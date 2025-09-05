The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 8 September 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0015998017 Name: Bavarian Nordic Volume before change: 78,854,857 shares (DKK 788,548,570) Change: 381.871 shares (DKK 3,818,710) Volume after change: 79,236,728 shares (DKK 792,367,280) Subscription price: · 363,156 shares - DKK 206.82

· 18,715 shares - DKK 190.11 Face value: DKK 10 Short name: BAVA Orderbook ID 3333

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66