PONY AI Inc. and Mowasalat Deploy Robotaxi on Public Roads in Doha, Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pony AI Inc. ("Pony.ai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PONY), a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility, today announced a partnership with Mowasalat ("Karwa"), Qatar's largest transportation service provider, together deploying autonomous vehicles on the country's roads. This collaboration represents another significant step in Pony.ai's vision of "autonomous mobility everywhere" and further expands its presence in the Middle East, now covering Dubai, Qatar, and other key markets.

Under this partnership, Pony.ai's Robotaxis have recently begun testing on public roads in Doha, the capital of Qatar. This initial phase, conducted with safety operators onboard, marks an important milestone in localizing autonomous driving technology for Qatar's unique driving environment. The trials are focused on adapting Pony.ai's autonomous driving stacks to the nation's weather, road infrastructure, and traffic conditions.

Mowasalat, which is fully owned by the Qatar Investment Authority and overseen by the Ministry of Transport, operates the nation's largest ground transportation fleet, including taxis, buses, limousines, and corporate transport services. Its strong local ties and extensive infrastructure make it the ideal partner for Pony.ai to deploy autonomous mobility solutions in Qatar. This collaboration aligns directly with Qatar National Vision 2030's goal of transforming the country into an advanced society through sustainable development.

"This deployment with Pony.ai marks a significant milestone in our journey towards realizing Qatar's National Vision 2030," said Eng. Ahmed Hassan Al-Obaidly, CEO of Mowasalat. "Building on our success in managing world-class transport operations during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, we are now integrating advanced autonomous driving technologies into our transportation framework. This not only enhances the efficiency and safety of our services but also contributes to the sustainable development of Qatar's infrastructure. This initiative aligns perfectly with our strategic goals to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for the people of Qatar."

"This partnership marks a major milestone in expanding our global footprint by creating ecosystem synergies through collaboration with local partners," said Dr. James Peng, Chairman and CEO of Pony.ai. "Qatar presents a unique environment for autonomous driving deployment, and Mowasalat's deep local knowledge makes it an ideal partner. Together, we aim to build a resilient and scalable autonomous driving solution that supports sustainable mobility across the region."

About Pony AI Inc.

Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in achieving large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates Pony.ai's proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology. For more information, please visit: https://ir.pony.ai.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Pony.ai's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Pony.ai's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Pony.ai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

