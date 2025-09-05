In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Wafer prices in China recorded broad-based gains this week after three weeks of relative stability. According to OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on September 2, FOB China prices for N-type M10 and G12 wafer climbed to $0.162/pc and $0.200/pc, up by 3.85% and 2.04%. Trade sources indicated that the recent price increases are primarily driven by higher polysilicon costs and a tighter wafer inventory, which currently stands below 20 GW-less than half a month's ...

