the Effective As from the Effective Date Date Date Name of the Sub-Fund Name of the Share Classes Name of the Sub-Fund Name of the Share Classes AMUNDI DAX AMUNDI DAX UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Core DAX Amundi Core DAX UCITS ETF Dist AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND Acc Corporate Bond ETF Acc AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND CHF Hedged Acc Corporate Bond ETF CHF Hedged Acc AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND Corporate Bond ETF Dist Dist AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE Bond UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND GBP Hedged Dist Corporate Bond ETF GBP Hedged Dist AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE UCITS ETF USD Amundi Core EUR Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS BOND Hedged Acc Corporate Bond ETF USD Hedged Acc AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - A3E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond A3E GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - A3E Amundi Core Euro Government Bond A3E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond (D) Dist AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - AE AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond AE GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - AE Amundi Core Euro Government Bond AE AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond (D) Dist AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I12E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond I12E Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I13E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond I13E Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I14E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond I14E Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I15E AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond I15E Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE - AMUNDI EURO Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond IE GOVERNMENT BOND Government Bond EXF Acc EXF (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE - AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond IE EXF Dist EXF (D) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond IE Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond IE Dist (D) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - ME AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond ME Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - OE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond OE Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - RE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond RE Acc (C) AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - RE Amundi Core Euro Government Bond RE AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro BOND Government Bond (D) Dist AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND UCITS AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc ETF Acc AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND UCITS AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT Amundi Core Euro Amundi Core Euro Government Bond BOND Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist ETF Dist AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) EUR Acc AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) EUR Dist

AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) USD Acc AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond A12HS Acc A12HS (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND A12HU (C) Aggregate Bond A12HU Acc AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond AE Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond AE Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AHE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond AHE Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AHE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond AHE Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond I13HN Acc I13HN (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - I13U AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond I13U Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond I14HE Acc I14HE (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond I14HSK Acc I14HSK (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IE - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IE EXF Acc EXF (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND IE - EXF (D) Aggregate Bond IE EXF Dist AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IE Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IE Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IG AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IG Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IG AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IG Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IHC AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IHC Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IHC AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IHC Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IHE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IHE Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IHE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IHE Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IHU AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IHU Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IHU AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IHU Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IU - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IU EXF Acc EXF (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IU AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IU Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - IU AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond IU Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - ME AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond BOND Aggregate Bond ME Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - ME AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond ME Aggregate Bond Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - OE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond OE Aggregate Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - OE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond OE Aggregate Bond Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - OHE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond OHE Aggregate Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - RE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond RE Aggregate Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE

BOND - RE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond RE Aggregate Bond Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - RG AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond RG Aggregate Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - RG AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond RG Aggregate Bond Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - RU AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond RU Aggregate Bond Acc (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - RU AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond RU Aggregate Bond Dist (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND IHG AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond IHG Aggregate Bond Acc Acc AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc UCITS ETF DR (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Dist UCITS ETF DR (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc UCITS ETF DR - EUR HEDGED (C) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED (D) AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc UCITS ETF DR - USD HEDGED (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond A4E Acc GOVIES - A4E (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond A4HE Acc GOVIES - A4HE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond AHE Acc GOVIES - AHE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond AHE Dist GOVIES - AHE (D) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond AU Acc GOVIES - AU (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Government Bond GBI GLOBAL AU AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond GOVIES - AU (D) Dist AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I12E Acc GOVIES - I12E (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I13E Acc GOVIES - I13E (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Government Bond GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I13HE Acc GOVIES - I13HE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Government Bond GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I14HE Acc GOVIES - I14HE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I14HG Dist GOVIES - I14HG (D) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Government Bond GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I15HE Acc GOVIES - I15HE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Government Bond GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond I16HE Acc GOVIES - I16HE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond IE EXF Acc GOVIES - IE - EXF (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond IE EXF Dist GOVIES - IE - EXF (D) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL

AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond IE Acc GOVIES - IE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond IE Dist GOVIES - IE (D) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond IHE Acc GOVIES - IHE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond IHE Dist GOVIES - IHE (D) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond IU Acc GOVIES - IU (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond IU Dist GOVIES - IU (D) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government Bond GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond ME Acc GOVIES - ME (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government GBI GLOBAL GOVIES GOVIES - MHE (C) Government Bond Bond MHE Acc AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government GBI GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond Bond OHE Acc GOVIES - OHE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government GBI GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond Bond RE Acc GOVIES - RE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL Amundi Core Global Government Bond RE AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global GBI GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond GOVIES - RE (D) Dist AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government GBI GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond Bond RHE Acc GOVIES - RHE (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government GBI GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond Bond RHE Dist GOVIES - RHE (D) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government GBI GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond Bond UCITS ETF Acc GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR (C) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government GBI GLOBAL GOVIES Government Bond Bond UCITS ETF Dist GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR (D) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government GBI GLOBAL GOVIES GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - EUR HEDGED (C) Government Bond Bond UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government GBI GLOBAL GOVIES GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) Government Bond Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL Amundi Core Global Amundi Core Global Government GBI GLOBAL GOVIES GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) Government Bond Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc AMUNDI MSCI CHINA A II AMUNDI MSCI CHINA A II - UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Core MSCI Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI Amundi Core MSCI Amundi Core MSCI Emerging EMERGING MARKETS Emerging Markets Markets A12S Acc - A12S (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI Amundi Core MSCI Amundi Core MSCI Emerging EMERGING MARKETS Emerging Markets Markets A12U Acc - A12U (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI Amundi Core MSCI Amundi Core MSCI Emerging EMERGING MARKETS Emerging Markets Markets A3E Acc - A3E (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI Amundi Core MSCI Amundi Core MSCI Emerging EMERGING MARKETS Emerging Markets Markets A3E Dist - A3E (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI Amundi Core MSCI Amundi Core MSCI Emerging EMERGING MARKETS Emerging Markets Markets A3U Acc - A3U (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets A3U AMUNDI INDEX MSCI Amundi Core MSCI EMERGING MARKETS Emerging Markets - A3U (D) Dist AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI Amundi Core MSCI Amundi Core MSCI Emerging EMERGING MARKETS Emerging Markets Markets AE Acc - AE (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets AE Dist - AE (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets AU Acc - AU (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS AU AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging MARKETS Markets - AU (D) Dist AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets I13E Acc

- I13E (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets I13H1E Acc - I13H1E (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging MARKETS Markets I13SK Acc - I13SK (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets I13U Acc - I13U (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets I14E Acc - I14E (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets I14G Acc - I14G (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets I14U Acc - I14U (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets IE Acc - IE (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets IE Dist - IE (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets IG Acc - IG (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets IG Dist - IG (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets ISK Acc - ISK (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets IU Acc - IU (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets IU Dist - IU (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets ME Acc - ME (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets OE Acc - OE (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets OE MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging MARKETS Markets Dist - OE (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets OU MARKETS Markets Acc - OU (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets R13E Acc - R13E Acc AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets RE MARKETS Markets Acc - RE (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets RE MARKETS Markets Dist - RE (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets IE MARKETS Markets EXF Acc IE - EXF (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets IE MARKETS Markets EXF Dist IE - EXF (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets UCITS ETF Acc UCITS ETF DR (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist UCITS ETF DR (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe A3E Acc A3E (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe A3E Dist A3E (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe A3U Acc A3U (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe A3U Dist A3U (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe AE Acc AE (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe AE Dist AE (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe I12H1S Acc I12H1S (C)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe I13E Dist I13E (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe I14E Acc I14E (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe IE Acc IE (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe IE Dist IE (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe ME Acc ME (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe OE Acc OE (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe RE Acc - RE (C) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe RE Dist - RE (D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe IE EXF IE - EXF (C) Acc AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe IE EXF IE - EXF (D) Dist AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF UCITS ETF DR (C) Acc AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF UCITS ETF DR (D) Dist AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe I12E Acc I12E ACC AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE Amundi Core MSCI Europe Amundi Core MSCI Europe R12E Acc R12E ACC Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF AMUNDI MSCI WORLD III AMUNDI MSCI WORLD III Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist Dist AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 IG Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 IG Acc Acc AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS UCITS ETF ACC ETF Acc AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS UCITS ETF DIST ETF Dist AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS UCITS ETF EUR HEDGED DIST ETF EUR Hedged Dist AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS UCITS ETF USD HEDGED Acc ETF USD Hedged Acc AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND Amundi Core USD Corporate Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond - UCITS ETF ACC Bond UCITS ETF Acc AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND - UCITS AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND Amundi Core USD Corporate Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond Bond UCITS ETF Dist ETF DIST AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND Amundi Core USD Corporate Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond - UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc Bond UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND Amundi Core USD Corporate Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND - UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist Dist AMUNDI GOVT BOND HIGHEST RATED AMUNDI GOVT BOND HIGHEST Amundi Euro Government Bond Amundi Euro Government Bond Highest RATED EURO INVESTMENT GRADE Highest Rated Investment Rated Investment Grade UCITS ETF Grade Acc EURO INVESTMENT GRADE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST RATED AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST Amundi Euro Lowest Rated IG Amundi Euro Lowest Rated IG RATED EURO INVESTMENT GRADE Government Bond 1-3Y Government Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Acc 1-3 EURO INVESTMENT GRADE 1-3 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST RATED AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST RATED Amundi Euro Lowest Rated Amundi Euro Lowest Rated IG EURO INVESTMENT GRADE IG Government Bond Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc EURO INVESTMENT GRADE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST RATED AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST RATED Amundi Euro Lowest Rated Amundi Euro Lowest Rated IG EURO INVESTMENT GRADE IG Government Bond Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist EURO INVESTMENT GRADE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global A3E Acc - A3E (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global A3E Dist - A3E (D) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL NAREIT GLOBAL - A3U (C) Global A3U Acc AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL NAREIT GLOBAL - A3U (D) Global A3U Dist AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global AE Acc - AE (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global AE Dist - AE (D) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global AU Acc - AU (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global AU Dist - AU (D) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global I13E Acc - I13E (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global

GLOBAL Global I13G Acc - I13G (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global I14E Acc - I14E (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global I14G Acc - I14G (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global IC Acc - IC (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global IC Dist - IC (D) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global IE Acc - IE (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL Global IE Dist - IE (D) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global IG Acc - IG (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global IG Dist - IG (D) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global IHC Acc - IHC (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global IHE Acc - IHE (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global IHG EXF Dist - IHG - EXF (D) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global IHU Acc - IHU (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global IU Acc - IU (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global IU Dist - IU (D) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global ME Acc - ME (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global OE Acc - OE (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global OU Acc - OU (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global RE Acc - RE (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global RE Dist - RE (D) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global IE EXF Acc IE - EXF (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global IE EXF Dist IE - EXF (D) AMUNDI FTSE EPRA NAREIT AMUNDI FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL DEVELOPED DEVELOPED - UCITS ETF ACC Global II II UCITS ETF Acc AMUNDI FTSE EPRA NAREIT AMUNDI FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global GLOBAL DEVELOPED DEVELOPED - UCITS ETF DIST Global II II UCITS ETF Dist AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL Global UCITS ETF Acc UCITS ETF DR (C) AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR (D) Global UCITS ETF Dist AMUNDI S&P GLOBAL LUXURY AMUNDI S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS ETF - Amundi Global Luxury Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF EUR (C) EUR Acc AMUNDI S&P GLOBAL LUXURY AMUNDI S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS ETF - Amundi Global Luxury Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD (C) USD Acc AMUNDI MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS AMUNDI MSCI EMERGING Amundi MSCI Emerging Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets Swap Swap UCITS ETF EUR Acc ETF - EUR (C) AMUNDI MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS AMUNDI MSCI EMERGING Amundi MSCI Emerging Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets MARKETS Markets Swap Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc ETF - USD (C) AMUNDI MSCI INDIA AMUNDI MSCI INDIA UCITS ETF - EUR Amundi MSCI India Swap Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS (C) II ETF EUR Acc

AMUNDI MSCI INDIA AMUNDI MSCI INDIA UCITS ETF - USD Amundi MSCI India Swap Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS (C) II ETF USD Acc AMUNDI MSCI WORLD AMUNDI MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF - EUR Amundi MSCI World Swap Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS (C) ETF EUR Acc Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF EUR AMUNDI MSCI WORLD AMUNDI MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF - EUR Amundi MSCI World Swap (D) Dist AMUNDI MSCI WORLD AMUNDI MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF - USD Amundi MSCI World Swap Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS (C) ETF USD Acc AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - EUR Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS (C) ETF EUR Acc AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - DAILY Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS HEDGED EUR (C) ETF EUR Hedged Acc AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS (C) ETF USD Acc AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES - IE (C) Amundi Prime Euro Amundi Prime Euro Government Government Bond Bond IE Acc AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOV BONDS 0-1Y - Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond 0-1Y AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOV Amundi Prime Euro BONDS 0-1Y Government Bond 0-1Y IE (C) IE Acc AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOV BONDS 0-1Y - AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOV Amundi Prime Euro Amundi Prime Euro Government BONDS 0-1Y Government Bond 0-1Y Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc UCITS ETF DR (C) AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES - UCITS ETF Amundi Prime Euro Amundi Prime Euro Government DR (C) Government Bond Bond UCITS ETF Acc Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES - UCITS ETF Amundi Prime Euro DR (D) Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist AMUNDI S&P 500 AMUNDI S&P 500 UCITS ETF - EUR (C) Amundi S&P 500 Swap Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF EUR Acc AMUNDI S&P 500 AMUNDI S&P 500 UCITS ETF - DAILY Amundi S&P 500 Swap Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF HEDGED EUR (C) EUR Hedged Acc AMUNDI S&P 500 AMUNDI S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) Amundi S&P 500 Swap Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc AMUNDI S&P 500 AMUNDI S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) Amundi S&P 500 Swap Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist AMUNDI J.P. MORGAN USD AMUNDI J.P. MORGAN USD EMERGING Amundi USD Emerging Amundi USD Emerging Markets EMERGING MARKETS BOND MARKETS BOND UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) Markets Government Bond Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc AMUNDI J.P. MORGAN USD AMUNDI J.P. MORGAN USD EMERGING Amundi USD Emerging Amundi USD Emerging Markets EMERGING MARKETS BOND MARKETS BOND UCITS ETF Dist Markets Government Bond Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist AMUNDI J.P. MORGAN USD EMERGING Amundi USD Emerging Markets AMUNDI J.P. MORGAN USD MARKETS BOND UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Amundi USD Emerging Government Bond UCITS ETF EUR EMERGING MARKETS BOND Markets Government Bond Hedged Dist Dist

