Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: 2025 Ashwagandha Market Analysis Report to 2030 by Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global ashwagandha market, valued at USD 0.76 billion in 2025, is expanding rapidly as scientific validation, product innovation, and growing consumer preference for natural remedies converge. The ashwagandha market size is projected to surpass USD 1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.20% between 2025 and 2030. Growth is further fueled by the rising adoption of gummies and chews, the expansion of functional food and beverage applications, and the surge in e-commerce distribution. While North America remains a dominant market, Asia-Pacific is set to record the fastest growth, with India spearheading exports and innovation in Ayurvedic products.

Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Ashwagandha Market

Innovation in Convenient Formats

Gummies and chews are transforming consumer adoption, growing at over 12% CAGR, as younger demographics and busy professionals favor on-the-go formats. Capsules, tablets, and powders remain significant, while liquid extracts cater to urban wellness markets.

Functional Foods & Beverages on the Rise

Ashwagandha's integration into teas, protein shakes, and fortified snacks is expanding its consumer base beyond supplements. The trend of clean-label and plant-based products is opening lucrative opportunities in food and beverage categories.

From Pills to Skincare: Ashwagandha's Growth

Dietary Supplements Leading Growth

The dietary supplements category continues to lead the ashwagandha market, driven by rising consumer focus on stress reduction, sleep improvement, and immunity enhancement.

Sports Nutrition Accelerating Adoption

The sports nutrition segment is emerging as one of the fastest-growing application areas for ashwagandha. Backed by clinical studies highlighting its benefits in improving endurance, muscle strength, and recovery, ashwagandha is being incorporated into protein powders, energy drinks, and performance supplements.

Cosmetics and Personal Care Emerging Strongly

The cosmetics and personal care segment is steadily gaining momentum, as ashwagandha's antioxidant and anti-aging properties make it a popular ingredient in skincare and haircare formulations.

U.S. Leads the Market Demand

North America holds a strong share of the global ashwagandha market, with the United States leading demand. Rising consumer interest in natural health solutions, a well-established dietary supplements industry, and strong e-commerce penetration are driving growth. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, with India at the forefront due to its Ayurvedic heritage, cultivation base, and expanding global exports.

The market segmentation by region includes:

North America

United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe

Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Ashwagandha Market Key Players

Ixoreal Biomed

Natreon Inc.

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd

Himalaya Wellness

Dabur India Ltd

Other leading companies shaping the competitive landscape include Kerry Group plc, Organic India, Gaia Herbs, NOW Foods, GNC Holdings LLC, Pharmavite LLC (Nature Made), and among others.

