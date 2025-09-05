Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
05.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
Beyond Purification: JIMMY Debuts R9 & Matrix Series Countertop RO Water Purifiers at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JIMMY's spotlight at IFA 2025 shines on an array of countertop RO water purifiers, R9 & Matrix series, delivering safe, pure, and convenient full-scenario hydration solutions.

JIMMY countertop RO purifiers redefine on-demand hydration: zero-plumbing plug-and-play installation delivers fresh and healthy water anywhere. Powered by a 7-stage purification system with a 0.0001-micron reverse osmosis filter and UV sterilization, the system eliminates 99.9% of contaminants, including heavy metals, bacteria, and PFAS. Critically, post-filtration remineralization achieves premium mineral-water mouthfeel, preventing the use of over 3,500 plastic bottles annually per unit for sustainable living. Leveraging an instant-heating system, JIMMY R9 and Matrix series set a new benchmark for direct-purified water with precise temperature settings from 45°C to 98°C, dynamically serving scenarios from infant formula preparation to coffee and tea brewing.

While sharing core innovations, the R9 and Matrix series diverge strategically across models to target distinct hydration needs.

JIMMY R9 delivers portable safety with dual detachable Tritan pitchers, enabling convenient hydration access anywhere.

JIMMY R9 Pro enhances the base R9 by adding 10°C chilled water functionality, ideal for refreshment in warm environments.

The JIMMY Matrix series embodies modular innovation, integrating a core water purification system with chilled water, sparkling water, ice cubes, and ice-crushing capabilities. This transforms hydration into a versatile and intelligent experience - where health meets enjoyment. JIMMY Matrix core host operates stand-alone, or integrates with a chilled sparkling module or an ice-maker-and-crusher module. The different Matrix modules snap together like building blocks, empowering households to architect a personalized hydration hub where water transforms into sparkling entertainment or ice-infused vitality.

JIMMY R9 is now available on Amazon DE/FR/ES, with R9 Pro and Matrix Series launching soon. Beyond purification: purity ignites hydration artistry and sustainable delight.

About JIMMY

JIMMY, a technology-driven home appliance brand under KingClean Electric Co., LTD, with 31 years' expertise, is committed to providing healthy and convenient life for families worldwide.

KingClean has focused on the environmental cleaning industry for 31 years since its establishment in 1994. The company has 800+ R&D engineers, files around 200 new annual patents, and holds 2,200+ patents. Leveraging KingClean's robust R&D and production capabilities, JIMMY is committed to pioneering innovations that provide a cleaner way to enhance quality of life and overall well-being.

Contact: Sally.Hong@KingClean.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760979/JIMMY_IFA.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond-purification-jimmy-debuts-r9--matrix-series-countertop-ro-water-purifiers-at-ifa-2025-302542640.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
