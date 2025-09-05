The fully textured tandem cell achieved an open-circuit voltage of 2.01 V and an "extended" outdoor stability in the Red Sea coast, according to the researchers. A research team led by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia has fabricated a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell using a two-step perovskite deposition method that is said to be compatible with industry-standard textured silicon. The researchers explained that the novelty of their new tandem device is the high-quality ...

