Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Kazakhstan and AFSA Pioneer Stablecoin Payments for AIFC Regulatory Fees

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Kazakhstan (Bybit Limited), a subsidiary of Bybit - the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to enable participants of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to pay regulatory fees using U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins.

This initiative follows AFSA's announcement of a pioneering framework that allows licensed digital asset service providers to act as agents for settling regulatory fees via stablecoins. Bybit Limited proudly became the first signatory of the multilateral memorandum of understanding (MMoU), underscoring the exchange's trusted status as a compliant, innovative partner in Kazakhstan's rapidly evolving digital finance ecosystem.

The agreement, announced during the Astana Finance Days conference, expands the AIFC's payment ecosystem. Under the agreement, Bybit Kazakhstan will provide AFSA with a customized Bybit QR Pay solution and a dedicated stablecoin wallet for invoicing, offering both efficiency and transparency in the process.

Mazurka Zeng, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit said, "Bybit Kazakhstan is honored to stand alongside AFSA in shaping a regulatory-first model for stablecoin adoption. As the first MMoU signatory, we see this as a strategic milestone that reflects both AFSA's forward-looking vision and the trust placed in Bybit to deliver compliant, secure, and frictionless payment solutions. Together, we are building an infrastructure that empowers entrepreneurs, consumers, and businesses to capture borderless opportunities in the stablecoin-powered financial future."

AFSA Chief Executive Officer Evgeniya Bogdanova commented, "Stablecoins are reshaping global finance, and by accepting regulatory fees in USD-pegged stablecoins we make the AIFC faster, more open, and firmly connected to the future - offering participants a modern, reliable way to grow within a trusted regulatory framework."

This partnership reinforces Kazakhstan's role as a frontrunner in regulated digital finance and showcases Bybit's commitment to supporting compliant innovation that bridges traditional finance and the digital asset economy.

From left to right: Evgeniya Bogdanova, AFSA Chief Executive Officer and Mazurka Zeng, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit signed the MMoU at Astana Finance Days, Sept. 4, 2025.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / BybitKazakhstan

About Bybit Kazakhstan (Bybit Limited)
Bybit Kazakhstan is an AIFC Participant licensed by AFSA to operate a Digital Asset Trading Facility and provide Money Services in relation to Digital Assets. Bybit Kazakhstan develops compliant infrastructure to support institutions and enterprises engaging with digital assets in Kazakhstan.
www.bybit.kz

Media contact: media@bybit.com

About AFSA
The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is the independent regulator of financial services and related activities in the AIFC. AFSA's mandate is to foster a fair, transparent and efficient financial centre aligned with international standards.
www.afsa.kz


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765257/From_left_Evgeniya_Bogdanova_AFSA_Chief_Executive_Officer_Mazurka_Zeng.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765456/Bybit_Kazakhstan_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-kazakhstan-and-afsa-pioneer-stablecoin-payments-for-aifc-regulatory-fees-302547534.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.