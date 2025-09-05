Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Digital marketing and accessibility agency, Mashcor, has officially launched its AI-driven chatbot, Archie, in Georgia, after a successful test run in South Africa. The Atlanta launch marks the agency's entry into the U.S. market, with the goal of offering a cost-effective chatbot development service for local businesses.

More details are available at https://www.mashcor.com/4x-conversions

Mashcor Announces Advanced AI Chatbot Agent Development for Small Businesses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/264432_6a5212e8d405a932_002full.jpg

AI agents offer a plethora of benefits to small and medium-sized businesses, such as improved lead prioritization, smarter decision-making through data, on-demand availability, and more. A 2025 study also found that 50% of 1,000 businesses surveyed say they are exploring AI implementation, with hopes of seeing how AI can advance their organizations.

As a fully customizable solution, Mashcor can integrate Archie with existing CRM systems, mailing platforms, and other applications via Zapier or direct API connections. Subscription fees for its AI chatbot services range from $50 to $200 per month, depending on complexity and customization needs.

The introduction of Archie is expected to benefit small and medium-sized businesses seeking to optimize their marketing budgets and improve customer engagement. Archie was designed to deliver 24/7 consistent communication, capable of engaging website visitors, capturing and qualifying leads, answering complex queries thanks to NLP, and seamlessly connecting high-quality prospects to sales representatives if needed.

The developer, Mashcor, is a digital marketing firm focused on the development of innovative services. In addition to Archie, it offers solutions not commonly found in typical agencies, such as search box optimization, website accessibility compliance, and pay-per-result SEO.

Those who want to know more about Archie's full capabilities are encouraged to call +1 (678) 974-0924, interact with Archie directly, or visit https://www.mashcor.com/4x-conversions for more information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264432

SOURCE: Plentisoft