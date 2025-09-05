Scientists from Spain have developed a daylight electroluminescence method that uses other strings to supply current to the inspected string. It was simulated and then tested in two 50 MW PV plants. Comparative assessment against lab-electroluminescence resulted in acceptable diagnostic performance.A research team from Spain's University of Valladolid has created a novel self-powered daylight electroluminescence (dEL) method for PV system inspections. Usually, dEL requires power sources like generators or bidirectional inverters to inject current during a string inspection. However, the novel ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...