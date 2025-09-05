Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
05.09.2025 11:33 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Index Solutions: Notice to Shareholders -8-

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Index Solutions 
(PRIC,CBDG,CBDU,MTXX,MSED,C50U,AGHG,GAGG,GAGU,EPRA,GOVG,GOVU,GGOV,AEMU,AEME,AEMD,CEU2,CEG2,CE2D,LEMB,C024,AUEG,AUEM,CI2U,CI2G,CW8U,CW8G,MSCW,ANXU,ANXG,PRIR,500U,500G,500D,LUXU,LUXG,MEUD,MEUS,MEUH,PRIP,PRUC,PRUB) 
Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
05-Sep-2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Amundi Index Solutions 
 
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
 
Registered office: 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
 
R.C.S. Luxembourg B206810 
 
(the "Company") 
 
  
 
_______________________________________________________________ 
  
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS   
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents   
 
  
 
Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") 
and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Dear Shareholder, 
 
  
 
  
 
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to modify the name of the sub-funds listed in Appendix 
1 attached hereto (the "Sub-Funds") for harmonization purposes of the Amundi's ETF fund range (the "Modification") as 
set out in the Appendix 1.  
 
  
 
The Modification will be effective on 11th September 2025 (the "Effective Date").  
 
  
 
The Modification does not represent a change to the investment objective or to the investment policy of the SubFunds, 
whose other characteristics will remain unchanged. 
 
  
 
Following the implementation of the Modification, the Prospectus and Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds will be 
amended accordingly. 
 
  
 
The Prospectus and the Key Information Documents of the Sub-Funds will be made available by the Management Company upon 
request at: 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, or will be available on the following 
websites: www.amundi.com and www.amundietf.com. 
 
  
 
  
 
Yours sincerely, 
 
  
 
  
 
The Board 
 
  
  
 
APPENDIX I 
CHANGE OF NAME OF THE SUB-FUNDS  
  
 
  
 
Before the Effective Before the Effective Date      As from the Effective  As from the Effective Date 
Date                           Date 
 
 
Name of the Sub-Fund Name of the Share Classes      Name of the Sub-Fund  Name of the Share Classes 
 
AMUNDI DAX      AMUNDI DAX UCITS ETF Dist      Amundi Core DAX     Amundi Core DAX UCITS ETF Dist 
 
AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR     Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS 
BOND         Acc                 Corporate Bond     ETF Acc 
 
AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR     Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS 
BOND         CHF Hedged Acc           Corporate Bond     ETF CHF Hedged Acc 
 
           AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND UCITS ETF 
AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE                   Amundi Core EUR     Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS 
BOND                         Corporate Bond     ETF Dist 
         Dist 
 
AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE Bond UCITS ETF Amundi Core EUR     Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS 
BOND         GBP Hedged Dist           Corporate Bond     ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE UCITS ETF USD Amundi Core EUR     Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS 
BOND         Hedged Acc             Corporate Bond     ETF USD Hedged Acc 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - A3E 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  A3E 
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     Acc 
         (C) 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - A3E              Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  A3E 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro 
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond 
         (D)                           Dist 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - AE 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  AE 
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     Acc 
         (C) 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - AE              Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  AE 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro 
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond 
         (D)                           Dist 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I12E 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     I12E Acc 
         (C) 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I13E 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     I13E Acc 
         (C) 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I14E 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     I14E Acc 
         (C) 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - I15E 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     I15E Acc 
         (C) 
 
           AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE - 
AMUNDI EURO                        Amundi Core Euro    Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  IE 
GOVERNMENT BOND                    Government Bond     EXF Acc 
         EXF (C) 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE 
            - 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
BOND                         Government Bond      IE  EXF Dist 
          EXF (D) 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
BOND                         Government Bond      IE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - IE 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
BOND                         Government Bond      IE Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - ME 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
BOND                         Government Bond      ME Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - OE 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
BOND                         Government Bond      OE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - RE 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
BOND                         Government Bond      RE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND - RE              Amundi Core Euro Government Bond  
                                          RE 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                Amundi Core Euro 
BOND                           Government Bond 
            (D) 
                                      Dist 
 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND 
            UCITS 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond 
BOND                         Government Bond      UCITS ETF Acc 
          ETF Acc 
 
            AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT BOND 
            UCITS 
AMUNDI EURO GOVERNMENT                  Amundi Core Euro      Amundi Core Euro Government Bond 
BOND                         Government Bond      UCITS ETF Dist 
          ETF Dist 
 
AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50  AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF  Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF 
            DR - EUR (C)                        EUR Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50  AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF  Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF 
            DR - EUR (D)                        EUR Dist

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS -2- 

AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50  AMUNDI EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF  Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF 
            DR - USD (C)                        USD Acc 
 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       A12HS Acc 
          A12HS (C) 
 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND -  Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND          A12HU (C)            Aggregate Bond       A12HU Acc 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            AE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       AE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            AE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       AE Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            AHE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       AHE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            AHE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       AHE Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       I13HN Acc 
          I13HN (C) 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            I13U 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       I13U Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       I14HE Acc 
          I14HE (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       I14HSK Acc 
          I14HSK (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IE - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IE  EXF Acc 
          EXF (C) 
 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND -  Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND          IE - EXF (D)           Aggregate Bond       IE  EXF Dist 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IE Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IG 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IG Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IG 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IG Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IHC 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IHC Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IHC 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IHC Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IHE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IHE Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IHE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IHE Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IHU 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IHU Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IHU 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IHU Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IU - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IU  EXF Acc 
          EXF (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IU 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IU Acc 
          (C) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            IU 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       IU Dist 
          (D) 
 
            AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND - 
            ME 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE                 Amundi Core Global     Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  
BOND                         Aggregate Bond       ME Acc 
          (C) 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - ME 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  ME 
                          Aggregate Bond      Dist 
 
               (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - OE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond OE 
                          Aggregate Bond      Acc 
 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - OE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  OE 
                          Aggregate Bond      Dist 
 
               (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - OHE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  OHE 
                          Aggregate Bond      Acc 
 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - RE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  RE 
                          Aggregate Bond      Acc 
 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS -3- 

BOND - RE 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  RE 
                          Aggregate Bond      Dist 
 
               (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - RG 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  RG 
                          Aggregate Bond      Acc 
 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - RG 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  RG 
                          Aggregate Bond      Dist 
 
               (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - RU 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  RU 
                          Aggregate Bond      Acc 
 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - RU 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond  RU 
                          Aggregate Bond      Dist 
 
               (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND IHG 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond IHG 
                          Aggregate Bond      Acc 
 
               Acc 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond 
                          Aggregate Bond      UCITS ETF Acc 
 
               UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond 
                          Aggregate Bond      UCITS ETF Dist 
 
               UCITS ETF DR (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - 
                            Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND            Aggregate Bond      UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc 
             UCITS ETF DR - EUR HEDGED 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - 
                            Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND            Aggregate Bond      UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
             UCITS ETF DR - GBP HEDGED 
               (D) 
 
               AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE 
               BOND - 
                            Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond 
AMUNDI GLOBAL AGGREGATE BOND            Aggregate Bond      UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc 
             UCITS ETF DR - USD HEDGED 
               (C) 
 
               AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
               GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                    Government Bond     A4E Acc 
             GOVIES  - A4E (C) 
 
               AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
               GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                    Government Bond     A4HE Acc 
             GOVIES  - A4HE (C) 
 
               AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
               GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI              Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                    Government Bond     AHE Acc 
             GOVIES  - AHE (C) 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      AHE Dist 
              GOVIES  - AHE (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      AU Acc 
              GOVIES  - AU (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN               Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
                GBI GLOBAL                      AU 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global 
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond 
              GOVIES  - AU (D)                 Dist 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      I12E Acc 
              GOVIES  - I12E (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      I13E Acc 
              GOVIES  - I13E (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN               Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global 
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond 
                                          I13HE  Acc  
              GOVIES  - I13HE (C) 
 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN               Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global 
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond 
                                          I14HE  Acc  
              GOVIES  - I14HE (C) 
 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      I14HG Dist 
              GOVIES  - I14HG (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN               Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global 
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond 
                                          I15HE  Acc  
              GOVIES  - I15HE (C) 
 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN               Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global 
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond 
                                          I16HE  Acc  
              GOVIES  - I16HE (C) 
 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      IE  EXF  Acc  
              GOVIES  - IE - EXF (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      IE  EXF Dist 
              GOVIES  - IE - EXF (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS -4- 

AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      IE  Acc  
              GOVIES  - IE (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      IE Dist 
              GOVIES  - IE (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      IHE  Acc  
              GOVIES  - IHE (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      IHE Dist 
              GOVIES  - IHE (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      IU  Acc  
              GOVIES  - IU (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      IU Dist 
              GOVIES  - IU (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN 
                GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI               Amundi Core Global    Amundi Core Global Government Bond  
GLOBAL GOVIES                     Government Bond      ME  Acc  
              GOVIES  - ME (C) 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL   Amundi Core Global  Amundi Core Global Government 
GBI GLOBAL GOVIES    GOVIES  - MHE (C)            Government Bond   Bond  MHE  Acc  
 
             AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN                     Amundi Core Global  Amundi Core Global Government 
GBI GLOBAL GOVIES                       Government Bond   Bond  OHE  Acc  
           GOVIES  - OHE (C) 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN                     Amundi Core Global  Amundi Core Global Government 
GBI GLOBAL GOVIES                       Government Bond   Bond  RE  Acc  
           GOVIES  - RE (C) 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL              Amundi Core Global Government 
                                            Bond  RE 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN                   Amundi Core Global 
GBI GLOBAL GOVIES                         Government Bond 
             GOVIES  - RE (D) 
                                        Dist 
 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN                     Amundi Core Global  Amundi Core Global Government 
GBI GLOBAL GOVIES                       Government Bond   Bond  RHE  Acc  
           GOVIES  - RHE (C) 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN                     Amundi Core Global  Amundi Core Global Government 
GBI GLOBAL GOVIES                       Government Bond   Bond  RHE Dist 
           GOVIES  - RHE (D) 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN                     Amundi Core Global  Amundi Core Global Government 
GBI GLOBAL GOVIES                       Government Bond   Bond UCITS ETF Acc 
           GOVIES  - UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN                     Amundi Core Global  Amundi Core Global Government 
GBI GLOBAL GOVIES                       Government Bond   Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
           GOVIES  - UCITS ETF DR (D) 
 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL   Amundi Core Global  Amundi Core Global Government 
GBI GLOBAL GOVIES    GOVIES  - UCITS ETF DR - EUR HEDGED (C) Government Bond   Bond UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc 
 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL   Amundi Core Global  Amundi Core Global Government 
GBI GLOBAL GOVIES    GOVIES  - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) Government Bond   Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL   Amundi Core Global  Amundi Core Global Government 
GBI GLOBAL GOVIES    GOVIES  - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) Government Bond   Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc 
 
AMUNDI MSCI CHINA A II  AMUNDI MSCI CHINA A II - UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Core MSCI   Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap 
                                 China A Swap     UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI                         Amundi Core MSCI   Amundi Core MSCI Emerging 
EMERGING MARKETS                       Emerging Markets   Markets  A12S  Acc  
           - A12S (C) 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI                         Amundi Core MSCI   Amundi Core MSCI Emerging 
EMERGING MARKETS                       Emerging Markets   Markets  A12U  Acc  
           - A12U (C) 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI                         Amundi Core MSCI   Amundi Core MSCI Emerging 
EMERGING MARKETS                       Emerging Markets   Markets  A3E  Acc  
           - A3E (C) 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI                         Amundi Core MSCI   Amundi Core MSCI Emerging 
EMERGING MARKETS                       Emerging Markets   Markets  A3E Dist 
           - A3E (D) 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI                         Amundi Core MSCI   Amundi Core MSCI Emerging 
EMERGING MARKETS                       Emerging Markets   Markets  A3U  Acc  
           - A3U (C) 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS              Amundi Core MSCI Emerging 
                                            Markets  A3U 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI                       Amundi Core MSCI 
EMERGING MARKETS                         Emerging Markets 
             - A3U (D) 
                                        Dist 
 
 
             AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI                         Amundi Core MSCI   Amundi Core MSCI Emerging 
EMERGING MARKETS                       Emerging Markets   Markets  AE  Acc  
           - AE (C) 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          AE Dist 
            - AE (D) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          AU  Acc  
            - AU (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
              MARKETS                        AU 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging 
MARKETS                       Markets 
            - AU (D)                      Dist 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          I13E  Acc

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS -5- 

- I13E (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          I13H1E  Acc  
            - I13H1E (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging 
MARKETS                       Markets 
                                          I13SK  Acc  
            - I13SK (C) 
 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          I13U  Acc  
            - I13U (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          I14E  Acc  
            - I14E (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          I14G  Acc  
            - I14G (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          I14U  Acc  
            - I14U (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          IE  Acc  
            - IE (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          IE Dist 
            - IE (D) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          IG  Acc  
            - IG (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          IG Dist 
            - IG (D) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          ISK  Acc  
            - ISK (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          IU  Acc  
            - IU (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          IU Dist 
            - IU (D) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          ME  Acc  
            - ME (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          OE  Acc  
            - OE (C) 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  OE 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging 
MARKETS                       Markets 
                                         Dist 
            - OE (D) 
 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  OU 
MARKETS                       Markets            Acc  
            - OU (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  
MARKETS                       Markets          R13E Acc 
            - R13E Acc 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  RE 
MARKETS                       Markets            Acc  
            - RE (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets  RE 
MARKETS                       Markets          Dist 
            - RE (D) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets IE  
MARKETS                       Markets          EXF  Acc  
            IE - EXF (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets IE  
MARKETS                       Markets          EXF Dist 
            IE - EXF (D) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets 
MARKETS                       Markets          UCITS ETF Acc 
            UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets 
MARKETS                       Markets          UCITS ETF EUR Dist 
            UCITS ETF DR (D) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING 
              MARKETS 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING               Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets 
MARKETS                       Markets          UCITS ETF USD Dist 
            UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  A3E  Acc  
              A3E (C) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  A3E Dist 
              A3E (D) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  A3U  Acc  
              A3U (C) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  A3U Dist 
              A3U (D) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  AE  Acc  
              AE (C) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  AE Dist 
              AE (D) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  I12H1S  Acc  
              I12H1S (C)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS -6- 

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  I13E Dist 
              I13E (D) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  I14E  Acc  
              I14E (C) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  IE  Acc  
              IE (C) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  IE Dist 
              IE (D) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  ME  Acc  
              ME (C) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  - Amundi Core MSCI Europe  Amundi Core MSCI Europe  OE  Acc  
              OE (C) 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  Amundi Core MSCI Europe   Amundi Core MSCI Europe  RE  Acc  
              - RE (C) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  Amundi Core MSCI Europe   Amundi Core MSCI Europe  RE Dist 
              - RE (D) 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  Amundi Core MSCI Europe   Amundi Core MSCI Europe IE  EXF  
              IE - EXF (C)                      Acc  
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  Amundi Core MSCI Europe   Amundi Core MSCI Europe IE  EXF 
              IE - EXF (D)                      Dist 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  Amundi Core MSCI Europe   Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF 
              UCITS ETF DR (C)                    Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  Amundi Core MSCI Europe   Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF 
              UCITS ETF DR (D)                    Dist 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  Amundi Core MSCI Europe   Amundi Core MSCI Europe I12E Acc 
              I12E ACC 
 
 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE  Amundi Core MSCI Europe   Amundi Core MSCI Europe R12E Acc 
              R12E ACC 
 
 
                                          Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS 
                                          ETF 
AMUNDI MSCI WORLD III    AMUNDI MSCI WORLD III   Amundi Core MSCI World Swap 
              UCITS ETF Dist 
 
                                        Dist 
 
AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600   AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 IG Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 IG Acc 
              Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600   AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600  Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS 
              UCITS ETF ACC                      ETF Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600   AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600  Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS 
              UCITS ETF DIST                     ETF Dist 
 
 
AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600   AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600  Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS 
              UCITS ETF EUR HEDGED DIST                ETF EUR Hedged Dist 
 
 
AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600   AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600  Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS 
              UCITS ETF USD HEDGED Acc                ETF USD Hedged Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND  AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND Amundi Core USD Corporate  Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond 
              - UCITS ETF ACC      Bond             UCITS ETF Acc 
 
 
              AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND 
              - UCITS 
AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND               Amundi Core USD Corporate  Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond 
                          Bond             UCITS ETF Dist 
 
              ETF DIST 
 
AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND  AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND Amundi Core USD Corporate  Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond 
              - UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc Bond             UCITS ETF EUR Hedged Acc 
 
 
              AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND Amundi Core USD Corporate  Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond 
AMUNDI USD CORPORATE BOND  - UCITS ETF GBP Hedged   Bond             UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
              Dist 
 
 
              AMUNDI GOVT BOND HIGHEST 
              RATED 
AMUNDI GOVT BOND HIGHEST                Amundi Euro Government Bond Amundi Euro Government Bond Highest 
RATED EURO INVESTMENT GRADE            Highest Rated Investment   Rated Investment Grade UCITS ETF 
                            Grade            Acc 
            EURO INVESTMENT GRADE 
              UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) 
 
              AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST 
              RATED 
AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST                Amundi Euro Lowest Rated IG Amundi Euro Lowest Rated IG 
RATED EURO INVESTMENT GRADE            Government Bond 1-3Y     Government Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Acc 
1-3 
              EURO INVESTMENT GRADE 1-3 
            UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) 
                AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST 
                RATED 
AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST RATED                Amundi Euro Lowest Rated Amundi Euro Lowest Rated IG 
EURO INVESTMENT GRADE                  IG Government Bond    Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc 
              EURO INVESTMENT GRADE UCITS 
                ETF DR - EUR (C) 
 
                AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST 
                RATED 
AMUNDI GOVT BOND LOWEST RATED                Amundi Euro Lowest Rated Amundi Euro Lowest Rated IG 
EURO INVESTMENT GRADE                  IG Government Bond    Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
              EURO INVESTMENT GRADE UCITS 
                ETF DR - EUR (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global 
GLOBAL                         Global          A3E  Acc  
              - A3E (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL                         Global          A3E Dist 
              - A3E (D) 
 
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA    Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL             NAREIT GLOBAL  - A3U (C)   Global          A3U  Acc  
 
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA    Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL             NAREIT GLOBAL  - A3U (D)   Global          A3U Dist 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL                         Global          AE  Acc  
              - AE (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL                         Global          AE Dist 
              - AE (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL                         Global          AU  Acc  
              - AU (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL                         Global          AU Dist 
              - AU (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL                         Global          I13E  Acc  
              - I13E (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS -7- 

GLOBAL                         Global          I13G  Acc  
              - I13G (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL                         Global          I14E  Acc  
              - I14E (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL                         Global          I14G  Acc  
              - I14G (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL                         Global          IC  Acc  
              - IC (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL                         Global          IC Dist 
              - IC (D) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL                         Global          IE  Acc  
              - IE (C) 
 
                AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA 
                NAREIT GLOBAL  
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT                Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT  Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
GLOBAL                         Global          IE Dist 
              - IE (D) 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         IG  Acc  
            - IG (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         IG Dist 
            - IG (D) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         IHC  Acc  
            - IHC (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         IHE  Acc  
            - IHE (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         IHG  EXF Dist 
            - IHG - EXF (D) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         IHU  Acc  
            - IHU (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         IU  Acc  
            - IU (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         IU Dist 
            - IU (D) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         ME  Acc  
            - ME (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         OE  Acc  
            - OE (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         OU  Acc  
            - OU (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         RE  Acc  
            - RE (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
                
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global  
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         RE Dist 
            - RE (D) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global 
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         IE  EXF  Acc  
            IE - EXF (C) 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global 
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         IE  EXF Dist 
            IE - EXF (D) 
 
AMUNDI FTSE EPRA NAREIT  AMUNDI FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL    Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global 
GLOBAL DEVELOPED      DEVELOPED - UCITS ETF ACC      Global II        II UCITS ETF Acc 
 
AMUNDI FTSE EPRA NAREIT  AMUNDI FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL    Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global 
GLOBAL DEVELOPED      DEVELOPED - UCITS ETF DIST      Global II        II UCITS ETF Dist 
 
              AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL 
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA                     Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global 
NAREIT GLOBAL                        Global         UCITS ETF Acc 
            UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA   AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global 
NAREIT GLOBAL       UCITS ETF DR (D)           Global         UCITS ETF Dist 
AMUNDI S&P GLOBAL LUXURY AMUNDI S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS ETF - Amundi Global Luxury   Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF 
             EUR (C)                            EUR Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI S&P GLOBAL LUXURY AMUNDI S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS ETF - Amundi Global Luxury   Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF 
             USD (C)                            USD Acc 
 
 
             AMUNDI MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS 
AMUNDI MSCI EMERGING                      Amundi MSCI Emerging   Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets 
MARKETS                          Markets Swap       Swap UCITS ETF EUR Acc 
           ETF - EUR (C) 
 
             AMUNDI MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS 
AMUNDI MSCI EMERGING                      Amundi MSCI Emerging   Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets 
MARKETS                          Markets Swap       Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc 
           ETF - USD (C) 
 
AMUNDI MSCI INDIA     AMUNDI MSCI INDIA UCITS ETF - EUR  Amundi MSCI India Swap  Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS 
             (C)                 II            ETF EUR Acc

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS -8- 

AMUNDI MSCI INDIA     AMUNDI MSCI INDIA UCITS ETF - USD  Amundi MSCI India Swap  Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS 
             (C)                 II            ETF USD Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI MSCI WORLD     AMUNDI MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF - EUR  Amundi MSCI World Swap  Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS 
             (C)                              ETF EUR Acc 
 
 
                                            Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS 
                                            ETF EUR 
AMUNDI MSCI WORLD     AMUNDI MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF - EUR  Amundi MSCI World Swap 
             (D) 
 
                                          Dist 
 
AMUNDI MSCI WORLD     AMUNDI MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF - USD  Amundi MSCI World Swap  Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS 
             (C)                              ETF USD Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI NASDAQ-100     AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - EUR  Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap  Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS 
             (C)                              ETF EUR Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI NASDAQ-100     AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - DAILY Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap  Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS 
             HEDGED EUR (C)                        ETF EUR Hedged Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI NASDAQ-100     AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD  Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap  Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS 
             (C)                              ETF USD Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES - IE (C)  Amundi Prime Euro    Amundi Prime Euro Government 
                                Government Bond     Bond  IE  Acc  
 
 
             AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOV BONDS 0-1Y -              Amundi Prime Euro Government 
                                            Bond 0-1Y  
AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOV                   Amundi Prime Euro 
BONDS 0-1Y                           Government Bond 0-1Y 
             IE (C) 
                                        IE  Acc  
 
 
             AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOV BONDS 0-1Y - 
AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOV                     Amundi Prime Euro    Amundi Prime Euro Government 
BONDS 0-1Y                         Government Bond 0-1Y   Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc 
           UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES - UCITS ETF Amundi Prime Euro    Amundi Prime Euro Government 
             DR (C)                Government Bond     Bond UCITS ETF Acc 
 
 
                                            Amundi Prime Euro Government 
                                            Bond 
AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES - UCITS ETF Amundi Prime Euro 
             DR (D)                Government Bond 
 
                                        UCITS ETF Dist 
 
AMUNDI S&P 500      AMUNDI S&P 500 UCITS ETF - EUR (C)  Amundi S&P 500 Swap   Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF 
                                            EUR Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI S&P 500      AMUNDI S&P 500 UCITS ETF - DAILY   Amundi S&P 500 Swap   Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF 
             HEDGED EUR (C)                        EUR Hedged Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI S&P 500      AMUNDI S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C)  Amundi S&P 500 Swap   Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF 
                                            USD Acc 
 
 
AMUNDI S&P 500      AMUNDI S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D)  Amundi S&P 500 Swap   Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF 
                                            USD Dist 
 
 
AMUNDI J.P. MORGAN USD  AMUNDI J.P. MORGAN USD EMERGING   Amundi USD Emerging   Amundi USD Emerging Markets 
EMERGING MARKETS BOND   MARKETS BOND UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) Markets Government Bond Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc 
 
AMUNDI J.P. MORGAN USD  AMUNDI J.P. MORGAN USD EMERGING   Amundi USD Emerging   Amundi USD Emerging Markets 
EMERGING MARKETS BOND   MARKETS BOND UCITS ETF Dist     Markets Government Bond Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
 
              AMUNDI J.P. MORGAN USD EMERGING               Amundi USD Emerging Markets 
 
AMUNDI J.P. MORGAN USD  MARKETS BOND UCITS ETF EUR Hedged  Amundi USD Emerging   Government Bond UCITS ETF EUR 
EMERGING MARKETS BOND                     Markets Government Bond Hedged 
 
 
             Dist 
                                            Dist

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1931975079, LU2977997209, LU2977997118, LU1437018598, LU1681047236, LU1681047400, LU2355200523, LU1437024729, 
        LU1437024729, LU1437018838, LU2355200796, LU1437016204, LU1437016204, LU2277591868, LU1437017350, LU1737652583, 
        LU1437015735, LU1437015735, LU1737652310, LU1686830909, LU2572256746, LU1681045453, LU1681045453, LU1681043169, 
        LU1681043169, LU1681043672, LU1681043672, LU2572257124, LU1681038326, LU1681038326, LU1931975152, LU1681049018, 
        LU1681049018, LU2391437253, LU1681048713, LU1681048713, LU0908500753, LU0908500753, LU2873560564, LU2037749152, 
        LU2037749152, LU2621112452 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     PRIC,CBDG,CBDU,MTXX,MSED,C50U,AGHG,GAGG,GAGU,EPRA,GOVG,GOVU,GGOV,AEMU,AEME,AEMD,CEU2,CEG2,CE2D,LEMB,C024,AUEG,AUEM,CI2U,CI2G,CW8U,CW8G,MSCW,ANXU,ANXG,PRIR,500U,500G,500D,LUXU,LUXG,MEUD,MEUS,MEUH,PRIP,PRUC,PRUB 
Sequence No.: 400989 
EQS News ID:  2193344 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193344&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.