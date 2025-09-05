Milking Automation Market Worth $3.68 Billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the milking automation market is estimated to be USD 2.61 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The global market for milking automation follows a time of significant market transition fueled by a mix of rising milk demand, labor shortages in the dairy sector, and increased focus on managing livestock while increasing efficiency and sustainability. Dairy farming has mostly consisted of manual operations; however, dairy farms are quickly moving towards milking automation, including robotic milking systems, automatic milking parlors, and herd management systems to improve productivity and animal welfare. Adoption is highest in Europe and North America, where larger, organized farms and regulatory supportive systems allow successional market penetration; these regions remain leaders in this market. Nevertheless, widespread adoption has yet to occur. However, the market is generally going to be characterized by consistent growth, as adoption will be necessary. It can help realize some of the global aggravation regarding food security, good quality assurance of products, optimization of natural resources, and customized production to meet customer needs.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Milking Automation Market"

150- Tables

70- Figures

250- Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=265039621

Software to capture a significant share within the offering segment of the milking automation market.

Software in milking automation has progressed from simple yield logs to integrated decision engines that connect milking events with health, reproduction, nutrition, and compliance. At its core, herd management platforms aggregate data from parlors or robots, sensors, and ID systems into role-based dashboards and action lists. These systems reconcile milk yield by stall or robot with cow identification, lactation stage, and parity; track alerts such as incomplete milkings, kick-offs, and abnormal conductivity; and generate daily worklists for mastitis checks, re-attachments, dry-off candidates, and reproduction interventions. The best platforms present clean, prioritized tasks aligning with SOPs to convert data into action while maintaining immutable histories that satisfy milk buyer audits and regulatory inspections for treatments, diversion, and withdrawal periods. Because farms increasingly rely on multiple vendors for sensors and equipment, interoperability is now table stakes: open APIs, standardized data schemas, and local language support matter as much as feature depth.

Goats are set to witness a significant CAGR in the milking automation market during the forecast period.

Goat dairying is transitioning from smallholder craft to semi-industrial production, an inflection requiring automation, which was happening with demand vectors; specialty/PDO cheeses, ingredients for infant formulas, lactose-sensitive consumers, mostly emerging in the Mediterranean, MENA, and parts of East Africa, India, China, and North America. Attributes of goats' physiology and behavior require species-specific consideration in engineering: small teat morphology, faster milk-out, higher pulsation rates at lower vacuum levels to protect teat-end condition, and stall designs that cater to the flightier nature of goats were limitations. Purpose-built parallel and compact rotary parlors are the system of choice for goat dairying today. The system components that facilitate automation, small stall spacing, a gentle liner, automatic detachers, auto-spray, and inline meters with conductivity/color sensors are occupied daily with herds of a few hundred to several thousand. Automated drafting of goats is especially valuable because grouping by lactation stage and health is difficult, and very useful, primarily for work on seasonal breeding, which concentrates labor loads and milking times.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=265039621

Based on region, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for milking automation.

The Asia Pacific region will see the fastest expansion of milking automation from 2025 to 2030, driven by structural demand impact (rising consumption of milk and shift in protein consumption), significant greenfield investments (mega-dairies in China and parts of India), and policy-driven agricultural modernization initiatives. The region comprises heterogeneous dairy markets: Australia and New Zealand are mature adopters with o?-peak dairy sectors that are increasingly utilizing robotics and parlors designed to optimize pasture-based systems as permanently incorporated systems, while China is pursuing aggressive verticalization (building mega-dairies with thousands of cows) in favor of maximum rotaries and encouraging integration of data platforms in their vertical integration; India's growth path is more nuanced with mass cooperative models and states that are embracing regional modernization programs driving some parlor standardization and in some cases selective robotic pilots, especially in states with commercial dairy sectors. Southeast Asia and South Korea/Japan re?ect a continuum of markets: Japan and South Korea are at the high end of adoption rates as regards high-tech farms as to specialty and consolidated farms, whereas Southeast Asia is a collection of fragmented producers, and semi-automation adoption is growing, sensor-based milk quality monitoring is emerging, and finance is now driving some adoption.

The report profiles key playerssuch as DeLaval (Sweden), Afimilk Ltd. (Israel), GEA Group (Germany), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Allflex Livestock Intelligence (US), BouMatic (US), Waikato Milking Systems (New Zealand), Dairymaster (Ireland), and BECO Dairy Automation Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=265039621

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Precision Livestock Farming Market by System Type (Milking Robotic Systems, Precision Feeding Systems, Livestock Monitoring Systems), Application, Offering, Farm Type (Dairy, Swine, Poultry), Farm Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Livestock Flooring Market by Product Type (Slat Floors, Interlocking Floors, Grating and Panel Series), Material Type (Concrete, Rubber, Plastic, Steel and Hybrid), Livestock, Farm Type and Region - Global Forecast 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/milking-automation-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/milking-automation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milking-automation-market-worth-3-68-billion-by-2030-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302547568.html