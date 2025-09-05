Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 11:36 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beijing Surgerii Robotics Company Limited: Breaking: the SHURUI Single-Port Surgical Robot Receives its CE Certification

SHANGHAI, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 28, 2025, Beijing Surgerii Robotics Company Limited made history as its SHURUI® Single-Port Surgical Robot with snake-like instruments received its CE certification (MDR EU2017/745).

The SHURUI® Endoscopic Surgical System is intended to assist in the accurate control of the SHURUI® instruments during urologic laparoscopic surgical procedures, gynecologic laparoscopic surgical procedures, general laparoscopic surgical procedures, and thoracoscopic surgical procedures, for both adult and pediatric patients. Since the da Vinci SP robot is only indicated for adult use, it makes the SHURUI® Endoscopic Surgical System first single-port robot in Europe approved for pediatric use. This groundbreaking technology just sets a new global standard for minimally invasive surgery and showcases a newer generation of the medical innovation.

The SHURUI® Single-Port Surgical Robot's unique snake-like instrument technology enables multi-degree of freedom, high-precision operations through a single skin incision, drastically reducing surgical trauma and accelerating patient recovery. Its advanced intelligent motion control and surgeon-friendly interface provide safe, precise, and intuitive operations across complex adult and pediatric procedures. Surgeons can now perform procedures that previously required multiple incisions using just one skin incision, benefiting patients with faster recovery and reduced post-operative complications.

To date, Beijing Surgerii Robotics Company Limited has collaborated with over 70 hospitals in China and nearly 10 in Europe. The SHURUI® Single-Port Surgical Robot has completed more than 2,000 surgeries and enabled more than 50 innovative surgical procedures. A European Clinical Excellence Center is also established in partnership with IRCAD, offering standardized single-port surgery training for surgeons across Europe and beyond, developing innovative surgical approaches and pioneering remote single-port surgery demonstrations.

Surgerii Robotics is accelerating its international expansion, aiming to bring safer, more precise, less invasive, and accessible single-port robotic surgery to hospitals and patients worldwide, further shaping the future of minimally invasive surgery.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765472/1.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breaking-the-shurui-single-port-surgical-robot-receives-its-ce-certification-302547531.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.