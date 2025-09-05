The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 8 September 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0015998017
|Name:
|Bavarian Nordic
|Volume before change:
|78,854,857 shares (DKK 788,548,570)
|Change:
|381.871 shares (DKK 3,818,710)
|Volume after change:
|79,236,728 shares (DKK 792,367,280)
|Subscription price:
|· 363,156 shares - DKK 206.82
· 18,715 shares - DKK 190.11
|Face value:
|DKK 10
|Short name:
|BAVA
|Orderbook ID
|3333
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2025 GlobeNewswire