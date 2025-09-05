Wire and Cable Management Market worth $39.55 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Wire and Cable Management Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 26.44 billion in 2025 to USD 39.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The Wire and Cable Management Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient cable organization and protection across various sectors. The rise in urbanization and industrial automation, coupled with the expansion of data centers and renewable energy projects, is boosting the need for reliable cable management solutions. Technological advancements, such as enhanced electromagnetic interference shielding in conduits and trays, ensure reliable performance in high-density electronic environments. Additionally, stringent safety regulations and the focus on sustainable materials are shaping the market, with significant opportunities emerging in developing regions.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wire and Cable Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69412008

The conduits & trunking segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The conduits & trunking segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the Wire and Cable Management Market during the forecast period. This segment stands out for its ability to protect and route cables efficiently in confined spaces, offering durability and resistance to environmental factors, which is crucial for urban and industrial applications. The increasing adoption of smart infrastructure projects and renewable energy installations is boosting demand, especially in regions with rapid construction growth. Additionally, advancements in material technology, such as corrosion-resistant PVC and metallic options, enhance its appeal, supporting utilities and industries in maintaining reliable and safe cable systems.

The non-metallic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The non-metallic segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is notable for its cost-effectiveness, lightweight design, and superior corrosion resistance, which allow for effective cable protection and routing in harsh or confined spaces. In order to improve overall system reliability, materials such as PVC provide affordable moisture resistance for construction applications, HDPE offers high-impact flexibility for underground routing, and nylon offers superior abrasion resistance for industrial and automotive applications. Its appeal is being increased by innovations in materials like fiber-reinforced plastics and polypropylene, which help industries and utilities maintain cable systems that are sustainable, dependable, and safe.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a key region in the Wire and Cable Management Market, driven by rapid industrialization, extensive infrastructure development, and a surge in demand for smart technologies. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key contributors, with significant investments in data centers, 5G networks, and renewable energy projects fueling growth. The region benefits from a strong manufacturing base, favorable government policies promoting energy efficiency, and a growing focus on sustainable solutions. Additionally, the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled cable management systems and the presence of both local and global manufacturers are enhancing market expansion, positioning the Asia Pacific as a dominant player through 2030.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players in the Wire and Cable Management Market are ABB (Switzerland), Legrand (France), Atkore (US), Eaton (Ireland), and nVent (UK). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, product launches, and Joint ventures.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69412008

ABB (Switzerland)

ABB (Switzerland) provides a wide range of cable and wire management products in industrial, commercial, and residential environments. These products concentrate on bundling, securing, routing, and protecting cables to maintain safety, efficiency, and compliance in challenging locations. ABB's products and services are considered more durable and innovative (e.g., metal-detectable ties used in food society) and can be incorporated with other tools to speed up installation. It has been undertaking its operations in four large divisions: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The company under electrification offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including digital and connected innovations for low- and medium-voltage, including electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, modular substations, distribution automation, power protection, wiring accessories, switchgear, enclosures, cabling, sensing, and control. ABB has a strong presence in more than 100 countries. It has a network of over 150 manufacturing sites and many sales and service centers worldwide. Geographically, ABB has a strong presence across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Legrand (France)

Legrand (France) manufactures and distributes electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential markets. The company offers a wide range of products suitable for low-voltage commercial, industrial, and residential segments. Key business segments of Legrand include user interface, energy distribution, building systems, cable management, digital infrastructure, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and installation components. The company develops products for wiring devices, home automation, door entry, lighting management systems, cable management, and structured cabling. Wire and cable management products are part of the cable management and installation component segment. The Group has manufacturing and/or distribution subsidiaries and offices in nearly 90 countries and sells its products in about 170 countries.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

High Voltage Cables and Accessories Market

Wire & Cable Market

Americas Cables Market

Get access to the latest updates on Wire and Cable Management Companies and Wire and Cable Management Industry

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wire-and-cable-management-market-worth-39-55-billion-by-2030--marketsandmarkets-302547576.html